Dianne Feinstein, 90, the grande dame of California Democrats who became the mayor of San Francisco after a horrific double assassination at City Hall in 1978 and then gained national stature as an influential voice in the U.S. Senate for more than 30 years, died Thursday night at her home in Washington, D.C. She was the Senate’s oldest member. Her death comes more than seven months after she announced that she intended to retire at the end of her term in January 2025.

Feinstein’s political life first gained traction during a volatile period in San Francisco and played out in tense Senate years, when an impeached President Bill Clinton was acquitted and the nation went to war in Afghanistan and Iraq. Throughout, she was an eloquent champion of civil rights and gun control who defended and also denounced national security measures in the age of terrorism.

She achieved remarkable political breakthroughs as a woman, becoming San Francisco’s first female mayor; the first to be considered as a presidential running mate, in 1984 (Walter Mondale eventually chose Geraldine Ferraro); the first major-party candidate for governor of California; the state’s first woman elected to the Senate; and, in time, a fixture among the oldest members of the Senate. She presided over President Barack Obama’s 2009 inaugural ceremonies, another first for a woman. And in November 2022, after 30 years in the Senate, she surpassed Barbara Mikulski’s record as the longest-tenured female senator in U.S. history.

Michael Gambon, 82, the Irish-born actor who drew acclaim from both audiences and peers for his stage and screen work, and who won even wider renown as Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of the Hogwarts wizarding school, in the “Harry Potter” films, died Wednesday night. The cause was pneumonia.

While the “Potter” role raised Gambon’s international profile and found him a huge audience, he had long been celebrated as one of Britain’s leading actors. His work spanned TV, theater, film and radio, and over the decades he starred in dozens of movies from “Gosford Park” and “The King’s Speech” to the animated family film “Paddington.” He more recently appeared in the 2019 Judy Garland biopic “Judy.”

Gambon was knighted for his contribution to the entertainment industry in 1998. He distinguished himself in the theater, winning three Laurence Olivier awards and two Circle Theatre awards. Gambon was also the recipient of four coveted British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards for his television work.

Matteo Messina Denaro, 61, a convicted mastermind of some of the Sicilian Mafia’s most heinous slayings, died Monday in L’Aquila hospital prison ward, several months after being captured as Italy’s No. 1 fugitive and following decades on the run, Italian prosecutors said. Doctors had said he had been in a coma since last Friday. Messina Denaro had been living in western Sicily but his need for colon cancer treatment led to his capture on Jan. 16, 2023.

David McCallum, 90, a Scottish-born actor who became a surprise sensation as the enigmatic Russian spy Illya Kuryakin on the T.V. show “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” in the 1960s and found television stardom again almost 40 years later on the hit series “NCIS,” as an eccentric medical examiner, died Monday in New York.

Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, McCallum was an experienced character actor who could use an accent or an odd piece of clothing to give depth to a role. He played a wide range of parts across theater, film and television, from William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar in Central Park in 2000 to the voice of Professor Paradox on the animated television series “Ben 10: Ultimate Alien,” a decade later.

Terry Kirkman, 83, singer, songwriter and founding member of the 1960s folk-rock band The Association, died Sept. 23 at his home in Montclair, Calif., his wife, Heidi Berinstein Kirkman, confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. Kirkman, who penned “Cherish,” died of congestive heart failure after a long illness.

Kirkman formed The Association alongside guitarist Jules Gary Alexander and others in Los Angeles in 1965. The group comprised a large ensemble of vocalists and instrumentalists who blended a variety of sounds — from pop and rock to folk and psychedelic — in perfect harmony.

Murray Stenson, 74, a legend in the Seattle bartending scene who was instrumental in the craft cocktail renaissance nationwide, died Sept. 22 at his apartment in Uptown. His daughter, Cali Freddolino, did not disclose details of her father’s illness other than to say he had been dealing with “health complications in recent months.”

One of the biggest celebrities in the Seattle restaurant and bar scene, Stenson worked at more than two dozen bars around Seattle during his career, most noticeably at Zig Zag Café behind Pike Place Market in two separate stints from 2000 to 2011. There, he was credited with mentoring many bartenders on how to make a proper martini and other classic cocktails, and introducing countless pre-Prohibition-era cocktails to customers, including the gin drink The Last Word, which has become synonymous with his name.

It was not only his encyclopedic knowledge of cocktails but of people’s life stories that made Stenson such a beloved and legendary figure, said Richard Wilson, one of Stenson’s best friends. “He made a career out of making people who sat at his bar feel important,” Wilson said.