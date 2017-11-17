A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Nov. 17.

Fernando “Ferdie” Pacheco, 89, “The Fight Doctor” who served as Muhammad Ali’s ringside physician, died Thursday at his Miami home after prolonged illness.

Pacheco worked as Ali’s cornerman from 1962-1977, which included three successful title bouts. Pacheco has said he left his position after suggesting Ali retire because of serious injuries. Ali fought four more matches, losing three.

Lil Peep, 21, a rising rapper whose music blended hip-hop and emo sounds, died Wednesday, in Tucson, Arizona, of a suspected drug overdose. He was found on his tour bus ahead of a scheduled concert with evidence pointing to an overdose of the anti-anxiety medication Xanax, but an official cause of death has not yet been released.

The Long Island native, whose real name was Gustav Åhr, released his debut album, “Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1,” in September, more than a year after he had begun sharing his genre-bending songs on SoundCloud and YouTube. He gained a following offline too, particularly in Russia, where — as he told the Times of London last year — he “couldn’t walk down the street without being mobbed.”

Jeremy Hutchinson, 102, who was part of the legal team that successfully defended Penguin Books against obscenity charges for publishing D.H. Lawrence’s novel “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” died Monday. He also fought obscenity bans for the erotic novel “Fanny Hill” and the movie “Last Tango in Paris.” Other clients included model Christine Keeler, a key figure in the 1963 “Profumo Affair” sex-and-espionage scandal. The writer John Mortimer said Hutchinson was one of the inspirations for his character Rumpole of the Bailey, a loquacious, wine-loving defense barrister.

Bobby Doerr, 99, the Hall of Fame second baseman who was a smooth fielder, timely hitter and immensely popular figure through 14 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, died Monday in Junction City, Oregon. He was the oldest living former major-leaguer.

Doerr was a celebrated presence at Fenway Park, along with Ted Williams and Dom DiMaggio in the outfield and Johnny Pesky at shortstop, but lacked the showmanship of his mates. He went about his business quietly and became a team leader through his steady excellence.

Liz Smith, 94, the syndicated gossip columnist whose mixture of banter, barbs and bon mots about the glitterati helped her climb the A-list as high as many of the celebrities she covered, died last Sunday, at her home in Manhattan.

Fred Cole, 69, a guitarist and singer who became a cult hero of the Pacific Northwest music scene as leader of the long-running garage-rock band Dead Moon, died Nov. 9 at his home in Clackamas, Oregon. The cause was cancer.

As the grunge gold rush in the 1990s made stars of young bands in and around Seattle like Nirvana and Soundgarden, Fred Cole and Dead Moon remained beloved local stars — playing a rough and raw sound that long predated grunge’s noisy take on punk — despite being decades older than their peers. Cole set a standard for do-it-yourself perseverance. He and his wife released records on their own label, Tombstone, with a dark, handmade aesthetic. He even cut lacquer discs, used to make vinyl records, on an old mono lathe at their home outside Portland; according to legend, it was the same machine used to make the Kingsmen’s “Louie Louie” in 1963.

“We felt proud of them up here,” said Dean Whitmore, an executive at Sub Pop Records in Seattle, who worked with Dead Moon on a 2006 compilation album, “Echoes of the Past.” “They were the real deal, and they were ours.”