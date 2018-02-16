A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Feb. 16

Delvonn Heckard, 47, the Kent man who sued Seattle Mayor Ed Murray last year on allegations of sexual abuse decades ago — prompting other accusations to come to light, leading to Murray’s resignation — was found dead early Friday of an apparent drug overdose in an Auburn motel. The cause and manner of his death are pending.

Ruud Lubbers, 78, the youngest and longest-serving prime minister of the Netherlands, who helped lay the groundwork for the European Union and revive the Dutch economy, died Wednesday in Rotterdam. No cause was given, but he had been ailing for several years.

Lubbers was a political centrist and a pragmatic compromiser, forming coalition governments with the right and left. He served as prime minister from 1982, when he was only 43, until 1994. He pruned spending and persuaded civil service unions to trade wage and benefit demands for a shorter workweek. His policies helped reduce unemployment and a budget deficit. In 2001, he was named the U.N. high commissioner for refugees and held the job for four years.

Morgan Tsvangirai, 65, Zimbabwe’s veteran opposition leader, died Wednesday evening in a Johannesburg, South Africa, hospital, where he was being treated for colon cancer. He had been for years longtime ruler Robert Mugabe’s most potent challenger and became prime minister in an uncomfortable coalition government for a few years. Mugabe, 93 and in power for 37 years, resigned in November after pressure from the military and ruling party.

Prince Henrik, 83, the French-born husband of Danish monarch Queen Margrethe who publicly vented his frustration at not being the social equal of his wife or their son in line to become Denmark’s king, died late Tuesday. Diagnosed with dementia last year and hospitalized late last month with a lung infection, Prince Henrik died at the royal family’s residence north of Copenhagen, with the queen and their two sons at his side.

Lerone Bennett Jr., 89, an African-American history author and former editor of Ebony magazine, died Tuesday in Chicago. He had vascular dementia. Bennett grew up in Jackson, Mississippi, worked on his high-school newspaper and edited the student newspaper at Morehouse College, where he went to school with Martin Luther King Jr. He went on to work at the Atlanta Daily World before joining Jet and then Ebony. He worked at Ebony for about 50 years.

Marty Allen, 95, the baby-faced, bug-eyed comic who first found fame in the duo Allen & Rossi with partner Steve Rossi and was a staple of nightclubs and TV variety shows in the 1950s and ’60s, died Monday in Las Vegas of complications from pneumonia. Allen & Rossi were favorites on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” and appeared on two of the same episodes as the Beatles.

Jan Maxwell, 61, the fiercely passionate stage actress who earned five Tony Award nominations in seven years, including two in one season, died last Sunday at her home in Manhattan. The cause was complications from breast cancer.

A favorite among critics who praised her luminous wit and self-effacing mastery, Maxwell made her final Broadway appearance — to rave reviews — in the 2011 revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s “Follies” as the chorus girl turned trophy wife who sings “Could I Leave You?”

Vic Damone, 89, whose mellow baritone once earned praise from Frank Sinatra as “the best pipes in the business,” died last Sunday of respiratory failure in Miami Beach, Florida. He made more than 2,000 recordings, as well as dozens of movie and TV appearances, and sold out live performances until he retired in the early 2000s after a stroke.

Reg E. Cathey, 59, whose distinctive baritone and memorable roles on hugely popular television shows like “House of Cards” and “The Wire” won him legions of fans and an Emmy Award, died Feb. 9 at home in New York City. The cause was lung cancer.

Though he earned credits in dozens of television shows and movies, it was Cathey’s portrayal of Freddy Hayes — an empathetic, salt-of-the-earth barbecue-pit owner whose restaurant provides a respite for Francis Underwood, the scheming politician in “House of Cards” — that earned him three Emmy nominations and one win for outstanding guest actor in a drama series.

He played a somewhat similar role on “The Wire,” playing a beloved newspaper editor turned political operative whose honesty and integrity are often sought out by the man he works for, Tommy Carcetti (Aidan Gillen).

Anne M. Treisman, 82, whose insights into how we perceive the world around us provided some of the core theories for the field of cognitive psychology, died Feb. 9 at home in New York City. The cause was a stroke after a long illness.

Treisman considered a fundamental question: How does the brain make sense of the bombardment of input it is receiving and focus attention on a particular object or activity?

What she came up with is called the feature integration theory of attention, detailed in a much-cited 1980 article written with Garry Gelade in the journal Cognitive Psychology, then refined and elaborated on in later work.

“Her seminal feature integration theory proposed that selective attention to an object or location enabled the binding of those features and, thus, enabled object recognition. Much argument has followed, but her formulation of the problem has shaped the field for almost four decades,” Jeremy M. Wolfe, director of the Visual Attention Lab of Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, explained in an email.

John Gavin, 86, actor who played romantic leads in the 1950s and 1960s, appearing in “Spartacus,” “Psycho” and other hit films before becoming President Ronald Reagan’s ambassador to Mexico, died Feb. 9. Reagan appointed him as Mexico’s ambassador in 1981. Mr. Gavin had ties to Mexico, his father having invested in the country’s mines, and ancestors of his mother, a native of Mexico, having been among California’s first Spanish settlers.

Wally Moon, 87, who became a celebrated figure in the early history of the Los Angeles Dodgers when he lofted “moon shot” home runs over the short left-field screen at the Los Angeles Coliseum to help take an aging team to a 1959 World Series championship season, died on Feb. 9 in Bryan, Texas.

Kenneth Haigh, 86 — English actor known for his starring role as Jimmy Porter in the play “Look Back in Anger” and for his own blistering persona, which defined the rebellious postwar “angry young man” — died Feb. 4 in England. He had reportedly been in a nursing home since 2003, admitted there after he had swallowed a chicken bone in a restaurant and, briefly deprived of oxygen, sustained brain damage.

He appeared in a dozen films, including “Cleopatra,” and “A Hard Day’s Night,” in which he had a hilarious uncredited cameo role as a cocky television producer interrogating George Harrison. He was also seen frequently on British and American television, including as a ruthless corporate climber in the early-1970s series “Man at the Top” and as the British explorer Richard Burton in the 1971 miniseries “The Search for the Nile.”

Ruth Ann Koesun, 89, a principal dancer in American Ballet Theatre who epitomized the company’s early eclectic profile by excelling in roles that ranged from Billy the Kid’s Mexican sweetheart to the “Bluebird” pas de deux from “The Sleeping Beauty,” died Feb. 1 in Chicago.

Because of her lyrical style in ballets like “Les Sylphides,” Koesun was often cast as a Romantic ballerina. But she could also show dramatic ferocity, as the evil antiheroine Ate in Antony Tudor’s “Undertow,” which depicts the development of a young murderer.

She found her signature role in Ballet Theatre’s revivals of Eugene Loring’s “Billy the Kid,” from 1938. A brilliantly stylized experimental work that used occasional speech, the ballet had a biographical plotline by Lincoln Kirstein (who would become a founder of New York City Ballet) and a double role for Koesun, who portrayed both the sweetheart and the mother of the outlaw Billy. She performed the piece, along with her company, before President John F. Kennedy and the first lady, Jacqueline Kennedy, at the White House on May 22, 1962.