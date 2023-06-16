Glenda Jackson, 87, the two-time Oscar winner who renounced a successful film and stage career in her 50s to become a member of the British Parliament, then returned to the stage at 80 as the title character in “King Lear,” died Thursday at her home in London.

Jackson pivoted to politics in 1992 and was elected to Parliament representing the London constituency of Hampstead and Highgate for the Labour Party. After the party took control of government in 1997, she became a junior minister of transport, only to resign the post two years later before a failed attempt to become mayor of London.

She returned to the stage taking roles confronting mortality and grief, including “King Lear” in 2016 in London and on Broadway with a Tony Award-winning performance as the aged, death-defying character called A in Edward Albee’s “Three Tall Women” in 2018.

Robert A. Gottlieb, 92, who during a seven-decade career as the top editor at Simon & Schuster, Alfred A. Knopf and the New Yorker published Toni Morrison, Joseph Heller and Robert Caro, among other authors who could fill an anthology of contemporary literary heavyweights, died Wednesday at a hospital in Manhattan. The cause was not available.

For decades at publishing houses Simon & Schuster and Knopf, he turned hundreds of manuscripts into well-received books, many of which sold millions of copies, won awards and made authors wealthy and famous. Colleagues called him incisive but sensitive to writers’ eggshell egos. His skills won him a loyal following of authors, and he became Knopf’s president as well as editor-in-chief.

Cormac McCarthy, 89, the formidable and reclusive writer of Appalachia and the American Southwest, whose raggedly ornate early novels about misfits and grotesques gave way to the lush taciturnity of “All the Pretty Horses” and the apocalyptic minimalism of “The Road,” died Tuesday at his home in Santa Fe, N.M. The cause of death was not available.

McCarthy explored the dark side of human nature in a dozen novels that were lean and poetic, poignant yet unsentimental. His characters were outsiders, like him. He lived quietly and determinately outside the literary mainstream. McCarthy gave no readings and granted only a handful of interviews.

The mainstream, however, eventually came to him. “All the Pretty Horses,” a reflective Western that cut against the grain of his previous work, won a National Book Award in 1992, and “The Road” won a Pulitzer Prize in 2007. Both were made into films, as was McCarthy’s “No Country for Old Men,” which won the Academy Award for best picture in 2008.

John Romita Sr., 93, an influential comic book artist who helped define the look of Spider-Man and his alter ego, Peter Parker, and who helped create some of Marvel’s most beloved characters, including Mary Jane Watson and Wolverine, died Monday at his home in Floral Park, N.Y., on Long Island.

Romita took over artistic duties on Spider-Man, written by Stan Lee, in 1966, after Steve Ditko, the original artist and the character’s co-creator, left Marvel. Within a year, the title had become Marvel’s top seller.

Treat Williams, 71, the actor best known for his role on “Everwood,” died Monday in a motor­cycle accident in Vermont. Williams was lifted to a hospital by a helicopter sent from Ticonderoga, N.Y., but he could not be saved.

From 2002 to 2006, Williams led the WB series “Everwood” as the kindly Dr. Andy Brown. More recently, he was seen as Lenny Ross in “Blue Bloods.” He gained acclaim at age 28 in the movie version of “Hair,” earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best New Star, and went on to “Prince of the City,” “Smooth Talk” opposite Laura Dern and “Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead.” Over a four-decade career, Williams had more than 120 film and television credits.

Silvio Berlusconi, 86, the brash media mogul who revolutionized Italian television using privately owned channels to become the country’s most polarizing and prosecuted prime minister over multiple stints in office and an often scandalous quarter-century of political and cultural influence, died Monday at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

To Italians, Berlusconi was constant entertainment — both comic and tragic, with more than a touch of off-color material — until they booed him off the stage. To economists, he was the man who helped drive the Italian economy into the ground. To political scientists, he represented a bold new experiment in television’s impact on voters. And to tabloid reporters, he was a delicious fount of scandal, gaffes, ribald insults and sexual escapades.

Roger S. Payne, 88, a biologist whose discovery that whales serenade one another prompted him to record their cacophonous repertoire of baying, booming, shrieking, squealing, mooing and caterwauling, resulting in both a hit album and a rallying cry to ban commercial whaling, died June 10 at his home in South Woodstock, Vt. The cause was metastatic squamous cell carcinoma, his wife, Lisa Harrow, said.

Payne combined his captivating scientific research with the emotive power of music to spur one of the world’s most successful mammal conservation campaigns. He amplified whales’ voices to help win a congressional crackdown on commercial whaling in the 1970s and a global moratorium in the ’80s. And he established Ocean Alliance, a research and advocacy organization, as well as programs at the Wildlife Conservation Society and elsewhere that continue his groundbreaking work.

