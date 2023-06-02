Don Bonker, 86, who represented Southwest Washington in Congress for 14 years, yet rarely missed his children’s phone calls or baseball games, died Tuesday in Silverdale, Kitsap County. He had been diagnosed with gallbladder cancer on the previous week.

While representing Washington’s 3rd District from 1975 until 1988, Bonker helped establish the Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge and the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument. He served as a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

A Democrat, Bonker served on the President’s Export Council and helped pass the 1988 Omnibus Trade Act, as well as the Export Trading Company Act and the Export Administration Act. In Clark County, where he had served two terms as county auditor, he helped the city of Vancouver acquire Officers Row from the federal government.

After serving seven terms in the House of Representatives, Bonker decided to run for the U.S. Senate in 1992. He lost to another first-time Senate candidate: Patty Murray.

Harald zur Hausen, 87, the German virologist awarded a Nobel Prize for groundbreaking work that found links between a common wart-causing virus and cervical cancer, leading to a vaccine that is considered highly effective but remains in relatively limited use worldwide, died Monday. The German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg, where zur Hausen had served as scientific director until 2003, announced the death but gave no further details.

His findings also offered insights into the role of HPV in a range of sexually transmitted cancers in women and men — accounting for about 5% of all cancer cases worldwide. zur Hausen faced a wall of skepticism at the beginning. He “went against the current dogma,” said the 2008 announcement of the Nobel Prize in medicine, which zur Hausen shared with two French researchers for their work in identifying HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Claudia Rosett, 67, a former Wall Street Journal reporter and editorial board member who chronicled Russia’s first brutal war against the Chechens, exposed corruption within the U.N. oil-for-food program in Iraq and dodged tanks and gunfire while covering the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing, died May 27 at her home in the Finger Lakes region of New York. The cause was cancer.

She appeared to toggle seamlessly between journalism’s news and opinion sides, writing editorials in between stints as a reporter. After joining The Journal in 1984 as a book reviews editor, she moved to Hong Kong in 1986 to become editorial page editor of the paper’s Asia edition, then went to Moscow in 1993 to work as a reporter and eventually a bureau chief. She was a member of The Journal’s editorial board for five years before leaving in 2002 to work as a freelance writer.

Robin Wagner, 89, the inventive Tony Award-winning set designer of more than 50 Broadway shows, including the 1978 musical “On the Twentieth Century,” in which a locomotive appeared to be racing toward the audience with actress Imogene Coca strapped to the front of it, died Monday at his home in New York City.

Wagner won a Tony Award for “City of Angels,” his second for scenic design following one in 1978 for “On the Twentieth Century.” He won a third in 2001, for “The Producers,” Mel Brooks’ hit about a scheming pair who try to make a financial killing by purposely staging a Broadway flop.

Juan Carlos Formell, 59, an acclaimed singer-songwriter who settled in New York after defecting from Cuba and eventually took over as bassist for his famous father, Juan Formell, in Los Van Van, one of the most influential bands of post-Revolutionary Cuba, died May 27 during a performance in New York City. His death, from a heart attack he suffered onstage at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts in the Bronx, was confirmed by his romantic and musical partner, Danae Blanco. Formell, she said, had high blood pressure and arteriosclerosis.

George Maharis, 94, the ruggedly handsome New York-born stage actor who went on to become a 1960s television heartthrob as a star of the series “Route 66,” died May 24 at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif. His friend Marc Bahan announced his death on Facebook.

Maharis’ greatest fame arose from the role of Buz Murdock, one of two young men who traveled the country in a Corvette convertible, finding a new adventure and drama (and usually a new young woman) each week on CBS’ “Route 66.”

Ed Ames, 95, who first gained fame as the lead singer of the Ames Brothers, a chart-topping group whose success predated the rise of rock ’n’ roll, and who then turned to acting as Fess Parker’s Indian companion on the popular NBC show “Daniel Boone,” died May 21, at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif. His wife, Jeanne (Arnold) Ames, said the cause was Alzheimer’s disease.

Enrique “Ricky” Klausmeyer-Garcia, 37, a mental health and addiction recovery leader whose story helped pass state legislation that opened the doors for treatment due to substance use, died May 16 at Lakeside Milam, a residential substance use treatment center in Kirkland. Initial autopsy results were inconclusive.

Klausmeyer-Garcia was very open about his addiction to alcohol and his recovery path. “He was really on the cutting edge of being a person who was recovering out loud,” said Rep. Lauren Davis, D-Shoreline, his longtime friend. She helped pass House Bill 1713, known as “Ricky’s Law,” in 2016, based on her experiences trying to get him treatment.

The legislation allowed people with substance use disorders to be involuntarily committed to treatment if they were found to be gravely disabled, or a danger to themselves or others.

According to data from the Washington State Health Care Authority, because of Ricky’s Law, 961 people were treated for substance use disorders between October 2020 and September 2021.

Ian Hacking, 87, a Canadian philosopher widely hailed as a giant of modern thought for game-changing contributions to the philosophies of science, probability and mathematics, as well as his widely circulated insights on issues like race and mental health, died May 10 at a retirement home in Toronto.

A lively and provocative writer if often a highly technical one, Hacking wrote several landmark works on the philosophy and history of probability, including “The Taming of Chance” (1990), which was named one of the best 100 nonfiction books of the 20th century by the Modern Library.

His many honors included the Holberg Prize, an award recognizing academic scholarship in the humanities, social sciences, law and theology, which he won in 2009. In 2000, he became the first Anglophone to win a permanent position at the Collège de France, where he held the chair in the philosophy and history of scientific concepts until he retired in 2006.