Marilyn Brenneman, 74, the tough-as-nails former King County prosecutor who handled some of the office’s most challenging cases over a pioneering 30-year career, has died.

“She was fearless,” said former Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg, who credited her for being a “role model for dozens of young women who saw her work and wanted to be like her.”

Satterberg — who served three terms as prosecuting attorney and was the chief deputy to his predecessor, Norm Maleng — credited Brenneman with spearheading a sort of renaissance in his office, which had traditionally been a bastion of mostly white, mostly male crime fighters. Today, women outnumber men 160 to 114 among the office’s senior and deputy prosecuting attorneys.

Jacklyn Zeman, 70, who became one of the most recognizable actors on daytime television during 45 years of playing nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC’s “General Hospital,” died Wednesday. The cause was cancer. ABC Entertainment and “General Hospital” released a statement saying Zeman “leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit. We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Pauline Stensgar, 96, the last fully fluent speaker of the n̓xaʔm̓xčín̓ language, died Tuesday. A member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, Stensgar dedicated her life to preserving and revitalizing the language. Her most recent project was establishing a n̓xaʔm̓xčín̓ dictionary with the Colville Tribes’ Language Program, which is near completion.

n̓xaʔm̓xčín̓, pronounced “in-ha-um-cheen” and called Wenatchee-Columbian Salish in English, belongs to the Moses-Columbia, Wenatchee, Entiat and Chelan bands of the Colville Tribes. It is one of four Southern Interior Salish languages. There are 29 Salish languages across the Northwest, some of which are extinct and the rest are critically endangered.

Heather Armstrong, 47, an explosively popular web writer and entrepreneur who, under the name Dooce, was hailed as the queen of the so-called mommy bloggers for giving millions of readers regular intimate glimpses of her joys and challenges in parenthood and marriage, as well as her harrowing struggles with depression, died Tuesday at her home in Salt Lake City. Pete Ashdown, her boyfriend, said the cause was suicide. He said he had found her body in the home.

David Miranda, 37, a child of the Rio de Janeiro slums who became a leading voice for gay rights in Brazil’s Congress and who played a supporting role in the leak of classified documents by Edward Snowden, died Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro. His husband, American journalist Glenn Greenwald, said Miranda died in the intensive care unit of a hospital after a nine-month struggle with an abdominal infection.

Joe Kapp, 85, the rugged quarterback who spent eight seasons in the Canadian Football League before making it to the NFL with the 1967 Minnesota Vikings, then took them to Super Bowl IV in January 1970, died on Monday in San Jose, Calif. The cause was complications from dementia. Known for ignoring injuries and playing anyway, Kapp, who was partly of Mexican descent, was labeled “the toughest Chicano” by Sports Illustrated on its July 1970 cover. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

Rita Lee, 75, a convention-flouting titan of Brazilian music who emerged with seminal experimental band Os Mutantes and went on to become a solo star known widely as her country’s Queen of Rock, died Monday at her home in São Paulo. She had been receiving treatments for lung cancer.

Grace Bumbry, 86, a pioneering mezzo-soprano who became the first Black singer to perform at Germany’s Bayreuth Festival during a career of more than three decades on the world’s top operatic stages, died May 7 in Vienna after suffering a stroke.

Ronald Steel, 92, a historian who derided America’s Cold War foreign policies as a succession of misguided adventures and wrote a definitive biography of Walter Lippmann, the dean of 20th-century foreign policy realism, died May 7 in Washington, from complications of dementia.

Tom Hornbein, 92, a mountaineer and anesthesiologist who climbed into history, step by icy step, when he and his friend Willi Unsoeld scaled Mount Everest in 1963 — pioneering a route up the treacherous West Ridge before surviving a night at 28,000 feet without sleeping bags or a tent — died May 6 at his home in Estes Park, Colorado. Dr. Hornbein, who continued to do roped climbs into his mid-80s, had leukemia, his family said.

Hornbein returned home to chronicle his ascent in a book, “Everest: The West Ridge” (1965), which was hailed as a classic by climbers and writers including his friend Jon Krakauer. And then he turned his attention to medicine, chairing the anesthesiology department at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle and conducting research on high-altitude breathing and physiology. Hornbein retired as a professor emeritus in 2002. A few years later he moved to Estes Park, where he could walk from his backyard into Rocky Mountain National Park.

Newton N. Minow, 97, who as Federal Communications Commission chief in the early 1960s famously proclaimed that network television was a “vast wasteland,” died May 6. Though Minow was in the FCC post just two years, he left a permanent stamp on the broadcasting industry through government steps to foster satellite communications, the passage of a law mandating UHF reception on TV sets and his outspoken advocacy for quality in television. He received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Vida Blue, 73, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball’s biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash Oakland Athletics to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems, died May 6, in San Francisco’s East Bay area, according to the team. The cause was cancer.

Deborah Hadley, 71, a beloved dancer at Pacific Northwest Ballet for 13 years until her retirement in 1991, died on April 22. The cause of death, according to her son Brian Kickbush, was heart failure.

Benjamin Houk, her frequent partner at PNB, had a front-row seat to what he described as Hadley’s “otherworldly” performances as the company’s star ballerina in the 1980s. A highlight of Hadley’s career at PNB was Kent Stowell’s “The Tragedy of Romeo and Juliet.” Francia Russell, PNB founding artistic co-director, declared: “It was impossible not to believe the story with Debby and Ben together.” At the ballet’s world premiere in the old Seattle Center Opera House in 1987, Houk remembered an audience so dazzled that it was utterly quiet in the theater at the end. “Three thousand people, absolutely silent, savoring the moment,” he said.