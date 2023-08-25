John Warnock, 82, who played a seminal role in the history of computing as co-founder and chief executive of Adobe, helping create the Portable Document Format and software that turned computers into digital printing presses, radically reshaping office life and publishing, died Aug. 19 at his home in Los Altos, Calif. The cause was pancreatic cancer. Adobe announced his death but did not give further details. The company provided his biography in a PDF.

PostScript, the company’s first piece of software, let computer users print documents just as they appeared on-screen, with graphics and multiple fonts — a task that previously required a trip to a local printing press. Apple was the first company to adopt the software, integrating it into its LaserWriter printer. Other printer manufacturers soon followed, and within a few years it was the industry standard.

Adobe was still largely unknown to the public until 1993, when it released Acrobat, a program designed to render and read files in what it called a Portable Document Format, or PDF. The software ushered in the paperless office by letting computer users share documents as PDFs, preserving fonts and graphics regardless of the underlying software that created them.

The PDF, although not adopted as quickly as PostScript, eventually became standard, as the ease of sharing crisp, accurate documents across computer systems made the long-envisioned paperless office a reality.

Adobe currently owes its dominance in the software industry to a whole suite of design programs championed by Warnock over the years, including InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator. Taken together, these programs helped make the modern personal computing experience what it is, turning what had been a soup of obscure commands and monochromatic images into an engaging aesthetic experience.

Ron Cephas Jones, 66, an admired actor in New York theater and on several television shows, including “This Is Us,” a family drama for which he won two Emmy Awards — drawing on his troubled youth of drug addiction and temporary homelessness for inspiration — died Aug. 19 from a “long-standing pulmonary issue, according to his manager, Dan Spilo. Jones received a double lung transplant in 2020, after years of living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Jean-Louis Georgelin, 74, the French general who was placed in charge of rebuilding Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris after a devastating fire in 2019, died Aug. 18 while hiking in the Pyrénées. He is believed to have fallen on Mount Valier, near the Faustin pass in the Ariège, southwest France, at an altitude of 8,700 feet.

Georgelin, a former army chief of staff whom French President Emmanuel Macron had chosen to lead the restoration project, quickly became the face of the cathedral’s reconstruction, a jovial but no-nonsense military man who prided himself on keeping the project on track. “We are rebuilding Notre-Dame identically,” Georgelin once said. “But we are building a 21st century cathedral,” alluding to fire prevention innovations that will be added to the cathedral.

James Buckley, 100, who shared with his younger brother William a familial zeal for conservative politics and served in top positions in all three branches of government, including one term in the 1970s as an independent-minded U.S. senator, died Aug. 18 at a hospital in Washington, D.C.

In political circles, Buckley was perhaps best remembered as the lead plaintiff in a landmark campaign finance lawsuit — Buckley v. Valeo — that in 1976 unraveled part of the post-Watergate regulation of political money. That ruling set the basis for a chain of court decisions, including Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission in 2010, that embraced the concept that money is equal to speech.

Johaar Mosaval, 95, a South African ballet dancer who was blocked by apartheid-era racial laws from pursuing his ambitions, rose to become a principal dancer with London’s Royal Ballet and returned to his homeland in the 1970s, using dance to challenge the white-rule system, died Aug. 16 at a hospital in Cape Town, South Africa.

He was nearly 50 and retired from the Royal Ballet, when he became the first nonwhite performer on the stage at Cape Town’s Nico Malan Theatre (now Artscape Theatre Centre) in the title role in the classic “Petruskha,” with music by Igor Stravinsky, in 1977. Mosaval, however, was prohibited from touching white dancers with his bare hands. “It is so sad that South Africans could not see me when I was at the height of my career,” he told South Africa’s Daily Maverick newspaper in 2018.

Pat Hamilton, 74, a photojournalist who specialized in conflict zones, from Central America to Somalia to the Persian Gulf region, died Aug. 13 at his home in San Antonio. The cause was lung cancer.

Hamilton may also have helped alter a presidential election with a whimsical picture of Gerald Ford biting into a tamale with the corn husk still on. The culinary faux pas, sometimes called “the Great Tamale Incident,” was regarded as a factor in Ford’s losing Texas to the Democratic nominee, Jimmy Carter.

Sliman Bensmaia, 49, whose pioneering work on the neuroscience of touch opened doors for amputees and people with quadriplegia, allowing them not just to grasp a cup of coffee, for example, but to feel its heat and know just how much pressure to apply to hold it tightly, died Aug. 11 at his home in Chicago. His death was confirmed by the University of Chicago, where he was a professor in its department of organismal biology and anatomy. No cause was given.

Bensmaia and his collaborators created algorithms that mimic the biological processes of how the brain interacts with limbs to generate sensations of touch. Then they implanted electrodes in the brain that connected to sensors on bionic hands. The feel of textures, temperatures and shapes reappeared almost like magic, surprising not just patients, but Bensmaia as well.

Stephaun Elite Wallace, 45, a scientist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and LGBTQ+ advocate, died Aug. 5.

Over the years, Wallace had garnered several titles for his career combating HIV, AIDS and COVID-19 disparities. But, to many of his chosen family members in the national ballroom scene, he was known as Father, said C. Davida Ingram, who co-organized the annual Legendary Children celebration with Wallace. The event spotlighted LGBTQ+ Black, Indigenous and people of color artists and the Pacific Northwest house ballroom community, in which Wallace served as a historian and mentor for artists.

As a scientist, Wallace blended his professional passion for health equity with nurturing and protecting the family tree he built through the ballroom scene in the U.S. and beyond. In the ballroom scene, Wallace aimed to connect vulnerable populations to health care, through bringing local COVID and monkeypox vaccine clinics to events, Ingram said.

Wallace moved to Seattle in 2013, where he joined the staff of the Legacy Project, a program in the Office of HIV/AIDS Network Coordination at Fred Hutch. Dr. Larry Corey, the organization’s former president and director, recalled Wallace’s infectious laugh and commitment to closing gaps in medicine.

He said Fred Hutch must carry on Wallace’s legacy through its work, “not only in developing safe and effective vaccines against HIV and COVID, but in seeing the equitable distribution and accessibility of these vaccines globally. He would expect no less of us.”