Billy Schumacher, 80, who started racing boats around Seattle when he was 8 years old and became one of the biggest figures in unlimited hydroplane racing when the sport was king on Lake Washington, died Thursday morning at his Seattle home.

Schumacher won the Gold Cup, unlimited hydroplane’s most revered race, in 1967 and 1968 in the Miss Bardahl. He also won national championships those same seasons. He added a third National High Points Driver title in 1975. When he retired from competition in 1976, he was second (to the great Bill Muncey) on the sport’s all-time win list with 17. He’s still in the top 10.

Schumacher also worked in the early days of developing turbine engines for racing in the early 1970s — something he doesn’t get credit for in the history of the sport. He was inducted into the Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum’s Hall of Champions in 2016.

Tina Howe, 85, who in plays that could be extravagant productions or small-cast gems zeroed in on the humor, heartache and solidity of her characters’ lives, particularly the female ones, died Monday in New York. Her family said the cause was complications of a broken hip sustained in a recent fall.

Howe was twice a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in drama, for “Painting Churches” in 1984 and “Pride’s Crossing” in 1997. Her “Coastal Disturbances” had a 350-performance run on Broadway in 1987 and was nominated for the Tony Award for best play.

Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, 49, who briefly became “Joe the Plumber,” the metaphorical American middle class Everyman, by injecting himself into the 2008 presidential campaign in an impromptu nationally televised face­off with Barack Obama over taxing small businesses, died Aug. 27 at his home in Campbellsport, Wis., about 60 miles north of Milwaukee. The cause was pancreatic cancer.

Don Sundquist, 87, a Republican who was twice elected governor of Tennessee and also served 12 years in Congress, died Aug. 27 in Memphis after surgery and a short illness.

Bob Barker, 99, whose warmth and wit as the host of “The Price Is Right” for nearly four decades beckoned legions of giddy Americans to a stage promising luxury vacations and brand-new cars, died Aug. 26 at his home in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles.

Barker, who was also a long-standing and prominent advocate for animal welfare, was a fixture of daytime television for a half-century — first as the host of “Truth or Consequences,” from 1956 to 1974, and, most famously, starting his 35-year stint as host of “The Price Is Right,” in 1972. Barker won 14 Daytime Emmy Awards as host of “The Price Is Right” and four more as executive producer (as well as a lifetime achievement Emmy in 1999).

Claude Ruiz-Picasso, 76, who, after a legal fight that established him and his sister Paloma as legitimate heirs to their father, artist Pablo Picasso, managed his vast estate for more than 30 years, died Aug. 24 in Switzerland. As the administrator, Ruiz-Picasso dealt with copyright and trademark issues, made licensing deals, battled with forgers and produced reproductions.

Arleen Sorkin, 67, a veteran soap opera star and original voice of DC villain Harley Quinn, died Aug. 24 after experiencing health issues that caused her to step away from acting in recent years. Sorkin made her debut as the cackling, mischievous Harley Quinn in “Batman: The Animated Series,” which aired from 1992 to 1995. She also was known for portraying dressmaker Calliope Jones on “Days of Our Lives.”

Yevgeny Prigozhin, 62, a onetime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who amassed oligarchic wealth by building a mercenary army that served the Russian state, only to gamble it all with a stunning but failed mutiny in June amid the war in Ukraine, died Aug. 23 in a plane crash northwest of Moscow.

Léa Garcia, 90, a pioneering actor who brought new visibility and respect to Black actors in Brazil after her breakout performance in the Academy Award-winning 1959 film “Black Orpheus,” died Aug. 15 in Gramado, a mountain resort town in southern Brazil. Her family said she had a heart attack there shortly before she was scheduled to accept a lifetime achievement honor at the city’s annual film festival.

She was still working in recent years, partnering with a team of Black filmmakers for the 2020 movie “A Day With Jerusa” and returning to the stage last year, at 89, to play three separate roles in the play “Life Is Not Fair,” based on a book by Andréa Pachá.