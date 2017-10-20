A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Oct. 20.

Matt Bencke, 45, the popular co-founder of Seattle startup Mighty AI and former Microsoft manager, died at his Bellevue home late Wednesday night. The cause was pancreatic cancer.

In the weeks after learning about his illness a month ago, Bencke diligently put together a care package for his two daughters, containing photo albums with nearly a decade’s worth of pictures and video recordings with advice for them on college, careers and love, as well as stories of his life.

Bencke most recently served as CEO of Mighty AI, a startup that helps companies improve their artificial-intelligence technology. Before that, he worked as a senior vice president at Getty Images and on the Xbox and Windows teams at Microsoft. He also spent more than eight years at Boeing as a director of business and global strategy.

Danielle Darrieux, 100, the French actress and singer whose career of sophisticated film roles spanned eight decades and indelible incarnations as ingénue, coquette, femme fatale and grande dame, died Tuesday at her home in Bois-le-Roi, France, south of Paris.

When the Cinémathèque Française à Paris honored Darrieux with a retrospective in 2009, more than 90 of her films were screened, yet at least a score were left out. A multitalented artist who could sing and perform dramatic roles as well as comedic ones, Darrieux also had a rich stage career, receiving France’s national theater award for her last stage role in 2003. She went on to perform in films well into her nineties.

Gord Downie, 53, who tied himself to Canada’s national identity writing songs about hockey and small towns as lead singer and songwriter of iconic rock band The Tragically Hip, died Tuesday in Toronto. He had brain cancer.

An emotional Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wept in Parliament while talking about Downie: “We are less as a country without Gord Downie in it. … Downie uncovered and told the stories of Canada. He was the frontman of one of Canada’s most iconic bands, a rock star, artist and poet whose evocative lyrics came to define a country. He loved every hidden corner, every aspect of this country that he celebrated his whole life. And he wanted to make it better.”

During his final show, Downie called out to Trudeau, who attended the concert, to help fix problems in Canada’s aboriginal communities.

Harriette Thompson, 94, a classical pianist and cancer survivor who started to run marathons when she was 76 and ran the fastest time in a marathon for a woman over 90, died Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina. The cause was complications from a fall.

Thompson recalled that being a rookie marathoner at 76 did not feel like a newsworthy event. But being a nonagenarian long-distance runner was altogether different. At 91, she ran the 2014 San Diego marathon in 7 hours, 7 minutes and 42 seconds — faster by nearly two hours than the previous U.S. record for a woman of at least 90.

Roy Dotrice, 94, a British stage, film and television actor who began performing as a prisoner of war in Germany and worked in Britain and America for six decades, notably in one-man shows portraying Abe Lincoln, the diarist John Aubrey and other historical figures, died Monday at his home in London.

Hailed by critics for suffusing his character with fine-tuned blarney, malevolent passions and brooding gloom, Dotrice won the Tony Award for best featured actor in 2000 for his portrait of the conniving Irish father and pig farmer in an acclaimed Broadway revival of Eugene O’Neill’s “A Moon for the Misbegotten,” with Gabriel Byrne and Cherry Jones.

Dotrice was also a popular storyteller on albums and audiobooks, with a nimble voice that evoked creatures from realms of fantasy, such as “A Song of Ice and Fire,” by George R.R. Martin and the adventures of Richard Adams’ rabbits in “Watership Down.”

Cornelia Bailey, 72, a vivid storyteller who fought to protect a vanishing slice of African-American culture on Sapelo Island, off the coast of Georgia, died last Sunday in Brunswick, Georgia.

Bailey was among a shrinking number of people to have been born and educated on the island, where descendants of slaves have lived for generations, the isolation of island life allowing them to retain elements of West African traditions, language and religion that have become known as Gullah-Geechee culture.

Richard Wilbur, 96, whose meticulous, urbane poems earned him two Pulitzer Prizes and selection as the national poet laureate, died Oct. 14 in a nursing home in Belmont, Massachusetts.

Across more than 60 years as an acclaimed American poet, Wilbur followed a muse that prized traditional virtuosity over self-dramatization; that linked him to the amiable normality of a bourgeois citizen in the eyes of literary authorities who preferred the heat of artists like Sylvia Plath and Allen Ginsberg.

He received his first Pulitzer in 1957, and a National Book Award as well, for “Things of This World.” He won a second Pulitzer in 1988, for “New and Collected Poems” and many more awards would follow. He was also an esteemed translator of poems and other works from the French, Spanish and Russian, including the plays of Molière and Racine.