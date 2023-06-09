Pat Robertson, 93, a Baptist minister with a passion for politics who marshaled Christian conservatives into a powerful constituency that helped Republicans capture both houses of Congress in 1994, died Thursday at his home in Virginia Beach, Va. Robertson built an entrepreneurial empire based on his Christian faith. He also waged a serious although unsuccessful campaign for the 1988 Republican presidential nomination. He went on to found the Christian Coalition, which stoked the conservative faith-based political resurgence of the 1990s and beyond.

Richard Snyder, 90, a visionary and imperious executive at Simon & Schuster who in boldfaced style presided over the exponential rise during the second half of the 20th century and helped define an era of consolidation and growing corporate power, died Tuesday, at his home in Los Angeles. “Dick Snyder led Simon & Schuster through some of its most storied and eventful years,” the company said Wednesday in a statement. “He built Simon & Schuster into one of the largest and most influential publishing companies in the world, known for headline-making nonfiction, bestselling fiction and timeless classics.”

Françoise Gilot, 101, an accomplished painter whose art was eclipsed by her long and stormy romantic relationship with a much older Pablo Picasso, and who alone among his many mistresses walked out on him, died Tuesday at a hospital in Manhattan.

When she met Picasso, Gilot just had her first exhibition. She would continue to paint through the tumultuous years that followed, as she became Picasso’s mistress, model and muse and the mother of two of his children. She achieved a distinguished career as a painter, with her work shown at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Modern Art and Centre Pompidou in Paris.

She also published graceful, incisive memoirs and poetry collections, even as she spent decades battling with those who sought to define her by the men in her life, including Picasso, her friend Henri Matisse and her second husband, American virologist Jonas Salk, who helped eradicate polio.

Those men certainly influenced and inspired her, Gilot said. But there was no reason to view her as a supporting figure rather than a leading one. “Lions mate with lions,” she told Mirabella magazine. “They don’t mate with mice.”

Astrud Gilberto, 83, whose soft and sexy vocal performance on “The Girl From Ipanema,” the first song she ever recorded, helped make the sway of Brazilian bossa nova a hit sound in the United States in the 1960s, died Monday at her home in Philadelphia.

Gilberto enjoyed a four-decade recording career, cutting albums with celebrated musicians such as Gil Evans, Stanley Turrentine and James Last, as well as working with George Michael and others. But her biggest success came with “The Girl From Ipanema,” written by Antônio Carlos Jobim and Vinícius de Moraes, with English lyrics by Norman Gimbel, which she sang on a record with American jazz saxophonist Stan Getz. “The Girl From Ipanema” became one of the most-covered songs in pop music history. It has been featured in more than 50 films, many of them using the original Getz-Gilberto version.

Robert Hanssen, 79, a former FBI agent who pleaded guilty to spying for Moscow for years in one of the most devastating intelligence breaches in American history, died Monday at the maximum-security federal prison in Colorado where he was serving a life sentence. A veteran counterintelligence agent, Hanssen served for 25 years in the FBI before he was arrested in February 2001. By his own admission, he began selling secrets to the Soviets in 1979 and carried on his activities, with intermittent pauses, for years.

George Winston, 73, the Grammy-winning pianist who blended jazz, classical, folk and other stylings on such million-selling albums as “Autumn,” “Winter Into Spring” and “December,” died June 4, after a 10-year battle with cancer. Winston was a native of Hart, Mich., who grew up in Montana, Florida and Mississippi and drew upon influences ranging from Fats Waller to the Doors. He released more than a dozen solo piano albums, including the 1995 “Forest,” which won a Grammy for best New Age recording, while his Doors tribute “Night Divides the Day” received a Grammy nomination in 2004 for best contemporary instrumental album.

Jim Hines, 76, who in 1968 became the first man to sprint 100 meters in under 10 seconds, and later that year won a gold medal in that distance at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City with a blistering time of 9.95 seconds, a mark that stood as a world record for 15 years, died June 3 in Hayward, Calif.

Hines won another gold medal at the 1968 Olympics, helping his teammates Mel Pender, Charlie Greene and Ronnie Ray Smith triumph in the 4×100 men’s relay for the United States.

His 100-meter record stood until 1983, when Calvin Smith broke it with a speed of 9.93. The website for World Athletics, the international governing body for track and field, lists Usain Bolt as the current world-record holder, with a time of 9.58, set in 2009 at the World Athletics Championships in Berlin.

Cynthia Weil, 82, a Grammy-winning lyricist of notable range and endurance who enjoyed a decadeslong partnership with husband Barry Mann and helped write “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “On Broadway,” “Walking in the Rain” and dozens of other hits, died June 1 at her home in Beverly Hills, Calif.

While many of Weil’s peers struggled once the Beatles caught on in the mid-1960s, she continued to make hits, sometimes with Mann, or with such partners as Michael Masser, David Foster and John Williams, with whom she wrote “For Always” for the soundtrack to Steven Spielberg’s “A.I. Artificial Intelligence.” Weil helped write Dolly Parton’s pop breakthrough “Here You Come Again”; the Peabo Bryson ballad “If Ever You’re In My Arms Again”; James Ingram’s “Just Once”; the Pointer Sisters’ “He’s So Shy”; and Lionel Richie’s “Running With the Night.” In 1997, she was in the Top 10 again with Hanson’s “I Will Come to You.” Weil and Mann were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

Carroll Cooley, 87, a detective whose interrogation of a rape suspect named Ernesto Miranda helped lead to the landmark decision by the Supreme Court that compelled the police to make criminal suspects aware of their right against self-incrimination and their right to have a lawyer present, died May 29 at his home in Phoenix. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Jim Molnar, 73, a renowned travel journalist who wrote for The Seattle Times for nearly two decades, died May 20 after a heart attack.

Molnar began writing a travel column for The Times in 1983, editing the paper’s travel coverage back when subscribers could look forward to dispatches from Greek getaways and Romanian road trips alongside their breaking news. As a lifelong writer and traveler, Molnar brought his deep connection with nature and people to Seattleites through his travel reporting.

His “Thoughtful Traveler” column offered practical tips for exploring the world on a budget, on making genuine connections with locals, on taking the time to take in your new surroundings. The Society of American Travel Writers Foundation named Molnar its top travel journalist three years in a row, from 1991 to 1993.

Molnar departed The Times in 2000, and continued writing for various national and regional publications for years. He also taught literary and nonfiction writing courses at the University of Washington.

Barry Newman, 92, who portrayed a rogue speedster with a knack of drifting through winding hills and running cops off the road in the 1971 film “Vanishing Point,” and starred as the titular lawyer in the TV series “Petrocelli,” died May 11, his niece announced June 4. According to multiple reports, the actor died of natural causes at a New York City hospital.

“It amuses me now to think that he was famous for these insane driving movies,” his niece Judith Newman said on Facebook. “In real life he was a very cautious driver.”

Ronnie Cummins, 76, an activist who became one of the country’s leading advocates for organic food and a leading critic of genetically modified food, died April 26 in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, where he lived and worked part time. Rose Welch, his wife and partner in starting the Organic Consumers Association, an advocacy and informational organization, said his death, which was not widely reported at the time, was caused by bone and lymph cancer.