Carla Bley, 87, an irrepressibly original composer, arranger and pianist responsible for more than 60 years of wily provocations in and around jazz, died on Tuesday at her home in Willow, a hamlet in upstate New York. Her longtime partner in life and music, bassist Steve Swallow, said the cause was complications of brain cancer.

Bley’s influential body of work included delicate chamber miniatures and rugged, blaring fanfares, with a lot of varied terrain in between. She wrote elegant, drifting songs that became jazz standards, such as “Ida Lupino” and “Lawns”; yearning, cinematic big-band pieces, such as “Fleur Carnivore”; iconoclastic rearrangements of national anthems and classical fare; and unwieldy, uncategorizable projects such as her jazz-rock opera “Escalator Over the Hill.” She was recognized as a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master in 2015.

Martti Ahtisaari, 86, Finland’s former president and a global peace broker who was awarded the 2008 Nobel Peace Prize for his work to resolve international conflicts, died on Monday in Helsinki. He had Alzheimer’s disease. Ahtisaari helped reach peace accords related to Serbia’s withdrawal from Kosovo in the late 1990s, Namibia’s bid for independence in the 1980s, and autonomy for Aceh province in Indonesia in 2005. The Nobel committee cited “his important efforts, on several continents and over more than three decades, to resolve international conflicts.”

Suzanne Somers, 76, who gained fame by playing a ditsy blonde on the hit sitcom “Three’s Company” and then by getting fired when she demanded equal pay with the series’ male star, and who later built a health and diet business empire, most notably with the ThighMaster, died Oct. 15 at her home in Palm Springs, Calif. She was one day away from turning 77. The cause was breast cancer.

David Shaffer, 87, a psychiatrist who spent decades studying children and teenagers who died by suicide, constructing a framework for screening and laying the groundwork for modern prevention efforts, died Oct. 15 in Mastic, N.Y., on Long Island. The cause was respiratory failure from Alzheimer’s disease.

Piper Laurie, 91, a three-time Oscar nominee who excelled in roles fragile and fierce, including Paul Newman’s disabled girlfriend in “The Hustler” and Sissy Spacek’s religiously fanatical mother in “Carrie,” and who memorably went incognito as a Japanese businessman on the TV series “Twin Peaks,” died Oct. 14 at a health care facility in Los Angeles.

Advertising

Stephen Rubin, 81, a book-business fortune seeker who helped make John Grisham and Dan Brown famous writers and who published Michael Wolff’s 2018 chronicle of the Trump White House, “Fire and Fury,” died Oct. 13 in Manhattan. The cause of his death, at a hospital, was complications of sepsis that arose after a recent infection, his nephew David Rotter said.

Mark Goddard, 87, an actor best known for playing Maj. Don West in the 1960s television show “Lost in Space,” died Oct. 10 in Hingham, Mass., of pulmonary fibrosis, his son John told The New York Times. In the show, which ran from 1965 to 1968 on CBS, Goddard’s character was the pilot of the Jupiter 2 carrying the Robinson family on a space mission.

Burt Young, 83, a burly actor who leveraged a weary gravitas and bare-knuckled demeanor to build a prolific career as a Hollywood tough guy in films like “Chinatown,” “Once Upon a Time in America” and, most notably, “Rocky,” for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, died Oct. 8 in Los Angeles.

Margot Polivy, 85, a dauntless lawyer who played a key role in the enactment and enforcement of Title IX, the landmark federal legislation of the 1970s that vastly expanded opportunities for women in the formerly male bastion of college sports, died Oct. 7 at her home in Washington, D.C. The cause was not available.

Eve Bunting, 94, who published her first children’s book when she was 43 and wrote some 250 more over the next 50 years — retelling whimsical fables from her native Northern Ireland and gently introducing her young readers to grown-up subjects like war, racial prejudice and homelessness — died on Oct. 1 in Santa Cruz, Calif. The cause was pneumonia.

Bunting, who worked with many celebrated illustrators and won a number of prestigious awards, saw herself as the modern equivalent of the shanachie, the traditional Gaelic storyteller who went from house to house regaling listeners with legends.

Her “Smoky Night” (1994), illustrated by David Diaz, was awarded the Caldecott Medal, the highest honor for an illustrated children’s book. The American Library Association said its “language and illustration convey the universal importance of human interaction through the personal story of one little boy and his cat” during the Los Angeles riots that followed the 1991 beating of Rodney King, a Black man, by police officers who were later acquitted of using excessive force.