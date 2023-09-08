Steve Harwell, 56, the former lead singer of the rock band Smash Mouth, which was best known for its 1999 hit “All Star,” died Monday at his home in Boise, Idaho. The cause was liver failure. Harwell announced his retirement in October 2021 to focus on his physical and mental health after a performance in upstate New York, videos of which show him in an apparently disoriented state.

Smash Mouth was founded in 1994 in San Jose, Calif., and was made up of Harwell, guitarist Greg Camp, drummer Kevin Coleman and bassist Paul De Lisle. Its first success came with the song “Walkin’ on the Sun,” from the band’s debut album, “Fush Yu Mang” (1997). The band’s big-time crossover came with “All Star,” from its next album, “Astro Lounge,” in 1999. Backed by hard-driving guitars, Harwell, with a slight sneer, sang an outsiders’ anthem to ignore ridicule and shoot for the moon.

Edith Grossman, 87, whose acclaimed translations of “Love in the Time of Cholera” by Gabriel García Márquez and “Don Quixote” by Miguel de Cervantes raised the profile of the often-overlooked role of the translator, died Monday at her home in New York. The cause was pancreatic cancer. Grossman dedicated herself to translating Latin American and Spanish authors at a time when literary translation was not considered a serious academic discipline or career. But as she wrote in her book “Why Translation Matters” (2010), she saw the role “not as the weary journeyman of the publishing world, but as a living bridge between two realms of discourse, two realms of experience, and two sets of readers.”

Grossman was among the first to insist that on any book she translated, her name appear on the cover along with that of the author. When her translation of “Don Quixote” appeared in 2003 — with her name on the cover along with that of Cervantes — it elevated not only her own career but also helped raise the stature of literary translation. Her “Don Quixote,” published by a HarperCollins imprint, became widely admired as the definitive English version, and she went on to inspire a new generation of translators.

Ferid Murad, 86, a pharmacologist whose research into the effects of nitric oxide on the heart and blood vessels enabled widespread advancements in the treatment of cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure and erectile dysfunction, and which earned him a share in a Nobel Prize in 1998, died Monday at his home in Menlo Park, Calif.

Doctors had been prescribing nitroglycerin for angina and other heart ailments for over a century — including, coincidentally, to Alfred Nobel, who founded the Nobel Prizes. But no one knew exactly how it worked, before Murad’s research. And no one suspected that the active agent could be nitric oxide, a cancer-causing free radical most often associated with pollution (and not to be confused with nitrous oxide, or laughing gas).

Bill Richardson, 75, who served two terms as governor of New Mexico, 14 years as a congressman and former U.N. ambassador, who later gained international renown for his globe-trotting missions to end conflicts and free hostages, died Sept. 1 at his summer home in Chatham, Mass., on Cape Cod. His death was announced by the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, an organization he founded in 2011 to promote diplomacy and peacekeeping efforts.

His peacemaking efforts would lead to several nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize. Over two decades, he worked to negotiate the release of hostages and political prisoners, including those being held in North Korea, Myanmar, Cuba, Iraq and Russia. In one of his final missions in December, he helped secure the release of WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner from imprisonment in Russia.

Jimmy Buffett, 76, the singer-songwriter and “mayor of Margaritaville,” the mythical paradise of tropical breezes, frozen cocktails and laid-back escapism that inspired his greatest hit and fostered a hugely successful branding and business empire, died Sept. 1. The cause of death was Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer that he had lived with for four years, according to a statement on his website.

Buffett, a frustrated Nashville country artist, found his muse when he moved to Key West, Fla., in spring 1972, leaving behind a failed marriage and stalled career. Surrounded by blue water, he donned Hawaiian shirts, cutoff shorts and flip-flops, grabbed an old blender, and embraced the quirky beach community with his musical soul. Over the next several years, he helped birth tropical rock, a blend of calypso, rock, folk, country and pop music, and rode its vibe into a five-decade career that married his alluring music with business acumen.

Bill Pinkney, 87, the first Black sailor to circumnavigate the globe alone by the arduous southern route — rounding the five great capes of Earth’s southernmost points of land, most notably the fearsome Cape Horn — died Aug. 31. His death, in a hospital on a visit to Atlanta, was announced by Ina Pinkney, his former wife, who said he sustained a head injury in a fall. He lived in Puerto Rico.

In 2021, Pinkney was inducted into the National Sailing Hall of Fame. He was the first Black sailor to receive the honor, although he downplayed that achievement, telling PBS NewsHour that the sea was “a great equalizer.”

“The sea doesn’t care what your economic status is, your religion, your nationality, your sex. It doesn’t care what you think. It cares about one thing,” he continued: “I am the sea.”

Mohamed Al Fayed, 94, the Egyptian business tycoon whose empire of trophy properties and influence in Europe and the Middle East was overshadowed by the 1997 Paris car crash that killed his eldest son, Dodi, and Diana, the Princess of Wales, died Aug. 30.

The patriarch of a family that rose from humble origins to fabled riches, Al Fayed controlled far-flung enterprises in oil, shipping, banking and real estate, including the palatial Ritz Hotel in Paris and, for 25 years, the storied London retail emporium Harrods. Forbes estimated his net worth at $2 billion this year, ranking his wealth as 1,516th in the world.

In his later years, Fayed became increasingly isolated over his self-fueled obsession that a vast conspiracy led to the car crash that killed Dodi, Diana and their driver shortly after they left the Fayed-owned Hotel Ritz in the Place Vendome.

Marilyn Lovell, 93, who, as an object of fascination for the news media, the inspiration for movie and TV characters and a figure in history books, incarnated for many Americans the hardships and glamour of being an astronaut’s wife, died Aug. 27 in Lake Forest, Ill.

Her husband, Jim Lovell, once the most experienced astronaut in the United States, was captain of perhaps the nation’s most dramatic spaceflight: Apollo 13. Two days after takeoff, an oxygen tank exploded, and the command module, Odyssey, began losing power. “Houston, we’ve had a problem,” Lovell reported. The crew aborted the planned moon landing and took refuge in the lunar module, Aquarius, using it for the journey back to Earth. The crisis captivated the world, with Marilyn Lovell in a central role as the wife and mother of four watching the television news to see if she was about to become a widow.

Gloria Coates, 89, an adventurous composer who wrote symphonies — she was one of the few women to do so — as well as other works, pieces that were seldom performed in her home country, the United States, but found audiences in Europe, where she lived much of her professional life, died Aug. 19 in Munich. The cause was pancreatic cancer.

Coates composed 17 symphonies, along with numerous works for small ensembles and voice. The composer said her music “sometimes is melodic, but often derived from structures of microtones melted together. … It is a way of thinking of music not as separate tones on a scale, as we have for centuries,” she told The Wausau Daily Herald of Wisconsin, her hometown newspaper, in 2021, “but as sounds gliding through time and space which have their own laws and still have roots in the historical musical tradition.”