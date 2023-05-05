Gordon Lightfoot, 84, a Canadian balladeer whose songs of longing, loss and memory made him one of the most popular recording artists of the 1970s, with hits such as “If You Could Read My Mind,” about his failed marriage, and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” which recounts a tragic sinking in the Great Lakes, died May 1 in Toronto.

With a molasses-rich baritone and a soulful 12-string guitar, Lightfoot found international fame, along with others, such as Neil Young, Leonard Cohen and Joni Mitchell, who were emerging from Canadian coffee houses and clubs in the 1960s. To Canadians he was a national hero, who stayed home and catered to his Canadian fans with cross-country tours. His ballads on Canadian themes, including “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” pulsated with a love for the nation’s rivers and forests, which he explored on ambitious canoe trips far into the hinterlands.

Bob Dylan once called Lightfoot a “rare talent,” and dozens of artists have covered his work, including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Harry Belafonte, Johnny Cash, Anne Murray, Jane’s Addiction and Sarah McLachlan.

Jim Lucero, 77, who first attended an unlimited hydroplane race in the early days of the sport in Seattle and became its winningest crew chief before he retired, died April 29. Lucero, who was inducted into the Hydroplane Hall of Fame in 1980, is credited with 69 wins. His teams won 10 Gold Cups and eight National High Point titles before he retired in 1998, according to sport historian Fred Funk.

“He was an absolute brilliant racer, engineer, tactician,” said David Williams, executive director of the Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum in Kent. “He was more responsible than anybody else on the direction that the sport took from the mid-’70s until he retired.” After retiring, Lucero helped the hydroplane museum restore hydroplanes.

Tim Bachman, 71, founding guitarist of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, died April 28 after a battle with cancer, his son, Paxton Bachman, confirmed on Facebook. Tim Bachman formed the rock group with brothers Randy Bachman and Robbie Bachman, along with bassist Fred Turner. Tim Bachman served as a guitarist for the band’s pair of 1973 albums, which featured the hit songs “Takin’ Care of Business” and “Let It Ride.”

Advertising

LeRoy Carhart, 81, a former Air Force surgeon who later became one of the country’s few specialists in late-term abortions, defying threats and protests while spearheading two cases that went to the Supreme Court before the constitutional right to an abortion was overturned, died April 28 at a hospice in Bellevue, Neb. His daughter, Janine Weathersby, said he had an aggressive form of liver cancer.

On Sept. 6, 1991 — just as Nebraska passed a law requiring parental notification before a minor could undergo an abortion — buildings on Carhart’s farm burned down, killing 17 horses and his dog and cat. Carhart said he received an anonymous letter calling the fire retaliation for abortions, which were then only part of his medical practice. “I decided I wasn’t going to just be a provider. I was going to be an activist,” he told The Washington Post.

Alfredo Arreguín, 88, a prolific and influential artist, died April 24 of complications from cancer. The longtime Seattle painter, who emigrated from Mexico in November 1956, gained wide acclaim — all the way to Spain and the Smithsonian Institution — with his vivid pattern paintings of lush fauna and flora. With his distinct blend of Pacific Northwest iconography, and Mexican and Asian influences, Arreguín became a key figure in Pacific Northwest art history and paved the way for a generation of artists of Latin American descent.

Arreguín’s paintings reflected a mosaic of life experiences. The ornamentation echoed the patterns and vivid colors of the Michoacán pottery, jewelry, blankets and baskets he saw at the market in Morelia as a child. His portraits bore traces of the muralists of Mexico City, and the herons, orcas and salmon of the Pacific Northwest would soar through his vistas. Arreguín often spent weeks on a painting and used a tiny brush for the intricate details: tiles of swirls, flowers and geometric shapes layered on top of legible scenes, like tiny paintings-within-a-painting. “Reading” his paintings is like wading through a thicket of foliage and suddenly discovering a previously camouflaged chameleon.

His paintings are in the permanent collections of major museums like the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery and the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., and the Seattle Art Museum.

Robert Patrick, 85, a wildly prolific playwright who rendered gay (and straight) life with caustic wit, an open heart and fizzy camp, and whose 1964 play, “The Haunted Host,” became a touchstone of early gay theater, died April 23 at his home in Los Angeles. The cause of death was atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Patrick’s story is intertwined with that of Caffe Cino, the New York coffee shop that was the accidental birthplace of off-off-Broadway theater. One day in 1961, a 24-year-old Patrick followed a cute boy with long hair into the place, where playwrights John Guare, Sam Shepard, Lanford Wilson and, soon, Patrick, all got their starts; the cute boy was John P. Dodd, who went on to be a well-known lighting designer.

As Patrick told Broadway World in 2004: “We wrote for each other, and it turned out there was an audience that, without knowing it, had been dying for personal, political, philosophical theater. And a few years after the Cino began doing original plays, there were over 300 off-off-Broadway theaters.”