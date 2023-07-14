Milan Kundera, 94, a Czech-born writer who drew attention to the cultural and political oppression of Central Europe under communist rule, penning darkly comic novels that mixed philosophical speculation about kitsch, critiques of totalitarianism and dreamlike scenes of laughing angels and passionless orgies, died Tuesday at his home in Paris.

Writing in the former Czechoslovakia and later in France, where he had lived in reclusive exile since 1975 and adopted French as his primary language, Kundera crafted slippery and elliptical stories, plays, essays and novels. The son of a concert pianist, he described his novels as polyphonic symphonies, works that mixed various tones and styles — fable, essay, autobiographical reflection — to explore the nature of identity or mortality.

He was best known for two Czech-language works of fiction, “The Book of Laughter and Forgetting” (1979) and “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” (1984), that investigated themes of exile, memory, love and compassion amid the turbulent politics of 1960s and ’70s Czechoslovakia.

Ales Pushkin, 57, a jailed artist and political dissident in Belarus who once dumped manure in front of the office of the country’s authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, and whose work from prison included drawings that reflected suffering as well as defiance, died Monday at a prison hospital.

Pushkin’s death elevated him to martyr status among Belarus’ embattled opposition but is unlikely to rally any renewed push against Lukashenko after years of systematic repression. The jailing of government critics “constitutes an unacceptable practice that violates human rights,” said the Belarusian rights group Viasna.

James W. Lewis, 76, the prime suspect in the deaths of seven people in 1982 from cyanide-laced Tylenol, a poisoning that terrified the nation and changed the way manufacturers packaged medications, died July 9 in Cambridge, Mass. Lewis was never charged.

Advertising

Stephen Pieters, 70, the prominent Los Angeles minister who helped shift views on AIDS after a 1985 interview with the Pentecostal televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, of the American evangelical Christian television network PTL, died July 8. The 25-minute segment became a watershed in public perceptions about AIDS. Pieters also emerged as an eloquent and nationally renowned spokesperson for those facing AIDS, which at the time was considered not only a likely death sentence but also put patients at high risk for experiencing shame and humiliation.

Mary Ann Hoberman, 92, an award-winning poet who wrote dozens of books for children, capturing the essence of childhood in her seemingly effortless rhymes, died July 7 at her home in Greenwich, Conn.

Hoberman was the author of more than 50 books for young readers, the first published in 1957, when she was the young mother of her own little children, and the last still forthcoming. In 2008, when the Poetry Foundation awarded her a two-year appointment as young people’s poet laureate, a writer for the foundation described her as “a consummate channeler of children’s sensibilities.”

She received a National Book Award for “A House Is a House for Me” — first printed in 1978, an enduring classic — and had bestsellers in her more recent “You Read to Me, I’ll Read to You” series, in which color-coded text guides a child and grown-up along in reading each volume as a book “in two voices.”

Nikki McCray-Penson, 51, an All-American point guard for the powerhouse University of Tennessee women’s basketball team, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a three-time All-Star in the WNBA, died July 7. Her death was announced by Rutgers University, where she was about to enter her second season as an assistant coach of the women’s basketball team. The school did not say where she died or cite a cause. McCray-Penson had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013.

McCray-Penson was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, in Knoxville, Tenn., in 2012.

Advertising

Tara Heiss, 66, the lightning-quick point guard and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer who in 1978 led Maryland to within a win of a national title, died July 7. No cause of death was given.

Heiss played for the New Jersey Gems of the Women’s Professional Basketball League and the Virginia Wave of the short-lived Women’s American Basketball Association in the early 1980s, and had brief stints as an assistant coach at Maryland and Towson. She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003, and her No. 44 hangs in the rafters of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.

Peter Nero, 89, a Grammy-winning pianist who interpreted pop songs through classical and jazz forms and served as the Philly Pops’ conductor for more than three decades, died July 6 at Home Care Assisted Living Facility in Eustis, Fla., according to his daughter, Beverly Nero, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Nero colored his renditions of pop songs — from Cole Porter and George Gershwin to the Beatles and Bob Dylan — with classical, swing, Broadway, blues and jazz melodies. Recruited by Philadelphia concert promoter Moe Septee, Nero started the Philly Pops orchestra in 1979.

Minnie Bruce Pratt, 76, a prominent poet and essayist who explored issues of gender fluidity, the friction between acceptance and intolerance and personal struggles such as living apart from her sons after coming out as lesbian in the 1970s, died July 2 at a hospice in Syracuse, N.Y. It was reported that she had a brain tumor.

Pratt moved between the worlds of literature, scholarship and activism over nearly five decades as the LGBTQ+ community achieved gains such as legalization of same-sex marriage and greater recognition of trans and nonbinary identities. In more than 10 books and anthologies, Pratt carved out a distinctive niche with narrative-driven poetry that had a restless energy and a wide-angle lens. She decried economic and racial injustices with the same urgency as she denounced the political and social forces opposing gay rights and different forms of gender expression.