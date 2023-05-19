Jim Brown, 87, regarded by many as the greatest football player of all time, who quit the game at the height of his career and became a successful Hollywood actor and influential activist at the peak of the civil rights era, died late Thursday at his home in Los Angeles.

A multitalented athlete cast in the mold of the legendary Jim Thorpe — he’s in three halls of fame — Brown was known best as a football player. Perhaps the football player. A fullback for the Cleveland Browns, he stepped away from the game after only nine seasons while on the set of “The Dirty Dozen,” saying he needed greater mental stimulation in his life.

By then, he had already formed the Black Economic Union, a group founded in the belief that economic development was the key to equality for Black Americans. In 1988, living in Los Angeles, Brown founded Amer-I-Can, a national organization to help rehabilitate gang members and former prisoners.

Sam Zell, 81, the real estate tycoon who specialized in distressed assets and acquired the Chicago Tribune, the Los Angeles Times and other storied but troubled newspapers in a widely criticized leveraged buyout of the parent Tribune Co. in 2007, died Thursday. No further details were available.

Zell’s venture into the publishing world as chair of the Tribune Co. proved to be a resounding failure, a five-year descent into a maelstrom of rancor, downsizing, management scandals and bankruptcy. At the end of 2012, the Tribune Co. emerged from bankruptcy relatively intact but with half its value and with Zell gone, replaced by senior creditors, who installed new managers and planned to sell flagship newspapers and other assets. Zell’s personal losses were not heavy by his standards, but the episode was widely seen as a black eye for a real estate mogul out of his depth in newspapers.

Marlene Bauer Hagge, 89, the last surviving founder of the Ladies Professional Golf Association and a member of its Hall of Fame, died Tuesday in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Advertising

Hagge and her sister, Alice Bauer, who was six years older, were among the 13 golfers who created the LPGA in 1950, at a time when women’s golf received little attention in the sports pages. Hagge, who was a slender 5 feet 2 inches tall but possessed a powerful swing, won 26 pro tournaments, including the 1956 LPGA Championship, one of the tour’s majors, and her career extended through its first five decades. She was inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame in the veterans category and the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2002.

Mark Gietzen, 69, who gained prominence as one of the nation’s most zealous grassroots opponents of abortion, died Tuesday. The Wichita Eagle reported that Gietzen died when his Cessna 172 crashed a few miles northeast of Chambers, Neb.

Last August, in what would turn out to be his final large-scale political initiative, Gietzen spent nearly $120,000 to finance a recount of the decisive vote in Kansas to preserve abortion rights. The recount did not change the outcome.

Don Duncan, 97, one of The Seattle Times’ great chroniclers of local people, events and history, died Monday due to complications from a fall.

In Duncan’s 41-year career as a proud “newspaperman,” as he called himself, he talked to everyone from celebrities like Elvis Presley and Princess Diana, on visits to Tacoma and British Columbia, respectively, to local nudists and “water-witchers” who claimed they could divine the location of water beneath the earth.

He wrote thousands of stories, including about the 1979 sinking of the Hood Canal Bridge and a multiday trip retracing the Lewis and Clark expedition. He also authored two books: “Washington: The First One Hundred Years,” which arose out of a series Duncan wrote for The Times, and “Meet Me at the Center,” about the Seattle World’s Fair. He loved the work so much he kept writing long after his retirement in 1991, freelancing pieces for The Times into his 90s. He even wrote his own obit, leaving a question mark for the date of his passing.

Advertising

His children and former colleagues remembered him as a larger-than-life figure whose prolific and wide-ranging output was perhaps most marked by empathy. “He was just a really, really kind human being,” said Alex MacLeod, former Seattle Times managing editor. Like many, MacLeod believes Duncan’s impoverished, Depression-era childhood informed his understanding of people’s lives and problems.

Doyle Brunson, 89, one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion, died May 14. Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker and also known as “Texas Dolly,” won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments — second only to Phil Hellmuth’s 16. He also captured world championships in 1976 and 1977 and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.

Joe A. Garcia, 70, a well-known Native American leader from New Mexico and an advocate for tribal sovereignty, has died. A traditional funeral was held after Garcia’s death May 11, said family members. The cause of death was not made public. Garcia was a former two-time president of the National Congress of American Indians, which describes itself as the oldest and largest organization of American Indian and Alaska Native governments. He previously served three terms as governor of the Ohkay Owingeh, a federally designated tribe of pueblo people in New Mexico.

Hodding Carter III, 88, a Mississippi journalist and civil rights activist who as U.S. State Department spokesperson informed Americans about the Iran hostage crisis and later won awards for his televised documentaries, died May 11, in Chapel Hill, N.C., where he taught leadership and public policy at the University of North Carolina. Carter “never missed an opportunity to speak truth to power in North Carolina, in the south and around the globe,” wrote his department chair, Daniel P. Gitterman.

Bill Oesterle, 57, co-founder and longtime CEO of the service-review website Angie’s List, died May 10 in Indianapolis from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The idea behind Angie’s List, which Oesterle founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 1995 with Angie Hicks, was to connect people who paid a subscription fee to trustworthy contractors and other home improvement professionals, removing some of the anxiety from hiring a stranger for expensive home repairs.

Larry Mahan, 79, an eight-time rodeo world champion and swashbuckling showman who was once called “rodeo’s first matinee idol,” and who brokered that reputation into side careers as a Hollywood actor, a country singer and a purveyor of must-have cowboy boots, died May 7 at his home in Valley View, Texas. The cause was bone cancer.

Advertising

Amy Silverstein, 59, a celebrated writer whose two memoirs — “Sick Girl,” (2007) and “My Glory Was I Had Such Friends” (2017) — “recounted her grueling yet joyous odyssey through a life that required two heart transplants, died on May 5. The cause was cancer, which Silverstein had attributed to decades of post-transplant medications. She lived in Chappaqua, N.Y.

Carl Smool, 73, a Seattle artist known for his love of art festivals and public forums, died of dementia on April 19. “Carl was a gifted artist, and his influence on regional culture is immeasurable,” said Larry Reid, the curator of Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery. “I found his idiosyncratic aesthetic and social consciousness unparalleled.”

Smool’s work was shown in galleries, but he was most visible at arts festivals like Bumbershoot, the Northwest Folklife Festival, WOMAD Festival and others. His last major public art project was a work called “Common Threads,” displayed at Sound Transit’s Beacon Hill Station.

Much of Smool’s work addressed social justice, but he was also an “artist-activist,” recalled friend Mark Wheaton. “He was an observer of social injustice and was involved to counter those injustices, using art as a tool,” said Wheaton.