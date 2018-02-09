A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Feb. 9

Tony Pomerleau, 100, who rose from humble roots to become one of the state’s major business figures and a prominent philanthropist, died Thursday at his home in Burlington, surrounded by family.

Pomerleau was known for his charitable giving. For more than 30 years, he sponsored a Christmas party for hundreds of low-income Burlington children. He donated $1 million to recovery projects from Tropical Storm Irene.

Dennis Edwards, 74, a former member of the famed Motown group The Temptations, died Thursday in Chicago after a long illness.

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Edwards replaced founding member David Ruffin in 1968. His soulful, passionate voice defined the group for years. He was a member on and off for about two decades and part of the lineup that released “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone,” “Ball of Confusion (That’s What The World Is Today)” and “Cloud Nine.”

John Perry Barlow, 70, a former cowpoke, Republican politician and lyricist for the Grateful Dead whose affinity for wide-open spaces and free expression transformed him into a leading defender of an unfettered internet, died Wednesday at his home in San Francisco. The cause of death was not released.

His plea for an open internet was inspired, in part, by the Grateful Dead’s uncommon practice of welcoming audiences to record the band’s concerts.

Mickey Jones, 76, who began his career as a drummer, touring with Bob Dylan and recording with Kenny Rogers, before becoming a character actor in movies and on television shows like “Home Improvement” and “Justified,” died Wednesday. The cause was not disclosed.

Jones became a professional musician as a teenager, working with Trini Lopez, Johnny Rivers, Rogers’ band the First Edition and, most notably, Dylan, before leaving music for acting in the mid-1970s. He said that he had dreamed of being an actor since he was 8 years old but did not pursue acting as a career until he got “tired of going to the airport every day on concert tours.”

“I just had to get off the road,” he added, “so I gave up a great career to try and get in a business that I loved, but starting at the bottom.”

Jill Messick, 50, a Hollywood producer and executive who once worked for Miramax under Harvey Weinstein’s leadership and served as Rose McGowan’s manager, took her own life on Wednesday after a long battle with depression, her family said.

Following her death, Messick’s family released a blistering statement condemning Weinstein, McGowan, and the media for their portrayals of Messick, who “became collateral damage in an already horrific story.”

Actress Rose McGowan says Weinstein raped her in 1997. She recently accused Messick, who was her manager at the time, of failing to support her fight against Weinstein before taking a job with him just a few months later.

Rev. Peter M. Colapietro, 69, a Roman Catholic priest and outsize New York personality whose late-night presence as a regular at celebrity hangouts contrasted with his low-key work in parishes in Manhattan, died Monday. The cause was emphysema.

Colapietro — “Father Pete” to those who encountered him, in or out of a church — became known as the “saloon priest.” This was partly because he had worked in bars before he joined the priesthood and partly because he was a regular at Elaine’s, the celebrity hangout on the Upper East Side that closed in 2011. From his late nights there and at other haunts, he knew his share of celebrities, and he ministered to them, formally and informally.

A big man who stood 6 feet tall and admitted to weighing 325 pounds, Colapietro was also the center of large stories, such as the disarming of Mickey Rourke, when the actor tried to kill himself.

John Mahoney, 77, a British-born character actor who had roles in countless films, including “Tin Men,” “Eight Men Out,” “Moonstruck,” “In the Line of Fire” and “Say Anything,” but was best known as the voice of common sense as Kelsey Grammer’s father in the long-running NBC sitcom “Frasier,” died last Sunday after being hospitalized in Chicago.

Mahoney, who came to the United States when he was 19, served in the Army and worked as a hospital orderly and medical-journal editor before turning to acting at age 37.

He frequently appeared on stage with Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater and in 1986 won a Tony Award for his Broadway performance in John Guare’s “The House of Blue Leaves,” playing a zookeeper hoping to become an actor.

Joseph Polchinski, 63, one of the most creative physicists of his generation, whose work helped lay the mathematical foundation for the controversial proposition that our universe is only one in an almost endless assemblage that cosmologists call the “multiverse,” died Feb. 3 at home in Santa Barbara, California.

His death was announced by the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he was a longtime professor and a permanent member of the Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics. He had been treated for brain cancer since late 2015.

Leon (Ndugu) Chancler, 65, a drummer whose crisp grooves and pinpoint fireworks of syncopation were heard on hundreds of albums — including Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” on which his drumbeat starts the song “Billie Jean” — died Feb. 3. The cause was prostate cancer.

Chancler (pronounced CHANCE-ler) prided himself on versatility. He played on jazz, pop, funk, disco and country sessions and recorded with Lionel Richie, Tina Turner, Donna Summer, Frank Sinatra, John Lee Hooker, Kenny Rogers, LeAnn Rimes, DeBarge and Fantasia.

Richard “R.J.” Adelman, 44, the son of former NBA coach Rick Adelman, was killed Feb. 2 when a minivan struck him after he crossed a street without using a crosswalk in downtown Houston. No charges were filed against the driver.

Adelman had been an assistant on his father’s staff when the elder Adelman coached the Houston Rockets from 2007-11. He also was player personnel director for the Minnesota Timberwolves when his father coached there, and worked on staffs in Sacramento, Seattle and Portland.

Victor Sidel, 86, a physician who campaigned to bring attention to the medical consequences of nuclear war, poverty and other social issues, died Jan. 30 in suburban Denver.

As a founding member of Physicians for Social Responsibility and International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1985, Sidel voiced his apprehensions about nuclear proliferation as a public-health issue for more than 50 years. He served as president of the former organization and co-president of the latter.

Lin Bolen, 76, who as the executive in charge of NBC’s daytime programming in the early 1970s was the highest-ranking woman in television, died Jan. 18 in Santa Monica, California. Most online sources put her age at 76. The cause was not specified.

Bolen was just 31 in 1972 when she was named director of daytime programs at NBC, putting her in charge of the network’s collection of soap operas and game shows. A year later she was given the title vice president for daytime programs — “the highest position a woman has so far achieved in network programming,” The New York Times reported.

In that job, which she held until forming her own production company in 1976, she energized the network’s game shows and expanded half-hour soaps to an hour. By 1975, NBC’s daytime ratings surpassed both CBS and ABC for the first time in a dozen years.