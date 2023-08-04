Sheila Oliver, 71, New Jersey’s lieutenant governor and the first Black woman to hold statewide elected office there, died Tuesday after being rushed to the hospital the day before. The cause of death was not available.

Oliver, a Democrat and longtime resident of East Orange, N.J., was elected lieutenant governor in 2017 as Gov. Philip Murphy’s running mate after serving for more than 15 years in the Legislature. In 2010, she became the first Black woman to lead the predominantly male General Assembly. Oliver had been seen as a potential successor to Murphy, a second-term Democrat barred by term limits from immediately running for reelection. But for months those close to her were aware that she was facing health problems, and she had appeared infrequently in public.

Angus Cloud, 25, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series “Euphoria,” died Monday at his family home in Oakland, Calif. No cause of death was given. In a statement, Cloud’s family said he had “intensely struggled” with the recent loss of his father.

The “Euphoria” part made Cloud the breakout star of one the buzziest shows in television. He had a supporting role in his first film, “The Line,” a college drama starring Alex Wolff and John Malkovich that premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Festival. Cloud was recently cast to co-star in “Scream 6.”

Paul Reubens, 70, the comic actor whose bow-tied childlike alter ego Pee-wee Herman became an unlikely if almost uncategorizable movie and television sensation in the 1980s, died July 30 in Los Angeles. His death was confirmed Monday by his longtime representative, Kelly Bush Novak, who said he had “privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit.”

Reubens had scores of acting credits in a career that began in the 1960s, but Pee-wee, a character he created in the late 1970s as a 10-minute bit when he was a member of the Los Angeles comedy troupe the Groundlings, overshadowed all else, morphing into a bizarre and savvy cultural phenomenon, a character aimed (at least in its TV incarnation) at children but tapping into adult sensibilities and ambiguities. In 1986 came “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” a children-friendly version of the world according to Pee-wee that would air on CBS for five years and carve out an enduring place in the memories of 1980s children and, often, their parents.

The wheels of his career came off in July 1991, when he was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure in an adult movie theater in Sarasota, Fla. In 2002 he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of possessing child sexual abuse images as a result of images found by authorities in his collection of vintage erotica.

Edward Sexton, 80, a master tailor who, with his business partner, Tommy Nutter, upended the staid British institution that was Savile Row with Nutters, a shop with rock ’n’ roll flair and clientele, died July 23 in London.

Nutter was the shop’s charismatic frontman, and Sexton was known as “the wizard with the scissors,” the expert cutter who created the flamboyant shapes the shop would become famous for: the wide lapels and sharp shoulders, the nipped-in waists and waistcoats, and the sweeping trousers. Wearing a Nutters suit, one client told journalist Lance Richardson in “House of Nutter: The Rebel Tailor of Savile Row” (2018), made you feel like “an honored custodian of something spectacular.”

SunRay Kelley, 71, a barefoot maverick builder of fantastical handmade castles, yurts, temples, spirit lodges, treehouses, pavilions and structures so fanciful that they defied conventional building typologies, died July 16 in Sedro-Woolley. Bonnie Howard, Kelley’s longtime partner, said that he had been suffering from cancer but that the cause of his death, in a hospital, was a blood clot from a recent operation.

Kelley was a hero in the world of unarchitected, alternative and vernacular building — a building movement distinguished by its handmade ethos, sustainable features and natural materials. His whimsical, Tolkienesque designs were often featured on websites and blogs devoted to tiny houses and other environmentally friendly dwellings, as well as on television shows such as the Discovery Channel’s “Building Off the Grid.” He was the go-to guru for people looking to build their dream yurt or treehouse, and for spiritual centers looking for a certain mystical flair, as well as a sought-after speaker at natural-building conferences.