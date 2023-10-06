Dick Butkus, 80, the Chicago Bears’ famously hard-hitting Hall of Fame middle linebacker of the 1960s and ’70s and a selection for the NFL’s 100th anniversary all-time team, has died at his home in Malibu, Calif. The Bears confirmed the death Thursday, saying he had died “overnight.” No cause was provided.

At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds — a good size for his era — Butkus stuffed running plays up the middle. He was also speedy and mobile enough to drop back and foil opponents’ pass plays. He was cited as a first team All-Pro five times and was chosen for the Pro Bowl game eight times. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979, his first year of eligibility.

Harriet Pattison, 94, a noted landscape architect whose projects included the grounds of the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, Texas, and the memorial to Franklin D. Roosevelt on Roosevelt Island in New York City, both of them collaborations with architect Louis Kahn, with whom she had a son, died on Monday at her home in Newtown Square, Pa.

Beverly Willis, 95, an accomplished architect who owned her firm in San Franscisco, died Oct. 1 at her home in Brandfort, Conn., where she was in hospice care. The cause was complications of Parkinson’s disease.

“Can you name five female architects?” — Willis asked pointedly and repeatedly. She broke the glass ceiling on her own and then created a foundation in New York for promoting women’s contributions to the industry.

She celebrated the achievements of Emily Warren Roebling, who spent years helping with the planning and building of the Brooklyn Bridge after her husband, Washington Roebling, the bridge’s chief engineer, fell sick and was bedridden. She championed the work of landscape designer M. Betty Sprout, who, in the 1930s and ’40s in Manhattan, shaped the plantings for Bryant Park, the Conservatory Garden in Central Park and City Hall Park, among other major projects. And she recognized the work of little-known 20th century female architects, as well as more established ones who worked into the 21st century as well, like Zaha Hadid, Annabelle Selldorf and Elizabeth Diller, of Diller Scofidio + Renfro.

M.S. Swaminathan, 98, an Indian agricultural scientist who vastly expanded his country’s production of wheat and rice as a mastermind of the “Green Revolution” in the 1960s, an initiative that was credited with saving millions of people from starvation, died Sept. 28 at his home in the city of Chennai.

In 1987, Swaminathan was named the inaugural winner of the World Food Prize. He was quick to share credit with others, including Chidambaram Subramaniam, India’s minister for food and agriculture in the 1960s, and The American botanist Norman E. Borlaug, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1970.

Pat Arrowsmith, 93, a British antiwar activist and writer whose decades of protests began with the first major march against nuclear weapons in Britain in 1958 and whose novels and poetry often reflected her life from privileged schoolgirl to hunger strikes in prison, died Sept. 27 at her home in North London.

For more than six decades, Arrowsmith was among the most prominent anti-nuclear campaigners in Britain — including as part of the civil disobedience group Committee of 100, co-founded by Nobel laureate Bertrand Russell — and challenged the British and U.S. military around the world.

Tom Conway, 71, a onetime millwright in a struggling Midwest steel plant who rose to lead the United Steelworkers union and push the industry to embrace eco-friendly transitions such as wind power in hopes of safeguarding the future of American steel, died Sept. 25 at his home in Pittsburgh. A statement from the union said Conway had lung cancer.