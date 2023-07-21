João Donato, 88, a Brazilian composer and pianist who helped lay the groundwork for bossa nova but throughout his career defied confinement to any single genre, died Monday. Local media reported that he had been hospitalized and intubated with pneumonia. Donato was prolific and inventive, collaborating with top artists at home and abroad, including Chet Baker, João Gilberto, Sergio Mendes, Tito Puente, Gilberto Gil, Gal Costa and countless others.

Jane Birkin, 76, who made France her home and charmed the country with her English grace, natural style and social activism, died July 16 at her home in Paris.

The London-born star and fashion icon was known for her musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg. Their songs notably included the steamy “Je t’aime moi non plus” (“I Love You, Me Neither”). Birkin’s ethereal, British-accented singing voice interlaced with his gruff baritone in the 1969 duet that helped make her famous and was forbidden in Italy after being denounced in the Vatican newspaper.

Birkin was also synonymous with a Hermès bag that bore her name. Created by the Paris fashion house in 1984 in her honor, the Birkin bag became one of the world’s most exclusive luxury items, with a stratospheric price tag and yearslong waitlist.

In her adopted France, Birkin also was celebrated for her political activism and campaigning for Amnesty International, Myanmar’s pro-democracy movement, the fight against AIDS and other causes.

Kevin Mitnick, 59, who at the dawn of widespread internet usage in the mid-1990s became the nation’s archetypal computer hacker — obsessive but clever, shy but mischievous and threatening to an uncertain degree — and who later used his skills to become “chief hacking officer” of a cybersecurity firm, died July 16. The cause was pancreatic cancer.

Advertising

Angelo R. Mozilo, 84, the brash chief executive who built Countrywide Financial into the nation’s largest home mortgage firm, only for the company to buckle and effectively collapse under the weight of subprime loans that helped fuel the 2008 financial crisis, died July 16. No more information of his death was available.

Mozilo came under intense scrutiny for his leadership of the firm, including for a program that issued loans to politicians and other favored borrowers known as “Friends of Angelo.” In June 2009, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged him with securities fraud and insider trading, accusing Mozilo of misleading investors about the risks of the company’s mortgages, then lining his pockets by selling stock for almost $140 million in profit before information about the credit risks became public. Days before his trial was set to begin in 2010, Mozilo agreed to a $67.5 million settlement.

Walt Milroy, 103, the legendary longtime Ingraham High School boys basketball coach whose crowning achievement was a perfect season in 1968-69, died July 14.

Milroy was the winningest boys high school basketball coach in the city’s history (since surpassed) when he quit coaching Ingraham in 1980, with a record of 278-159. The highlight of his career was the 1968-69 team that finished off a 23-0 season with a 39-38 victory over Hoquiam in the state title game. The Rams used a full-court press defense that was ahead of its time, creating turnovers and easy baskets. Milroy remembered that season vividly and loved to talk about it, even after turning 100.

When Ingraham opened in North Seattle in 1959, Milroy was thrilled because he lived a half-block from the new school. The job of baseball coach was taken, but Milroy became the basketball coach. After retiring from Ingraham in 1980, he worked as an assistant at Lakeside School until 1990. He coached in seven different decades, getting his first job as an American Legion baseball coach in 1938.

Milroy, who also was a well-respected basketball referee, was inducted into the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1996. n 2017, Ingraham honored Milroy by naming its basketball court after him.

Advertising

André Watts, 77, a pianist whose televised debut with the New York Philharmonic as a 16-year-old in 1963 launched an international career of more than a half-century, died July 12 at his home in Bloomington, Ind., of prostate cancer. He was nominated for five Grammy Awards and won Most Promising New Classical Recording Artist in 1964 for the Liszt concerto with Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic. He was nominated for a 1995 Emmy Award for Outstanding Cultural Program and received a 2011 National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal from then-President Barack Obama.

Evelyn Witkin, 102, who paved the way for advances in cancer treatment and genetics by conducting groundbreaking studies on the DNA-damage response, the mechanism by which cells detect and respond to damage from chemicals, radiation and other threats, died July 8 at a rehabilitation center in Plainsboro Township, N.J. The cause was complications from a fall.

At age 70, still actively researching, she was forced to step down from Rutgers University in New Jersey, because she reached what was then the mandatory retirement age for faculty. She received the Thomas Hunt Morgan Medal for lifetime achievement in genetics in 2000 and the National Medal of Science in 2002, and in 2015 was awarded the Wiley Prize in Biomedical Sciences as well as the Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award, a top honor in medical research. She shared both those awards with Stephen Elledge, who had applied her research to more complex organisms, including human beings.

Evelyn Boyd Granville, 99, one of the first Black women to receive a doctorate in mathematics from an American university and whose groundbreaking work in computers included helping calculate orbit trajectories and lunar-landing scenarios for the space program, died June 27 at her home in Silver Spring, Md.

Granville specialized in the analysis and interplay of complex equations and variables, a valuable expertise as NASA looked to harness early mainframe computers for an edge in the space race with the Soviet Union. She was on the astronaut program Mercury, which in February 1962 successfully launched a rocket with John Glenn aboard as the first American to orbit Earth. Granville wrote programs to track orbital trajectories, critical calculations that included safe reentry into the atmosphere, providing technical support to engineers working on moon landing calculations years ahead of the first steps on the lunar surface in 1969.