A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Dec. 15.

Teddy Draper Sr., 96, a Navajo Code Talker who used his native language to outsmart the Japanese in World War II, died Thursday in Prescott, Arizona. Draper and other Navajos followed in the footsteps of the original 29 who developed the code. He was part of the 5th Marine Division, fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima and received a Purple Heart as well as a Congressional Silver Medal.

Ed Lee, 65, who became the first Asian American to be elected as mayor of San Francisco, died suddenly Tuesday. He was shopping at a neighborhood supermarket when he collapsed after suffering a heart attack.

The Seattle-born son of Chinese immigrants, who spent part of his childhood in public housing and attended Franklin High School, Lee had “a long history of breaking barriers — he was the first member of his family to attend college then became the first Asian American to lead San Francisco,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a statement. “He was a true public servant who championed civil rights.”

Appointed interim mayor in 2011 after Gavin Newsom left the job to become California’s lieutenant governor, Mr. Lee won election later that year.

A special connection with some of his constituents stemmed from his understanding of Cantonese and Taishanese, languages spoken by many San Francisco immigrants. “Being mayor helps them to know that they no longer are second-class citizens,” he explained once.

Pat DiNizio, 62, who as lead singer and songwriter for the band the Smithereens blended pop, rock and New Wave music for the hits “Blood and Roses” and “A Girl Like You,” died Tuesday. No cause of death was given.

Vera Katz, 84, a Jewish refugee who was elected to three terms as Portland’s mayor and helped transform it from a sleepy backwater into a trendy city known for its public transit, eco-conscious design and live-work architecture style, died Monday. The cause was cancer.

A visionary urban planner with the ability to reach across the aisle, Mayor Katz oversaw plans for the internationally known Pearl District and neighborhoods along the Willamette River that changed the city into a hipster haven and international tourist destination.

“Vera Katz was more than a pioneer. She was a force. She escaped the Nazis. She battled cancer. She ran the House. She ran the city. She was a natural leader. Vera led and people followed,” said Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney. “Oregon has lost a great human being.”

Bruce Brown, 80, who made the seminal 1966 surfing film “The Endless Summer,” died last Sunday at his ranch north of Santa Barbara.

Though it was considered a longshot at best by distributors, there was something about the story of two friends galloping around the world, in chase of the perfect wave, that resonated with audiences from New York City to Santa Monica, marking a cultural turning point for the sport — a lifestyle, Brown and others insisted.

Stuart Evey, 84, who as an executive for Getty Oil recommended that the company invest in the startup that became ESPN and then took an active role in its management for five years, died Dec. 8 in Spokane, Washington.

As ESPN’s chairman, Evey hired Chet Simmons from NBC to be the network’s first president; helped make rights deals with the NCAA and the United States Football League; sold a 10 percent stake in the network to ABC in 1982; and quixotically, if briefly, pursued the rights to televise the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Sunny Murray, 81, an influential drummer who was among the first to define a personal style in the free-jazz idiom, died Dec. 8 in Paris. The cause was multiple organ failure. The cause was complications of diabetes.

Murray was still finding his footing on New York’s jazz scene in 1960 when he met pianist Cecil Taylor, a rising star of the avant-garde. They soon forged a partnership that, though short-lived, was a watershed in jazz history. They made only a few recordings together, but “Nefertiti, the Beautiful One Has Come” — a double LP captured during a trio performance in Copenhagen in 1962 — would become a seminal document.

Murray treated the drum set as a palette of textures more than a percussion instrument. By creating friction between the tones of his drums and cymbals, he sought to create new dimensions and hues, rather than pulse. “I wanted to get more from the beat than just the beat,” he told journalist Dan Warburton in 2000.

Steve Reevis, 55, who had supporting roles in the movies “Fargo” and “Last of the Dogmen,” died Dec. 7 at a hospital in Missoula, Montana. He was a member of the Blackfeet Tribe. He also appeared in the movies “Dances With Wolves” and the 2005 version of “The Longest Yard” and acted in several television shows, including “Walker, Texas Ranger,” “Jag” and “Bones.”

José Orlando Padrón, 91, founder of Padrón Cigars, died Dec. 5 at Mercy Hospital in Coconut Grove, Florida. “My father started the business with $600. One person rolled the cigars and he sold them at night,” said Jorge Padrón, one of his four children and president of Padrón Cigars. The Padrón brand is recognized as one of the best in the world. It has received the best cigar-of-the-year prize, awarded by the magazine Cigar Aficionado, three times since 2004.