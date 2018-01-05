A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Jan. 5

Carmen “Carm” Cozza, 87, Yale’s Hall of Fame football coach, died Thursday, announced the university. No other details were available.

Cozza led Yale to a share of 10 Ivy League titles during 32 years as coach. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

Brendan T. Byrne, 93, the former New Jersey governor who helped lure professional teams to a new sports colossus in the Meadowlands and won passage of the state’s first income tax, a feat that prompted some pundits and pollsters to write his political obituary prematurely, died Thursday at a home in Livingston where he had been living. The son says he suffered an infection that went into his lungs and “was too weak to fight.”

The Democrat, who built his reputation as a crusading prosecutor and won his first term as governor in 1973, was famously known for an FBI surveillance tape that showed mobsters discussing how he was so ethical they couldn’t bribe him.

Fred Bass, 89, who transformed his father’s small used-book store in Manhattan, the Strand, into the largest used-book store in the world with the slogan “18 Miles of Books,” died of congestive heart failure Wednesday at his home in Manhattan.

Thomas S. Monson, 90, considered a prophet by nearly 16 million Mormons worldwide, died Tuesday night at his home in Salt Lake City, after a nearly a decade as president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He expanded the church’s reach and its transparency and was known for promoting humanitarian causes despite leading a divisive fight against same-sex marriage.

He put an emphasis on the humanitarian ethic of Mormons, evidenced by his expansion of the church’s disaster-relief programs around the world, said Armand Mauss, a retired professor of sociology and religious studies at Washington State University. “President Monson always seemed more interested in what we do with our religion rather than in what we believe,” Mauss said.

Rick Hall, 85, the Alabama record producer who recorded some of the biggest musical acts of the 1960s and ’70s and helped develop the fabled “Muscle Shoals sound,” died at his home in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, on Tuesday following a fight with cancer.

Hall founded FAME Recording Studios in northwestern Alabama in 1959 and went on to record major acts including R&B stars Aretha Franklin and Wilson Pickett. A new generation of listeners knows Hall through the 2013 documentary “Muscle Shoals.” The movie tells the story of Hall, the region’s musicians and their distinctive, soulful sound featuring heavy bass, guitar and electronic organ or piano.

Robert Mann, 97, the founding first violinist of the Juilliard String Quartet, the internationally renowned ensemble that at midcentury helped engender a chamber-music revival throughout the United States, died Monday in Manhattan. The Portland, Oregon, native was perennially singled out by critics for his impeccable technique and equally impeccable musical taste.

Music was a decidedly unexpected calling for a boy who had wanted only to be a forest ranger. Mann — for decades the quartet’s de facto spokesman, institutional memory and “resident spark plug,” as The Chicago Tribune called him in 1997 — remained with the ensemble for 51 years.

Rob Picciolo, 64, a former major league infielder who later coached with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels, Monday of a heart attack. Picciolo played for the Athletics, Angels and Brewers during a nine-year big league career and later he spent 20 years in the Padres organization.

Richard Cousins, 58, the chief executive of Compass Group, the world’s biggest catering company, died last Sunday in a plane crash near Sydney, Australia. Cousins, who was killed with his two sons, his fiancée and her daughter and the pilot when a seaplane went down off Jerusalem Bay, led Compass for more than 11 years. The company employs more than 550,000 people, providing food for a wide range of organizations including Costco, Qualcomm, the University of Houston and the stadium that houses the Utah Jazz basketball team.

Harold Balazs, 89, the celebrated Spokane artist whose large-scale sculptures dot public and private spaces throughout the Inland Northwest and beyond, died Dec. 30 at his Mead home, surrounded by his family.

Balazs’ impact on Spokane cannot be overestimated. Among his public works are the Rotary Fountain at Riverfront Park (made with Bob Perron in 2005), the 1978 Centennial Sculpture floating in the Spokane River near the convention center, and The Lantern on the river side of INB Performing Arts Center.

In Seattle, Balazs’ works include the dramatic metal sculpture near the entrance to the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building at 915 Second Ave., commissioned in 1976 for the federal General Services Administration. His work of enameled steel panels, “Rhododendrons,” was at the Kingdome before its demolition, and today graces the Fourth Avenue facade of the entrance to the King County Administration Building.

“Harold’s work, over 60 years or more in the region, comprises one of the most significant, far-reaching and resonant examples of a life lived in dedication to art, aesthetics and the humanities imaginable,” said Ben Mitchell, who curated a Balazs career retrospective at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in 2010. “He is a giant, a titan and an example to us all.”

He leaves a body of work on paper that includes charcoal, acrylics, watercolors and ink. In January, the Art Spirit Gallery in Coeur d’Alene will open its long-planned Balazs exhibit, “I Did It My Way,” which will include new paintings.

“His work was always approachable and accessible because it was suffused with joy, with discovery, with invention and without any whiff of artifice, the ‘market’ or posturing,” Mitchell said.

Erica Garner, 27, who became an outspoken activist against police brutality after the death of her father Eric Garner at the hands of a New York police officer, died Dec. 30. Garner had been placed in a medically induced coma last week after an asthma episode precipitated a major heart attack.

She became a central figure in the charged conversation about race and the use of force by the police after a New York Police Department officer placed her father in an unauthorized chokehold on Staten Island in 2014. As Eric Garner, who also had asthma, was being choked by the officer, Daniel Pantaleo, he repeated the words “I can’t breathe” 11 times, a phrase that became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement and other activists.

John Portman, 93, the architect and developer who revolutionized hotel designs with soaring futuristic atriums, built commercial towers that revitalized the downtowns of decaying postwar U.S. cities and transformed Asian skylines from Shanghai to Mumbai, died Dec. 29 in Atlanta.

One of the world’s best-known and most influential architects, Portman, over a half-century, redefined urban landscapes in the United States. He built the Peachtree Center in Atlanta, the Embarcadero Center in San Francisco, the Renaissance Center in Detroit and scores of hotel, office and retail complexes in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Fort Worth, San Diego and other cities.

Crystal Murphy, 40, a Lacey firefighter and EMT who mentored hundreds of girls interested in the fire service, died on Christmas Day.

Murphy was known for her work as an advocate for diversifying the fire service. Nationally, about 4 percent of firefighters are women, according to the National Fire Protection Agency. She helped start the Capital Metro Fire Girls Camp, a program in Olympia and was also the first female member of the Thurston County Special Operations Rescue Team.