James Hoge, 87, who tussled with unions, politicians and Rupert Murdoch while running tabloid newspapers in Chicago and New York City, then had a second, more highbrow career in international relations rousing the esteemed but sleepy Foreign Affairs magazine, died Tuesday at a hospital in Manhattan. The cause was a cerebral hemorrhage, said his wife, Kathleen Lacey.

Hoge’s meteoric rise began at the Chicago Sun-Times in 1958, first as a Washington correspondent, then, at age 29, as city editor, followed three years later by his appointment as managing editor. By 44, he was publisher. The paper won six Pulitzer Prizes during his leadership.

The Council on Foreign Relations named Hoge editor of Foreign Affairs, a policy and international affairs journal started in 1922. Hoge commissioned reported pieces, shortened the length of its major articles from 7,000 to 5,000 words and increased the frequency of issues to six per year from four. By the time he stepped down 18 years later, the magazine’s circulation had nearly doubled to 160,000 copies per issue.

Victor Fuchs, 99, a pioneering Stanford University economist who sought to explain why Americans don’t live longer, healthier lives despite spending a fortune on health care, died Sept. 16 at his home on the school’s campus in California.

Often described as the dean of American health economists, Fuchs spent more than five decades diagnosing the ills of the nation’s health system, which now accounts for 18% of gross domestic product. American health costs per capita have long been the highest in the world, with spending reaching nearly $13,000 a person in 2021, even as Fuchs and other economists found that the same quality of care was available in other countries for far less, sometimes at half the cost.

Fuchs applied a cost-benefit analysis to health care while calling for universal coverage and criticizing high administrative fees, soaring drug prices and the proliferation of specialist physicians over primary-care doctors. He cited plenty of data while making his arguments, although his work was also shaped by an abiding concern for social justice, and a belief that he and his fellow economists could guide policymakers toward a better, more equitable health care system and society.

Advertising

Fernando Botero, 91, a Colombian artist who developed a signature style painting rotund, inflated yet sensuous figures with a whimsical or satirical edge, and who branched into monumental sculptures that adorned some of the world’s most famous boulevards, died Sept. 15 at a hospital in Monaco. Mauricio Vallejo, a close friend of Botero’s, confirmed the death and said the artist had pneumonia and Parkinson’s disease.

Botero’s aesthetic — often short-handed as Boterismo — became a major draw at contemporary art museums and decorated the Champs-Élysées in Paris and other renowned thoroughfares. His emblematic oversized figures helped turn global attention to Latin American artists in the second half of the 20th century.

With deadpan irreverence, he scoured Colombia’s bourgeois urban scenes for imagery of extravagance, pomposity and greed. Botero early in his career seized on sharp visual contrasts: Tiny snakes, parrots, flies and bananas adorn his portraits of blimpy bullfighters, bishops, prostitutes, acrobats, ballroom dancers and politicians. Men with rotund faces sport tiny mustaches; hefty ladies smoke miniature cigarettes.

Roger Whittaker, 87, a British singer whose easy-listening ballads and folk songs caught the sentiments of perfect summer days and last farewells — and sold a reported 60 million albums, including “ ‘The Last Farewell’ and Other Hits,” to mainly older fans across Europe and America — died on Sept. 13 in Toulouse, France, from “complications following a long illness.”

Éva Fahidi, 97, a Holocaust survivor who late in life began speaking out and writing about her experiences, as well as expressing them in dance, becoming a familiar presence at memorial observances and in classrooms in Germany and other European countries, died Sept. 11 in Budapest, Hungary.

Lisa Lyon, 70, a bodybuilding pioneer, performance artist and one-time muse of Robert Mapplethorpe, died Sept. 8 at her home in Westlake Village, Calif. The cause was cancer.

Standing at 5-foot-3 and weighing barely more than 100 pounds in her heyday, Lyon could lift more than twice her weight and once posed with a fellow body builder, Arnold Schwar­zenegger, atop her shoulders. Mapplethorpe was not the only artist to memorialize Lyon. She was photographed by Helmut Newton, Marcus Leatherdale and Lynn Davis, among others, and rendered in bronze by Barry Flanagan, an Irish-Welsh sculptor.

Marc Bohan, 97, a French fashion designer who embraced classic lines and understated elegance over three decades as creative director at Christian Dior, elevating the house’s status as a pillar of Parisian couture with clients including Lauren Bacall, Sophia Loren and Monaco’s Princess Grace, died Sept. 6 at his home in Châtillon-sur-Seine, France.