Theodore J. Kaczynski, 81, the so-called Unabomber, who attacked academics, businesspeople and random civilians with homemade bombs from 1978 to 1995, killing three people and injuring 23 with the stated goal of fomenting the collapse of the modern social order — a violent spree that ended after what was often described as the longest and most costly search in American history — died June 10 in a federal prison medical center in Butner, N.C.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Kaczynski was found unresponsive in his cell early in the morning. The bureau did not specify a cause, but three people familiar with the situation said he died by suicide.

Eve Tetaz, 91, a retired Washington, D.C., educator who joined rights groups at demonstrations into her 80s, facing arrest about 20 times while protesting the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and the detentions at the U.S. military prison at Guantánamo Bay, died June 7 at an assisted-living center in Washington, D.C. Tetaz had dementia, her sister Ann Barnet said. It was Tetaz’s belief “ … that nonviolent protest against government policies will continue to be the only authentic form of individual political action,” according to her statement during a sentencing hearing in D.C. Superior Court in 2010.

John McCoy, 79, the former state senator for the 38th Legislative District in Washington, a Democrat who during his 17-year tenure in the Legislature worked to boost K-12 education, protect the environment and expand the rights of Indigenous people, died June 6. The cause of death was not available.

Born on the Tulalip Reservation in the midst of World War II, McCoy would grow up to embark on a military career that took him around the world. But in the 1990s, he returned to Washington, serving his community first in tribal government and eventually in the state Legislature, where he championed Native peoples’ rights and other needs of his constituents.

In 2013 he was appointed to the state Senate after Sen. Nick Harper resigned. In the Senate, McCoy worked to pass the Native American Voting Rights Act in 2019, which made changes such as allowing voters on reservations to use nontraditional addresses and to use tribal identification to register to vote.

William E. Spriggs, 68, an economics professor at Howard University and chief economist for the AFL-CIO labor federation, known for his fervor in fighting for racial and economic justice, died June 6 at a hospital in Reston, Va.

In a statement, President Joe Biden called Spriggs “a towering figure in his field, a trailblazer who challenged the field’s basic assumptions about racial discrimination in labor markets, pay equity, and worker empowerment. His work inspired countless economists, some of whom work for our Administration, to join him in the pursuit of economic justice.”

Jacques Rozier, 96, who directed critically acclaimed films like “Adieu Philippine” and “Du Côté d’Orouët” and who was considered the last surviving member of the French New Wave, if an underrated one, died June 2 in the village of Théoule-sur-Mer in southern France.

Rozier was in his 30s when he emerged as part of the French film vanguard of the late 1950s and 1960s, channeling the same insurrectionary spirit as New Wave contemporaries like Jean-Luc Godard and François Truffaut, whose last names became one-word signifiers of swashbuckling directorial brilliance.

Michael Batayeh, 52, an actor best known for his brief role in the Emmy-winning series “Breaking Bad” and a comedian who was popular in the Arab American community, died June 1 in his sleep after a heart attack, in Ypsilanti, Mich.

Batayeh appeared in “Breaking Bad” as Dennis Markowski, the steady manager of a laundromat that was a front for a meth lab. He performed in major clubs in New York City and Los Angeles, as well as around the country and internationally. He also had credits on several popular television series, including “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The Bernie Mac Show” and “Boy Meets World.”

Ama Ata Aidoo, 81, a Ghanaian playwright and author who became one of Africa’s leading literary voices, exploring West African society through the eyes of women and the ghosts of the past such as colonial rule and slavery, died May 31.

Aidoo’s career included stints in academia in the United States and political life at home as Ghana’s secretary for education in the early 1980s. The experiences helped shape some of the characters and struggles over more than a dozen novels, plays, short stories and volumes of poetry. Yet she said her work, at its core, was an extension of the oral storytelling traditions used by African women to pass down lore and collective wisdom. She was widely described as one of Africa’s most prominent feminists.

Jessie Maple, 86, who built careers as a camerawoman and an independent filmmaker when Black women were almost nonexistent in those fields, and who then left meticulous instructions for later generations to follow in her footsteps, died May 30 at her home in Atlanta.

Maple’s films have achieved greater recognition in recent years than they did when they were released. In 2015 the Museum of Modern Art screened “Will”; that same year, the Film Society of Lincoln Center (now Film at Lincoln Center) showed both her features as part of a series called “Tell It Like It Is: Black Independents in New York, 1968-1986.”

James Watt, 85, the Reagan administration’s sharp-tongued, pro-development interior secretary who was admired by conservatives but ran afoul of environmentalists, Beach Boys fans and eventually the president, died in Arizona on May 27. In an administration divided between so-called pragmatists and hard-liners, few stood as far to the right at the time as Watt, who once labeled the environmental movement as “preservation vs. people” and the general public as a clash between “liberals and Americans.”

Tori Bowie, 32, a U.S. Olympic champion sprinter who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, died May 2 from complications of childbirth, according to a recent autopsy report.

Black women have the highest maternal mortality rate in the United States — 69.9 per 100,000 live births for 2021, almost three times the rate for white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.