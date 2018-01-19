A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Jan. 19

Adm. Stansfield Turner, 94, the iconoclastic director of the Central Intelligence Agency in the late 1970s who significantly reorganized its clandestine ranks and helped usher in a new technological age at the agency, died Thursday at his home in Seattle.

An Oxford-educated Rhodes scholar, Adm. Turner was long considered to be one of the Navy’s sharpest analytical minds and brashly confident leaders. He was a four-star admiral and commander of NATO forces in Southern Europe when he was tapped in 1977 by President Jimmy Carter, a Naval Academy classmate, to lead the U.S. intelligence community.

He became the most powerful director of central intelligence in history when Carter signed an executive order in 1978 that gave Adm. Turner authority over the budget of most of the U.S. spy agencies.

With his new mandate, Adm. Turner emphasized the advantages of using satellite imagery, electronic intercepts and sophisticated eavesdropping devices — technology still widely used by the CIA today. Adm. Turner also aimed to make the agency more accountable. He dissolved several long-term clandestine operations that he deemed too risky and declined to approve many new ones, while paring down staff.

Peter Mayle, 78, an Englishman who started a writing career in his 30s with sex-education books for children before making a spectacularly successful switch to the travel-memoir genre with “A Year in Provence,” his 1989 best-seller about relocating to Southern France, died Thursday at a hospital near his home there.

He and his wife, Jennie, had moved to the village of Ménerbes in Provence in 1987, and he intended to write a novel. But with renovations to the 18th-century stone farmhouse they had bought in full swing, he kept getting distracted. His agent finally told him to shelve the novel and write about the distractions. The resulting book just kept selling, and was adapted into a television miniseries. In addition to a sequel, “Toujours Provence,” in recent years he completed a quartet of “Caper” novels: “The Vintage Caper,” “The Corsican Caper,” “The Marseille Caper” and “The Diamond Caper.”

John D. Spellman, 91, Washington’s last Republican governor and the first King County executive, died Tuesday at Virginia Mason Medical Center after contracting pneumonia while being treated for a broken hip he sustained last month.

As county executive from 1969 to 1981, Gov. Spellman helped put Seattle on the big-time sports map with the creation of the Kingdome. As governor, he stood up to his own party in blocking a proposed oil pipeline under Puget Sound.

Tyler Hilinski, 21, a quarterback for the Washington State University football team, died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. Hilinski was discovered in his apartment after he didn’t show up for practice Tuesday. A rifle “was recovered next to Hilinski and a suicide note was found,” according to the Pullman Police Department.

Hilinski was the presumptive starting quarterback going into next season. He started Washington State’s Holiday Bowl loss to Michigan State after senior Luke Falk was unable to play due to a wrist injury.

Basketball Hall of Famer Jo Jo White, 71, a two-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and an Olympic gold medalist, has died. The Celtics announced his death Tuesday night. No cause was provided.

White played 10 seasons for Boston, which drafted him ninth overall from Kansas in 1969. He averaged 17.2 points per game over 13 years, also playing for Golden State and the Kansas City Kings before retiring in 1981. The Celtics retired White’s No. 10 the following year.

Dolores O’Riordan, 46, whose urgent, powerful voice helped make Irish rock band The Cranberries a global success in the 1990s, died suddenly on Mondayat a London hotel. London’s Metropolitan Police said the death was being treated as “unexplained.”

O’Riordan told London’s Metro newspaper last year that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and she spoke to the Irish News about her battles with depression.

The Cranberries’ songs — on which O’Riordan was chief lyricist and co-songwriter — had a Celtic-infused tunefulness. And in O’Riordan the group had a charismatic lead singer with a distinctively powerful voice. Their guitar-based sound had an alternative-rock edge at a time when grunge was storming the music scene.

Mathilde Krim, 91, a prominent AIDS researcher who galvanized worldwide support in the early fight against the deadly disease, died in King’s Point, New York, on Monday.

Krim was founding chairman of The Foundation for AIDS Research, or amfAR. She was a geneticist with experience in cancer research when AIDS first surfaced in the early 1980s. Over the next several decades, she mobilized a vast army of celebrities and others to help raise money and to lessen the disease’s stigma.

Edwin Hawkins, 74, a Grammy Award-winning singer who merged gospel and secular sounds in a career highlighted by the accidental crossover hit “Oh Happy Day” in 1969, died on Mondayin Pleasanton, California, east of San Francisco. The cause was pancreatic cancer.

Dan Gurney, 86, whose storied career as a race-car driver included numerous firsts, and who went on to become equally successful as a team owner and car builder, died last Sunday in Newport Beach, California. The cause was complications of pneumonia.

Gurney was the first driver to win races in all four of the major motor sports categories: Grand Prix, IndyCar, NASCAR and sports cars. Only two other drivers, Mario Andretti and Juan Pablo Montoya, have achieved that feat since he did.

Cyrille Regis, 59, a pioneer for black soccer players in England who endured racist abuse while forging a career with West Bromwich Albion and defied threats of violence to represent England’s national team, died last Sunday after a heart attack.

Hugh Wilson, 74, who created the CBS comedy “WKRP in Cincinnati” and directed the raucous hit film “Police Academy” in 1984, died last Sunday at home in Charlottesville, Virginia. His wife said he had lung cancer and emphysema.

Doug Harvey, 87, the Hall of Fame umpire who became a commanding presence and a symbol of excellence in a career spanning 31 National League seasons, died Jan. 13 in Visalia, California.

One of only 10 umpires in the Hall of Fame, and held in such regard by major league players and managers they called him “God,” Harvey was treated to crowd reactions unusual for an umpire. Instead of the constant heckling and criticism from the stands, the ump known for shock of silver hair got standing ovations and gifts as he made his last trip into various cities.

Keith Jackson, 89, whose death was announced Jan. 13, was a sportscaster who came from the generation of play-by-play talents, now mostly gone, who didn’t just develop a style, they assembled a dictionary. Every fan at that time remembers Jackson’s signature phrases, “Whoa Nellie,” “fum-BULLLLL,” and “big uglies” — referring to linemen — and how he anointed the Rose Bowl “the Granddaddy of ’em all.” In his long career, Jackson covered everything — rowing, baseball, boat races and Olympic Games. But it was in college football where he found his definitive voice.

Julio Rocha, 67, the former head of the Nicaraguan Football Federation who was convicted in the United States in a corruption scandal at FIFA, died Jan. 13 after a long illness.

Rocha was president of the federation from 1987-2012, director of the Central American Soccer Union from 2003-07 and FIFA development director for CONCACAF in 2013-15. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to taking $150,000 in bribes in exchange for facilitating commercial rights to tournaments and was jailed in the U.S. He was also suspended from soccer for life by FIFA.

John V. Tunney, 83, whose successful campaign for a California seat in the U.S. Senate became the basis for the 1972 Robert Redford film “The Candidate,” died of prostate cancer Friday at a home in Los Angeles. Tunney was among the youngest people elected to the U.S. Senate in the past century when he won his seat in 1970 at age 36.