A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending March 2.

Barry Crimmins, 64, an outspoken comedian who, as a result of his own traumatic experiences in childhood, also became an outspoken opponent of child pornography and internet services that enable it, died Wednesday in Syracuse, New York. In January, Crimmins revealed that he had cancer.

Crimmins was a central figure on the Boston comedy scene as it blossomed in the 1980s, not only performing but also booking comics for the Ding Ho, a Chinese restaurant in Inman Square, where he was largely responsible for establishing a comedy club in 1979. His stand-up material was full of strong opinions on politics and social issues, a style less familiar then than it is now.

Luciano Benjamín Menéndez, 90, a former general and one of the most notorious oppressors during Argentina’s era of brutal dictatorship, from 1976 to 1983, died Tuesday in the central city of Córdoba. The cause was complications of bile duct cancer.

Menéndez had been under house arrest since 2012 because of his health problems. He had received 14 life sentences — the most of any military leader from that era — for crimes that included homicide, torture, forced disappearances and the kidnapping of a newborn. Overall, Menéndez was sentenced 16 times, indicted in 49 cases and under investigation in 25 more for crimes against humanity.

Sean Lavery, 61, a former New York Ballet star whose dancing career was cut short when he was diagnosed with a spinal tumor, died Monday in Palm Springs, California.

Lavery, who was one of the company’s most prolific male dancers until he was forced to stop dancing in the late ‘80s at age 30, went on to serve the company as ballet master, coach and administrator for more than two decades, also serving as a right-hand man to NYCB head Peter Martins. He retired in 2011.

Helen Jackson, 84, wife of the late Sen. Henry Jackson and for years a gracious and tireless contributor to local civic life and philanthropic causes, died Feb. 24 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born in New Mexico, went to college in New York and California, and worked and met her husband in Washington, D.C. But it was Sen. “Scoop” Jackson’s native Everett that became her home.

For many years, Helen Jackson was a leader in philanthropic projects in and around Everett, often hosting fundraisers in her home. The many local agencies she supported included the Imagine Children’s Museum, Cocoon House, the Snohomish County Chapter of the American Red Cross and the Everett Symphony.

Sridev Kapoor, 54, Bollywood’s leading lady of the 1980s and ’90s and the first female superstar in India’s male-dominated film industry, died Feb. 24 in Dubai, India. The cause was cardiac arrest. She used one name on-screen (Sridev), like many leading ladies of her generation and was known for her comic timing and her dancing skills, a great asset in the song-and-dance melodramas that are a staple of mainstream Indian cinema.

Lewis Gilbert, 97, a director whose dozens of movies included three James Bond thrillers — “You Only Live Twice,” “The Spy Who Loved Me” and “Moonraker” — and the Swinging London classic “Alfie,” died Feb. 23 in Monaco.

The British Film Institute’s filmography lists 33 features directed by Gilbert between 1947 and 2002, making him the most prolific of British filmmakers. But, he acknowledged, most people remembered him for his 007 thrillers.

“If I did anything with the Bonds, I think I made the humor work very well with Roger [Moore],” Gilbert told BBC radio’s “Desert Island Discs.”

Louie Soriano, 88, a University of Washington basketball guard from Bremerton who was an all-league pick as a junior in 1950 and a stalwart on the NCAA-tournament team of 1951, died Feb. 22 at home in Henderson, Nevada.

Soriano, 5 feet 10, was an all-state guard at Bremerton High School. After leaving the UW, he returned to Bremerton and operated insurance and property-management businesses for decades and was influential in civic affairs. He became a well-regarded college-basketball official and was later an evaluator of NBA officials.

Richard E. Taylor, 88, a Canadian-born experimental physicist who shared the 1990 Nobel Prize in physics for the discovery of quarks, one of the fundamental particles in the universe, died on Feb. 22 in Stanford, California.

The discovery of quarks, in the late 1960s, was a ground-shaking event in physics. It paved the way for the development of the Standard Model, the classification system for all known elementary particles and forces.

Nanette Fabray, 97, the vivacious, award-winning star of the stage, film and television, died Feb. 22 at her home in Palos Verdes Estates, California. Fabray launched her career at age 3 as vaudeville’s singing-dancing Baby Nanette. On Broadway she won a Tony in 1949 for the musical “Love Life” and was nominated for another for “Mr. President.” Her television roles included the sitcoms “One Day at a Time” and “Coach.”

Emma Chambers, 53, the British actress known for her roles in “The Vicar of Dibley” television series and the romantic comedy “Notting Hill,” died Feb. 21 of natural causes. Chambers was well known in Britain for her role as Alice Tinker in the long-running “The Vicar of Dibley” comedy, but she also had a long career in a variety of television and film roles.

Peggy Cooper Cafritz, 70, an arts patron, civil-rights activist, educator and saloniste in Washington, D.C., died there on Feb. 18. The cause was complications of pneumonia.

Cooper Cafritz was a voracious collector and champion of African and African-American artists, including Jacob Lawrence, Kara Walker, El Anatsui, Kerry James Marshall and Kehinde Wiley, whose unconventional portrait of President Barack Obama, as a seated figure amid greenery, was unveiled this month. Just as voraciously, Cooper Cafritz collected people, encircling herself with politicians, artists, celebrities, potential donors for her many causes. She fostered and mentored countless young people.

Arthur J. Moss, 86, a researcher who was credited with saving countless patients from fatal cardiac disorders, including a rare genetic heart glitch that can kill suddenly, died on Feb. 14 at his home in Brighton, New York, a suburb of Rochester. The cause was cancer.

Raymond Danowski, 74, a voracious reader and collector of books, who eventually amassed a staggering 75,000 volumes of verse, believed to be the largest private library of 20th-century poetry in English, died Feb. 2 at his home in Stellenbosch, South Africa. The cause was brain cancer.

In 2004, after cramming his books into four boxcar-size shipping containers, he donated them to Emory University in Atlanta, where they became known collectively as the Raymond Danowski Poetry Library.