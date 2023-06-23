Stockton Rush, 61, the CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions — an Everett-based company — and the pilot of the Titan submersible, was declared dead on Thursday after pieces of his vessel were found at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, near the rusting wreck of the Titanic.

For years, Rush dreamed of planting his feet anywhere but on Earth’s surface — the moon, Mars — anywhere except solid land. “I wanted to be an astronaut,” he said at a 2017 New York City’s Explorers Club lecture. He grew up in a family of wealthy industrialists and benefactors, watched “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” as a youth, and earned an aerospace engineering degree to one day have the opportunity to “see those alien life-forms … I eventually realized I wasn’t going to get to Jupiter or Mars,” which was OK, he said, because he realized “all the cool stuff I thought was out there is actually underwater.”

To further ocean conservation, Rush and his wife, Wendy, ran the OceanGate Foundation, a nonprofit based in Seattle that provided grants in support of scientific and archaeological marine research, according to the foundation’s website.

In 2009, Rush founded OceanGate Expeditions, beginning with a five-person submarine purchased from a private owner. The submarine Antipodes was introduced the next year and made 130 dives within two years. Along with two submarines, he began making his own vessel, a submersible — different from a submarine because it needs a mothership — made from carbon fiber. He called it Cyclops, which served as a prototype and platform for Titan.

Hamish Harding, 58, an aviation tycoon and ardent explorer, made it his quest to probe the heavens as well as the depths, landing himself a place in Guinness World Records and ultimately leading him to a fateful plunge to the wreckage of the Titanic some 2 ½ miles below the surface of the North Atlantic. He was one of the five people in the OceanGate Expedition submersible found wrecked on Thursday.

In 2021, Harding took a record-setting plunge to Challenger Deep, the deepest part of the ocean in the Mariana Trench. At nearly 36,000 feet below the western Pacific Ocean, deeper than Mount Everest is tall, that four-hour, 15-minute voyage took him nearly three times farther down than the Titanic site. That expedition, with American explorer Victor Vescovo, earned two citations by Guinness World Records, for the longest distance traversed at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel and the longest time spent there on a single dive.

In June 2022, Harding got to experience the wonder of being an astronaut himself, soaring some 60 miles aboard the New Shepard spacecraft, from Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space tourism company, to the edge of outer space.

H. Jon Runstad, 81, a Seattle real estate leader for more than 50 years who oversaw the development of iconic buildings in the city’s skyline, died Tuesday. The cause was cancer.

Runstad founded Wright Runstad & Company in Seattle in 1972. As a longtime CEO of the real estate firm, he led the development of downtown high-rises like Rainier Square Tower and 1201 Third Avenue — the second- and third-tallest buildings in the city. He also had a hand in projects like the University of Washington’s Husky Stadium, completed in 2013, and the ongoing development of Bellevue’s Spring District, which began in 2007.

Runstad, along with his wife, Judith, was a prominent supporter of UW’s rowing program, as well as the Waterfront Seattle project. The Runstads also contributed to UW’s graduate program in 2002, providing a donation to establish what is now the Runstad Department of Real Estate. The program, which added an undergraduate major in 2018, now enrolls nearly 300 students, according to department chair Steven Bourassa.

Daniel Ellsberg, 92, who leaked the voluminous, top-secret history of the Vietnam War known as the Pentagon Papers, a disclosure that led to a landmark Supreme Court ruling on press freedoms and enraged the Nixon administration — serving as the catalyst for a series of White House-directed burglaries and “dirty tricks” that snowballed into the Watergate scandal — died June 16 at his home in Kensington, Calif. The cause was pancreatic cancer.

Ellsberg, a Harvard-educated Midwesterner with a Ph.D. in economics, was a military analyst at the Rand Corp. and a consultant for the State Department, which dispatched him to Saigon in 1965 to assess counterinsurgency efforts. Crisscrossing the Vietnamese countryside, where he joined American and South Vietnamese troops on patrol, he became increasingly disillusioned by the war effort, concluding that there was no chance of success.

He went on to embrace a life of advocacy, which extended from his 1971 leak of the Pentagon Papers — a disclosure that led Henry Kissinger, President Richard M. Nixon’s national security adviser, to privately brand him “the most dangerous man in America” — to decades of work advocating for press freedoms and the anti-nuclear movement.

Donald Triplett, 89, who as a child was “Case 1” in the history of autism diagnosis and as an adult became an influential case study in how people with autism can find fulfillment, died June 15 at his home in Forest, a small city in central Mississippi. The cause was cancer.

Contrary to the other children in the psychiatrist Leo Kanner’s study, who were institutionalized and faded away, Triplett gained acceptance and admiration while remaining a part of his community. With support from his family, which could afford to send him to Kanner and which later set up a trust fund to look after him, he graduated from college, got a job as a bank teller and found companionship in a morning coffee club at City Hall. He played golf, sang in a choir and traveled the world, visiting at least three dozen countries and making it to Hawaii 17 times.

Carol Higgins Clark, 66, a writer of popular suspense novels who infused the corpses-and-clues genre with doses of dark humor, while also teaming up with her mother, famed mystery author Mary Higgins Clark, on Christmas-themed whodunits, died June 12 at a hospital in Los Angeles. The cause was cancer.

Higgins Clark didn’t set out to follow her mother’s literary career. She aspired to become an actor. She found her spark as a writer while helping type the final versions of some of her mother’s manuscripts in the 1970s. They discussed plots and characters. Higgins Clark made suggestions for dialogue and references to make them ring more authentic to younger readers. “That’s when it all started,” she said.

Firouz Naderi, 77, an Iranian American scientist who directed the Mars program at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, including two successful landings on the planet, died June 9 in Los Angeles. His family said that Naderi died in a medical facility from complications of a fall last month that damaged his spinal cord and left him paralyzed.