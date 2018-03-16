A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending March 16.

Louise Slaughter, 88, a veteran U.S. representative and Kentucky blacksmith’s daughter who went on to chair one of Congress’ most important committees, died Friday at a Washington, D.C., hospital where she was being treated after falling in her home. The New York Democrat was the first woman to chair the House Rules Committee and was her party’s top member on the panel when she died.

Slaughter was serving her 16th term in the House, and her 31 years in the chamber made her its third longest-serving woman, according to the official House website. She chaired the rules committee from 2007 through 2010.

Augie Garrido, 79, the NCAA baseball coach who produced five College World Series titles with two schools and the most wins of any coach in college baseball history, died Thursday after been hospitalized in California on the previous Sunday following a stroke. The University of Texas, where Garrido wrapped up his career in 2016, announced his death.

Tom Benson, 90, a successful auto dealer and longtime owner of the New Orleans Saints who brought the franchise its only winning seasons and the “Benson Boogie,” has died. Benson also owned the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans since 2012. The teams announced Benson’s death on Thursday.

Stephen W. Hawking, 76, the Cambridge University physicist and best-selling author who roamed the cosmos from a wheelchair, pondering the nature of gravity and the origin of the universe and becoming an emblem of human determination and curiosity, died Wednesday at his home in Cambridge, England.

Scientifically, Hawking will be best remembered for a discovery so strange that it might be expressed in the form of a Zen koan: When is a black hole not black? When it explodes. He made a complex subject accessible with his book “A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes,” published in 1988.

But for fellow scientists and loved ones, it was Hawking’s intuition and wicked sense of humor that marked him out as much as the fierce intellect that, coupled with his illness, came to symbolize the unbounded possibilities of the human mind.

David S. Wyman, 89, leading scholar of the U.S. response to the Holocaust whose “The Abandonment of the Jews” was a provocative, best-selling critique of everyone from religious leaders to President Franklin Roosevelt, died Wednesday at home in Amherst, Massachusetts. The grandson of Protestant ministers was in graduate school when he began a long-term quest to learn what was done on behalf of the millions of Jews rounded up and murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators during World War II.

T. Berry Brazelton, 99, a pediatrician whose best-selling guides to child-rearing soothed generations of parents, assuring them that they need not seek perfection and that the answers to many of their questions lay before them in their children’s behavior, died Tuesday at his home in Barnstable, Massachusetts. Dr. Brazelton was perhaps the best-known American pediatrician since Benjamin Spock, who revolutionized child-rearing by counseling parents to rely on their “own common sense” rather than on commandments dispensed by purported experts.

Emily Nasrallah, 87, the acclaimed Lebanese author and feminist who articulated women’s experiences in her writing about Lebanon’s civil war, died Tuesday in Beirut, following a battle with cancer.

Her writing touched on women’s determination, migration and the terror of Lebanon’s 1975-1990 Civil War. She was the author of several books for adults and children, and was awarded regional and international prizes for her work.

Nasrallah began her career as a journalist and published her first book, “Birds of September,” in 1962, to critical acclaim. The book continues to be taught in schools throughout Lebanon.

Hubert de Givenchy, 91, the French couturier and nobleman who upheld a standard of quintessentially romantic elegance in fashion for more than four decades, dressing the likes of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Grace Kelly and memorably Audrey Hepburn, in a little black dress, in the movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” died March 10.

Joaquin Avila, 69, a civil-rights and voter-law attorney who fought discrimination in classrooms, workplaces and voting booths as a leader of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, died March 9 at his Seattle home. The cause was cancer.

As a former president and general counsel of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Avila was involved in multiple groundbreaking court victories that led to more Hispanics working as electricians, firefighters and border guards, and allowed parents in the country illegally to enroll their children in public schools without paying tuition.

In 1996, he was awarded the MacArthur Foundation “Genius Grant,” one of several accolades for his work on the issue.

Gary Burden, 84, who beginning in the late 1960s designed memorable album covers for Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, The Doors and numerous other stars of rock and folk-rock, died March 7 in Los Angeles. Working when music was sold primarily on vinyl and artists were often trying to make a personal statement with their albums, Mr. Burden created cover after cover that seared their way into the minds of fans.

Jay Rockey, 90, a pioneer in the public-relations profession who gained international attention for Seattle through his successful promotions of the 1962 World’s Fair, died Feb. 24. Rockey was a PR man who preferred to stay behind the scenes. He pulled the levers of power and public perception through relationships, phone calls and news releases typed at his standing desk. He leaves a legacy of professionalism and mentorship that influenced generations of PR practitioners.