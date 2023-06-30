Alan Arkin, 89, who won a Tony Award for his first lead role on Broadway (“Enter Laughing,” 1963), received an Academy Award nomination for his first feature film (“The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming,” 1966), and went on to have a long and diverse career as a character actor who specialized in comedy but was equally adept at drama, died Thursday in San Marcos, Calif. His son Matthew Arkin said that Alan Arkin, who had heart ailments, died at home.

In “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” (1968), based on the novel by Carson McCullers, he played a deaf man drawn to help the disadvantaged in a racially divided Southern town. That performance earned him his second Oscar nomination. It would be almost 40 years before his third nomination, and his only Oscar, for his portrayal of a crusty and heroin-habituated grandfather in the indie comedy “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006). His fourth and final nomination was for his role as a cynical movie producer in “Argo” (2012), Ben Affleck’s based-on-a-true-story account of the made-in-Hollywood rescue of hostages in Iran.

Christine King Farris, 95, the last living sibling of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., died Thursday. She lived through multiple tragedies over her life: the assassination of King in 1968; the death, by drowning, of her other brother, Alfred Daniel King, known as A.D., in his swimming pool in 1969; and the assassination of her mother, Alberta King, during a church service in 1974.

For decades after her brother’s assassination, Farris worked along with his widow, Coretta Scott King, to preserve and promote his legacy. But unlike her high-profile sister-in-law, Farris’ activism — and grief — was often behind the scenes. “She may not have always been on the line of the march, but that was true with a lot of the heroes of the Civil Rights Movement,” said Marcellus Barksdale, a history professor at Morehouse College, of Farris in a 2009 interview.

Lowell Weicker, 92, a three-term senator from Connecticut who became one of President Richard M. Nixon’s boldest Republican adversaries during the Watergate affair and who engineered dramatic increases in medical research funding despite President Ronald Reagan’s efforts to slash domestic spending, died Wednesday at a hospital in Middletown, Conn.

A liberal Republican for much of his career, Weicker was unable to retain his party’s support during its rightward lurch under Reagan. He lost his seat in 1988 and went on to win Connecticut’s governorship in 1990 by running as an independent. Remarkably, he managed to overcome the traditional allergy of Connecticut to an income tax in an effort to tame the state’s fiscal crisis. He was unintimidated by power and seemed to enjoy poking at it. When, as governor, he signed a bill that placed new restrictions on the purchase and sale of handguns, he reportedly told an aide, “Make sure a copy is sent to the NRA.”

Julian Sands, 65, who starred in several Oscar-nominated films in the late 1980s and ’90s including “A Room With a View” and “Leaving Las Vegas,” died on a Southern California mountain where he had been missing since January after he disappeared while hiking, authorities said Tuesday. An investigation confirmed that it was Sands whose remains hikers found on June 24 in the wilderness near Mount Baldy, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. Sands, who was born, raised and began acting in England, appeared in more than 150 film and television projects, including a notable appearance in the 1985 British romance, “A Room With a View.”

Bobby Osborne, 91, the bluegrass musician who helped popularize the song “Rocky Top,” died Tuesday, according to a statement from the Hazard Community and Technical College’s Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music in Leslie County where he taught. Osborne and his brother Sonny made up the Osborne Brothers, and their version of the song “Rocky Top” in 1967 became an official state song of Tennessee, according to his website. Osborne was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.

Scott Pelluer, 64, a standout linebacker at Washington State from 1977-80 and a patriarch of one of the most recognizable football families in state history, died Monday. He had been placed in a medically induced coma at a Seattle hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on June 22, brother Steve said.

Born in Yakima, Scott Pelluer was the oldest of three boys. He graduated from Bellevue’s Interlake High in 1977 and became a four-year starter at outside linebacker for the Cougars. He was the first freshman in 1977 to start a game for the Cougars that season and became a key figure on the WSU defense late that season and for the rest of his career. As a senior, he led WSU in tackles for loss (18) and sacks (12). He was drafted in the fourth round of the 1981 NFL draft, and went on to play five seasons for the New Orleans Saints.

His three sons played college football: Tyler at Montana, Cooper at the University of Washington and Peyton at WSU. The Pelluer family has one of the deepest football blood lines in the state, with four generations starring at WSU.

Scott Pelluer coached for two decades at several college programs, spending time on both sides of the Apple Cup rivalry, with two stints as an assistant at the UW, from 1995-99 and 2003-05. He also served as an analyst for WSU radio broadcasts in 1999-2000, working alongside legendary play-by-play broadcaster Bob Robertson.

Peg Yorkin, 96, a self-described 1950s housewife who transformed herself into a leading feminist organizer and philanthropist, campaigning to expand access to abortion and to elect more women to political office, died June 25 at her home in Malibu, Calif. She had dementia, said her daughter, Nicole Yorkin.

As the longtime chair and co-founder of the Feminist Majority Foundation, or FMF, Yorkin called on women to “turn our rage into direct action,” urging supporters to join her in promoting women’s equality and empowerment, including through access to safe and affordable reproductive health care. Partnering with activists including Eleanor Smeal, a former president of the National Organization for Women, she waged a successful 12-year campaign to bring the abortion pill mifepristone to the United States, where millions of women have used the medication to terminate early-stage pregnancies.

John B. Goodenough, 100, the scientist who shared the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his crucial role in developing the revolutionary lithium-ion battery, the rechargeable power pack that is ubiquitous in today’s wireless electronic devices and electric and hybrid vehicles, died June 25 at an assisted living facility in Austin, Texas. The University of Texas at Austin, where Goodenough was a professor of engineering, announced his death.

Goodenough received no royalties for his work on the battery, only his salary for six decades as a scientist and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Oxford and the University of Texas. Caring little for money, he signed away most of his rights. He shared patents with colleagues and donated stipends that came with his awards to research and scholarships.

Rita Reif, 94, who spent decades covering the worlds of antiques and auctions for The New York Times, and made news herself in the late 1990s when she challenged the ownership of an Egon Schiele painting thought to have been stolen from a relative of her late husband by the Nazis, died June 16 in Washington, D.C. The New York Times reported that her son Timothy Reif said she died at his home, where she had been in hospice care since last year for congestive heart failure and dementia.