CoCo Lee, 48, a Chinese American singer and songwriter best known for performing an Oscar-nominated song in the film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” died Wednesday by suicide, her family says. “Coco had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months,” her sisters wrote in a statement.

Susan Love, 75, a surgeon, author, researcher and activist who was for decades one of the world’s most visible public faces in the war on breast cancer, died July 2 at her home in Los Angeles. The cause was a recurrence of leukemia.

Ubiquitous, energetic, forthright (some critics said brash) and at times controversial, Love, it was generally agreed, helped reshape both the doctor’s role and the patient’s with respect to the treatment of breast cancer, which kills more than 43,000 women in the United States annually.

A former faculty member at the medical schools of Harvard and UCLA, Love co-founded the National Breast Cancer Coalition, an advocacy group, in 1991. At her death, she was chief visionary officer of the Dr. Susan Love Foundation, a nonprofit organization that conducts and finances breast cancer research.

Frank Field, 100, who as a meteorologist brought a groundbreaking credential to his job as a television weather forecaster in New York, and who also had a long career presenting network programs on science and medicine, died July 1 in Florida. His death was announced by WNBC-TV in New York, where he began in 1958.

Jeromy Sullivan, 50, the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe chair and longtime advocate for the environment, cultural preservation and salmon recovery, died June 30.

Raised in Little Boston on Port Gamble Bay, he was quickly introduced to a life of living off the water, digging clams and catching crab and salmon. “We are a community that relies on the natural resources — it’s a cultural resource for us as much as a natural resource because we’re doing the same things our ancestors did to sustain ourselves,” he said in a 2013 interview. “And it’s a part of our identity and it’s a part of what we do. Not only do we have to do it, but we love to do it.”

Sullivan was a commercial geoduck harvester for nearly two decades. He was first elected to the Tribal Council in 2005 and served as chair of the tribe for over a decade. During his tenure he helped shepherd what was at the time one of the biggest cleanups of its kind along Puget Sound’s shores, removing thousands of creosote pilings and contaminated sand from the site of a former mill. In 2017 he helped finalize a $13 million-plus deal to preserve more than 4,000 acres of forest, wetlands and shoreline along the bay, alive with bear, coyote, deer and birds. When Sullivan came into office, Port Gamble S’Klallam had 1,340 acres. Today, the tribe has more than 2,700 acres, according to a statement from the tribe.

Lilli Vincenz, 85, an activist who was a central figure in the early years of the gay rights movement, died June 27 at a care facility in Oakton, Va. The cause was not available. Vincenz devoted more than half a century to the cause of gay equality, beginning with her first pickets in Washington in the 1960s and continuing into her later years, when she acted as a keeper of the history that she and other activists had lived.

Peter Brötzmann, 82, an avant-garde saxophonist whose ferocious playing and uncompromising independence made him one of Europe’s most influential free-jazz musicians, died June 22 at his home in Wuppertal, Germany.

Brötzmann described his style as a means of exorcising demons — particularly those of Germany’s crimes against humanity in World War II. “Younger people don’t understand, but what has happened to us in Germany is a kind of trauma of our generation,” he told The Wire. “There is a great shame there and a terrible kind of trauma. And that’s why maybe … It’s always more a kind of scream. More brutal, more aggressive.”

Winnie Ewing, 93, who in the late 1960s transformed Scottish politics by bringing the issue of independence from Britain to the national mainstream from the electoral fringe, died June 21 at her home in Bridge of Weir, a town west of Glasgow, Scotland.

Edward Fredkin, 88, who despite never having graduated from college became an influential professor of computer science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a pioneer in artificial intelligence and a maverick theorist who championed the idea that the entire universe might function like one big computer, died June 13 in Brookline, Mass.