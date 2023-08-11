Brice Marden, 84, whose elegant fusion of minimalism and abstract expressionism in the 1960s revivified painting and established him as one of the most admired and influential artists of his generation, died Wednesday, in Tivoli, NY.

Where Marden led, his audience followed, as did critical acclaim. In 2006 he was the subject of a career retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art that gave an official stamp to his standing as a major artist. He was, The Wall Street Journal wrote, “among the handful of living artists established enough to be considered part of art history.” Peter Schjeldahl of The New Yorker called him “the most profound abstract painter of the past four decades.”

Robbie Robertson, 80, a Canadian guitarist and songwriter with the influential rock group The Band who crafted some of its enduring hits including “The Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down,” and then led a farewell concert in 1976 chronicled in Martin Scorsese’s film “The Last Waltz,” died Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Robertson was widely credited with helping forge a music genre known as Americana that brought together folk, country and rock and leaned heavily on traditions of storytelling and sense of place, contrasting with the emerging psychedelic sound in the 1960s. The throwback sensibilities of The Band’s music carried influences of some of Robertson’s early collaborators, including Bob Dylan, and helped inspire bands such as the Grateful Dead with “Workingman’s Dead” (1970) and Elton John’s “Tumbleweed Connection” (1971) with songs of struggles, lean times and simple pleasures.

Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, 81, a Detroit singer-songwriter who dropped out of the music scene in the early 1970s after recording a pair of folk-rock albums that hardly sold any copies, only to discover decades later that he had become a music legend in South Africa — a revelation that inspired an Oscar-winning documentary, “Searching for Sugar Man,” and brought him back to the stage after years spent working in construction — died Tuesday at his home in Detroit. His daughter, Sandra Rodriguez-Kennedy, said he had suffered two strokes in recent years.

David LaFlamme, 82, whose electric violin helped introduce a new sound to San Francisco’s music scene in the 1960s and shaped one of the hits that captured the era’s spirit, “White Bird,” a dreamy meditation on breaking free, died Monday. LaFlamme was under treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

“White Bird” emerged as a collaboration with his then-wife and keyboardist, Linda Neska, for their group’s debut album in 1969, “It’s a Beautiful Day.” The song’s setting — a dreary day as “leaves blow across the long black road” — was drawn from personal experience. LaFlamme and his wife were living in a Victorian house in Seattle during a series of performances in the winter of 1967 and ’68, working on music in the attic with a Wurlitzer portable piano under a window. “We were looking out from the attic window over the street in front of this old house … It’s describing what I was seeing out the window,” LaFlamme wrote on his website.

William Friedkin, 87, the Oscar-winning director who brought chilling intensity to two generational touchstones of the 1970s, the gritty police drama “The French Connection” (1971) and the demonic-possession freakout “The Exorcist” (1973), died Monday at his home in Los Angeles. The cause was pneumonia.

Friedkin emerged from the Chicago slums determined to get noticed. He entered show business at age 16 as a TV mailroom gofer. He was soon directing programs, and he grabbed the attention of producers with a documentary that helped save the life of a Black man on death row in Illinois. In a checkered filmmaking career spanning 50 years, Friedkin was regarded as both a cinematic pacesetter, responsible for two box office juggernauts, and a director who struggled to replicate the commercial and critical highs of his heyday in the early 1970s.

Charles J. Ogletree Jr., 70, a Harvard law professor who helped reframe debates around the criminal legal system, school desegregation and reparations during the 1990s and 2000s, all the while mentoring a new generation of Black lawyers that included former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, died Aug. 4 at his home in Odenton, Md. The cause was complications of Alzheimer’s disease

As a litigator, he defended clients both famous and unknown, including Tupac Shakur and the survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, whom he helped to sue the city and the state of Oklahoma for restitution in 2003. “He was determined to see that Black people were treated fairly in the courts, whether they were an Anita Hill or a Tupac or an indigent person in the streets of Boston,” said Henry Louis Gates Jr., a close friend and fellow scholar at Harvard.

Rhoda Karpatkin, 93, who pressed for painstaking product testing for safety and quality while promoting comparison shopping for value during more than four decades at Consumers Union (which later changed its name to Consumer Reports). as counsel, executive director and president, died Aug. 4 at her home in New York City. The cause was brain cancer.

“Rhoda led CR to become the trusted name and consumer champion we are today,” Marta L. Tellado, the president and CEO of Consumer Reports, said in a statement. In 1993, Lear’s magazine called Karpatkin “the nation’s smartest shopper.”

Under her leadership, subscriptions to the magazine, which accepts no paid advertising, more than doubled, to 4.3 million, and in 2000, the organization created what was then the largest pay website, with 350,000 subscribers. Karpatkin also raised $40 million to build a new headquarters in Yonkers, N.Y., and an automobile testing track.

Williamson Murray, 81, a military historian and scholar whose work brought deeper insights into Germany’s defeat in World War II and who advised U.S. commanders on how to plan for the battlefields of the future, died Aug. 1 at a hospital in Fairfax, Va.

Over more than 40 years, Murray bridged the worlds of academia and defense policy, writing or editing more than a dozen books and holding professorships at institutions such as The Ohio State University, the Marine Corps University and the Army War College. His research often explored the intersections of military strategy, politics and industry such as the retooling of factories for war efforts, particularly during World War II.

Alice Kahn Ladas, 102, a psychologist and psychotherapist whose bestselling 1982 book, “The G Spot: And Other Recent Discoveries About Human Sexuality,” created a tipping point for female sensual autonomy by introducing ways for women to experience greater sexual pleasure, died July 29 at her home in Santa Fe, N.M. Ladas was still seeing patients at her home office the day before she died.

Ladas’ book, written with researchers Beverly Whipple and John Perry, examined the existence of the G spot, a patch of erectile tissue that can be felt through the front wall of the vagina, behind the pubic bone. (The tissue is named for Ernst Gräfenberg, a German physician who was the first person to write about it in modern medical literature.) The book compared the G spot to the male prostate: Each, when stimulated, can produce a sexual response similar to an orgasm. “My role was to see the connection,” Ladas told The Santa Fe Reporter in 2010. “There was a vaginal orgasm, there was a clitoral orgasm, but they’re not exclusive.”

Julia Scully, 94, who after 20 years as editor of Modern Photography magazine wrote an acclaimed memoir about her Depression-era childhood, when her mother put her and her sister in an orphanage before moving the family into a roadhouse in a remote part of Alaska, died July 18 at her home in New York City.

Scully was hired to be editor of Modern Photography in 1966. Under her tenure, the magazine was instrumental in the emerging recognition of photography as art. She started a section of the magazine called Gravure that asked renowned photographers such as Irving Penn about the circumstances and artistry of their pictures; wrote a column called “Seeing Pictures,” in which she described the work of photographers she admired; and reported on exhibitions.