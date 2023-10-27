Bertie Bowman, 92, the son of South Carolina sharecroppers who arrived at the U.S. Capitol in 1944 as a 13-year-old runaway, got a $2-a-week job sweeping the building’s steps, and then became the longest-serving African American congressional aide in history, died Wednesday at a rehabilitation facility in North Bethesda, Md. The cause was complications from recent heart surgeries, his stepdaughter LaUanah King-Cassell said. He worked until he was 90, coordinating sensitive hearings for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Robert Irwin, 95, an acclaimed Southern California artist associated with the Light and Space movement of the 1960s, who early on stopped making paintings in favor of creating ephemeral and sometimes intangible art environments, died Wednesday in the La Jolla section of San Diego.

Within the contemporary art world, Irwin’s work on human attention and perception — he called it, with a nod to scientific research, an “inquiry” into perception — was highly influential; he won a MacArthur “genius” award in 1984.

Richard Roundtree, 81, the actor who redefined African American masculinity in the movies when he played the title role in “Shaft,” one of the first Black action heroes, died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles. The cause was pancreatic cancer, which had been diagnosed two months ago.

The Shaft films made an impact. As New York private detective John Shaft, Mr. Roundtree was a leading figure in a movement of highly profitable ’70s films that presented Black people in a manner rarely seen in mainstream movie theaters: confident and seductive, powerful and competent in a way that was authentic to Black culture of the time. Roundtree observed the character is “a Black man who is for once a winner.”

Charles E. Young, 91, the fiery, fiercely outspoken chancellor of UCLA credited with turning the campus into an academic powerhouse, died of natural causes Oct. 22 in Sonoma, Calif.

At the helm of UCLA for 29 years, Young, who started at the post at the age of 36 in 1968 — the youngest chancellor in UC history — oversaw its transformation from a small regional campus to one of the nation’s premier research universities. Just months after becoming chancellor, Young famously refused to fire political activist Angela Davis, then an acting professor in UCLA’s philosophy department, despite pressure from the regents after they learned she was a member of the Communist Party.

Betsy Rawls, 95, who joined the Ladies Professional Golf Association in the early 1950s, when the tour was just getting started, and helped spark interest in the circuit while winning a record-setting four U.S. Women’s Open titles and serving as an executive and tournament director, died Oct. 21 at her home in Lewes, Del.

When the LPGA Hall of Fame was created in 1967, Rawls was inducted as one of six inaugural members. She was enshrined in the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1987 and received the Bob Jones Award, the U.S. Golf Association’s highest honor, in 1996.

Bobby Charlton, 86, one of soccer’s greatest and most influential players who shepherded England to its lone World Cup victory and Manchester United to its first European Cup title, died Oct. 21. In 2020, Charlton’s wife, Norma, revealed to The Telegraph that he had been diagnosed with dementia.

Nancy Markle Cornwell, 71, a social worker and psychologist who enriched many lives with her laughter, her songs and her ability to get people to tell their life story within five minutes of meeting her, died Oct. 20, after complications related to an infection.

As a social worker for the state of Missouri, she focused on children in the foster-care system. Once, a father held her at gunpoint while she tried to bring a child away from an abusive household. She sat down and calmly talked with him until he dropped the weapon. She loved working with children and families, and her own home was dubbed Nancy’s Home for Hug-Starved Boys by her kids’ friends.

Park Seo-Bo, 91, a painter whose monochromes and drive made him a pillar of the Korean art world, died of cardiopulmonary arrest on Oct. 14 in Seoul, South Korea. His son Park Seungho said his father had chosen to forgo treatment for lung cancer.