Ian Wilmut, 79, a British scientist whose cloning of Dolly the Sheep caused a sensation nearly three decades ago, triggering fears that a doorway had been opened through which armies of human duplicates would march, but also inspiring a medical revolution in stem cell research, died Sept. 10 in Midlothian, Scotland.

Wilmut revealed in an interview five years ago that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, adding that although the Dolly breakthrough would accelerate medical research, “people like me will probably have died of Parkinson’s disease before the new treatments become available.”

Mangosuthu Buthelezi, 95, a Zulu nationalist who positioned himself as Nelson Mandela’s most powerful Black rival in South Africa’s tortuous transformation from a white segregationist society to a multiracial democracy in the 1990s, died Sept. 9.

Proud, ambitious, descended from royalty and intolerant of criticism, Buthelezi was a hereditary chief of the Zulus, South Africa’s largest ethnic group. He was also the prime minister of KwaZulu, the homeland of 6 million Zulus, and the founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party, a Zulu political and cultural movement with 1.9 million members.

Anatol Ugorski, 80, a classical pianist who left the Soviet Union in 1990 to land in East Berlin and start a musical career when he was approaching 50, died Sept. 5. Ugorski spent decades relegated — metaphorically and at times physically — to the hinterlands of the Soviet Union by authorities who viewed him as suspect for his embrace of Western music of the avant-garde. In Germany, he was discovered and placed under contract with Deutsche Grammophon, revealing himself to the broader classical music world as an artist of extraordinary talent.

Shabtai Shavit, 84, an Israeli spymaster whose career included an undercover life in Iran and command of an elite Mossad strike team before becoming head of the agency, where he used covert channels to help spur a 1994 peace pact with Jordan, died Sept. 5 while vacationing in Italy. No cause of death was given.

Dennis Austin, 76, who played a seminal role in shaping how information is communicated in modern society as the principal software developer of PowerPoint, the ubiquitous and occasionally scorned program employed by office workers, teachers and bureaucrats, died Sept. 1 at his home in Los Altos, Calif. The cause was lung cancer that metastasized to the brain, said his son, Michael Austin.

Nelia Sancho, 71, an activist who fought against the regime of then-President Ferdinand Marcos in the Philippines and for women’s rights, died of tuberculosis on Sept. 1, 2022, at her home in Quezon City, northeast of Manila. Sancho was a premed student and a beauty queen before she switched her focus to mass communications and began writing for The Manila Bulletin.