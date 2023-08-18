Renata Scotto, 89, the firebrand Italian soprano and Metropolitan Opera favorite who was acclaimed for her acting and her insights into opera characters as much as for her voice, died Wednesday in Savona, Italy.

At her best, in roles such as Giacomo Puccini’s Cio-Cio San in “Madama Butterfly” and Mimì in “La Bohème,” Giuseppe Verdi’s Violetta in “La Traviata” and Vincenzo Bellini’s “Norma,” Scotto achieved a dramatic intensity that electrified audiences and elicited the highest praise from her fellow opera stars.

Scotto long reigned as one of the most popular sopranos at the Metropolitan Opera. From 1965 to 1987, she delivered more than 300 performances in 26 roles at the Met. Her stage appearances tapered off after that until her retirement in 2002.

Michael Parkinson, 88, affectionately known to viewers as Parky and arguably Britain’s most popular talk show host, died Wednesday at his home in the village of Bray, on the Thames River 30 miles west of London. The family announced the death but did not provide a specific cause.

Parkinson had two celebrated runs with his BBC show “Parkinson,” first from 1971 to 1982 and then from 1998 to 2004. In addition, he hosted programs for Yorkshire Television, ITV and other BBC competitors and had a popular chat show in Australia. “He was a terrific TV interviewer, but it was only years after his program came off air that his critics realized how good he had been,” said Roy Greenslade, one of Britain’s leading media commentators.

Jerry Moss, 88, a music industry giant who co-founded A&M Records with Herb Alpert and rose from a Los Angeles garage to the heights of success with hits by Alpert, the Police, the Carpenters and hundreds of other performers, died Wednesday at his home in Bel Air, Calif., according to a statement released by his family.

Advertising

For more than 25 years, Alpert and Moss presided over one of the industry’s most successful independent labels, releasing such blockbuster albums as Alpert’s “Whipped Cream & Other Delights,” Carole King’s “Tapestry” and Peter Frampton’s “Frampton Comes Alive!” They were home to the Carpenters and Cat Stevens, Janet Jackson and Soundgarden, Joe Cocker and Suzanne Vega, the Go-Gos and Sheryl Crow. Moss was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Ada Deer, 88, an esteemed Native American leader from Wisconsin and the first woman to lead the Bureau of Indian Affairs, died Tuesday from natural causes. She had entered hospice care last month.

Born Aug. 7, 1935, on the Menominee reservation in Keshena, Wis., Deer is remembered as a trailblazer and fierce advocate for tribal sovereignty. She played a key role in reversing Termination Era policies of the 1950s that took away the Menominee people’s federal tribal recognition.

President Bill Clinton appointed Deer in 1993 as head of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, where she served for four years and helped strengthen federal protections and rights for hundreds of tribes.

Johnny Hardwick, 64, a voice actor, producer, writer and comedian best known for voicing Dale Gribble on the animated series “King of the Hill,” was found dead Tuesday in his home in Austin, Texas. No foul play is suspected, and his cause of death will be determined by Austin’s Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hardwick voiced Gribble, a chain-smoking exterminator/bounty hunter with a strong Texas accent, throughout the Fox program’s original 13-year run from 1997 to 2010. He also was a writer, producer and story editor on the show. He shared an Emmy for outstanding animated program in 1999, alongside show creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels. Hardwick was nominated for the same award in 2001 and 2002.

Advertising

Magoo, 50, a rapper who was a foundational member of a groundbreaking hip-hop scene that emerged in Virginia in the 1990s, collaborating with up-and-coming stars like Timbaland, Missy Elliott and Pharrell Williams, died Aug. 13 in Williamsburg, Va. His wife, Meco Barcliff, said he had no known health problems other than asthma, but that he had not been feeling well in the past week.

Magoo, Williams and Elliott exerted a heavy influence on music in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Magoo and Timbaland formed a duo and between 1997 and 2003 put out three albums. “Welcome to Our World,” their first collaboration, included the track “Up Jumps da’ Boogie,” featuring Elliott and Aaliyah, which reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, their highest charting effort. Critics noted the project as a step in Timbaland’s development as a producer, and compared Magoo to Q-Tip, one of the rappers in the Queens, N.Y., group A Tribe Called Quest.

