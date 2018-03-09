A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending March 9.

Charles Thone, 94, a former Nebraska governor and congressman who helped investigate the assassinations of President Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., died of natural causes Wednesday at his home in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Thone, a Republican, represented Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District from 1971 to 1979. He served one term as governor, from 1979 to 1983, and lost his 1982 re-election bid to Democrat Bob Kerrey. In Congress, Thone served on the House Select Committee on Assassinations that looked into the deaths of Kennedy and King.

Reynaldo Bignone, 90, the last military president from the country’s 1976-1983 dictatorship, died Wednesday at a military hospital in Buenos Aires. He had been serving a life sentence under house arrest for human-rights crimes committed during his 1982-83 rule. He was also serving time for the theft of babies from political prisoners.

Trevor Baylis, 80, a tinkerer who turned to old-school technology in an effort to disseminate accurate information about AIDS through Africa, inventing a portable radio powered by hand cranking, died Monday at his home on Eel Pie Island in Twickenham, near London. Baylis had been in declining health.

Russ Solomon, 92, who pioneered the superstore hangout for music lovers by founding Tower Records and expanded it worldwide before internet pirates and crushing debts rendered the chain obsolete and bankrupt, died last Sunday night at his home in Sacramento, California.

David Ogden Stiers, 75, the tall, balding, baritone-voiced actor who brought articulate, somewhat snobbish comic dignity to six seasons of the acclaimed television series “M*A*S*H,” died March 3 at his home in Newport, Oregon. His agent said Mr. Stiers, who graduated from high school in Eugene, Ore., and briefly attended the University of Oregon, died from bladder cancer.

Roger Bannister, 88, who as a lanky medical student at Oxford in 1954 electrified the sports world and lifted postwar England’s spirits when he became the first athlete to run a mile in under 4 minutes, died March 3 in Oxford, England, the city where he accomplished the feat many had thought impossible. He had been slowed in recent years by Parkinson’s disease and, before that, an ankle shattered in a 1975 auto accident.

Orin C. Smith, 75, the former Starbucks CEO and UW regent known for giving back to his hometown in southwestern Washington, died March 1. The cause was pancreatic cancer.

Smith grew up in Chehalis and remained dedicated to it, from donating to the city’s library to gifting $10 million last year to the area’s Student Achievement Initiative.

Smith graduated from Centralia College and the University of Washington before continuing on to Harvard University and eventually taking a job as an executive at Starbucks in 1990. There, he became part of a well-known trio of Starbucks executives with Howard Schultz and Howard Behar. The group was sometimes called H2O, Behar said, a testament to their close friendship and working relationship.

Charles Wilson, 88, a pioneering and virtuosic San Francisco neurosurgeon who used operating rooms like stages, sometimes performing as many as eight surgeries a day, all while building a leading brain-tumor research center, died Feb. 24 in Greenbrae, California. He had recently developed a heart problem.

During more than 30 years at the University of California, San Francisco, Medical Center, Wilson worked on parallel tracks: in the operating room and in his research center, where he and colleagues sought to advance the treatment of glioblastomas and other tumors.

Kalman Aron, 93, whose art spared him in the Holocaust to become a prominent American portraitist, died Feb. 24 in Santa Monica, California.

Aron began drawing pencil and crayon portraits of his family in Latvia when he was 3. A child prodigy, he mounted his first one-boy gallery show when he was 7. He was commissioned to paint the official portrait of the Latvian prime minister when he was 13. He enrolled at an academy of fine arts in Riga, the capital, at 15.

Then, in 1941, when he was 16, the Germans invaded, and his parents, who were Jewish, were killed. But Kalman’s artistic talent would spare his life. Over the next four years, he would survive seven Nazi concentration camps by swapping sketches of his captors and their families for scraps of food.

Sonja Bata, 91, whose Bata Shoe Museum in Totonto, Canada, tells personal stories and human history through footwear, died at Toronto Western Hospital. Two weeks before her death, on Feb. 20, Bata added one last pair of 18th-century heels to her collection of more than 13,000 shoes — a trove, spanning 4,500 years of history, that includes shoemaking tools and other artifacts.

Barbara Lekberg, 92, sculptor who infused her welded-metal works with motion and grace in the Bronx, N.Y. Lekberg had Alzheimer’s disease.

Where some artists work with paint brush and palette, the Oregon native, often wielded a blowtorch, welding steel, bronze and other materials into works featuring dancers, trees, contemplative figures and more.