Clarence Avant, 92, the judicious manager, entrepreneur, facilitator and adviser who helped launch or guide the careers of Quincy Jones, Bill Withers and many others and came to be known as the “Black Godfather” of music and beyond, died Aug. 13 at his home in Los Angeles. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Avant’s achievements were both public and behind the scenes, as a name in the credits, or a name behind the names. “Clarence was part of a generation that served as a bridge from a time when there was very little opportunity for Black people to a time when doors began to open. He demanded the world make room, and he paved the way for the rest of us,” former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, among the many prominent people he befriended, said in a statement.

Tom Jones, 95, the lyricist, director and writer of “The Fantasticks,” the longest-running musical in history, died Aug. 11 at his home in Sharon, Conn. The cause was cancer.

Jones, who teamed up with composer Harvey Schmidt on “The Fantasticks” and the Broadway shows “110 in the Shade” and “I Do! I Do!,” was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 1998. “The Fantasticks,” based on a play by Edmond Rostand, concerns a young girl and boy, secretly brought together by their fathers, and an assortment of odd characters. The show was awarded Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre in 1991.

Advertising

For nearly 42 years, the show chugged along at the 153-seat Sullivan Street Playhouse in Greenwich Village, finally closing in 2002 after 17,162 performances — a victim both of a destroyed downtown after 9/11 and a new post-terrorism, edgy mood. In 2006, “The Fantasticks” found a new home in The Snapple Theater Center — later The Theater Center — an off-Broadway complex in the heart of Times Square. In 2013, the show celebrated reaching 20,000 performances. It closed in 2017, ending as the longest-running production of any kind in the history of American theater, with a total of an astonishing 21,552 performances.

Michael Finley, 44, a leader in the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, steadfast advocate for tribal sovereignty and renowned historian, died Aug. 9. He spent decades of his life dedicated to the education and defense of Indigenous culture and land. Friends remembered Finley as a man who was easy to talk to, who liked to laugh and who always had his tribe’s best interests in mind. Loved ones called him a good guy who was a “historian at heart” and “famous in Indian country.”

Finley served as tribal liaison for the Washington State Historical Society. He used his historical expertise to help with documentation supporting the 2021 Desautel case ruling in the Supreme Court of Canada, which confirmed that residents of tribal lands in the United States may legally exercise their “Aboriginal rights” — such as hunting — in their traditional territory in Canada.

From 2008 to 2013, Finley served as chair of the Colville Business Council. He also served as vice chair for two years.

Dorothy Casterline, 95, who as a young researcher at Gallaudet University in the early 1960s helped write the first comprehensive dictionary of American Sign Language, a book that revolutionized the study of Deaf culture, died on Aug. 8 in Irmo, South Carolina.

Casterline had lost her hearing at 13, and as an undergraduate English major at Gallaudet — the only university designed for the deaf or hard of hearing in the United States — in Washington, D.C., in the late 1950s, caught the attention of a professor named William Stokoe. In addition to teaching literature, Stokoe was investigating the grammar and syntax of sign language, which at the time was considered nothing more than a gestural derivative of spoken English.

Sponsored

Stokoe believed there was much more to it. His goal, which he realized in 1965 with Casterline and another professor, Carl Croneberg, as co-authors, was to compile the first systematic dictionary of what they came to call American Sign Language.

Casterline graduated with honors in 1958. She then joined the English faculty as an instructor and worked as a researcher with Stokoe’s Linguistics Research Laboratory, alongside Croneberg, who was also deaf. (Stokoe died in 2000. Croneberg died in 2022.)

Paul Brodeur, 92, whose deeply reported articles in The New Yorker brought wide national attention to subjects like the toxic hazards of asbestos and the destructive impact of chlorofluorocarbons on the ozone layer, died on Aug. 2 in Hyannis, Mass. His death, at a hospital, was caused by complications of pneumonia and hip replacement surgery.

Brodeur’s first long-form article for The New Yorker, “The Magic Mineral,” published in 1968, described in great length the history of asbestos, a heat-resistant fiber used in thousands of products — including building and insulation materials, rugs, potholders, roofing, military helmets and gas masks — and its connection to cancer, particularly mesothelioma, among workers who had been exposed to it.

Brodeur continued to write about asbestos, most notably in two series over the next two decades. His work won The New Yorker a National Magazine Award.