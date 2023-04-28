Jerry Springer, 79, the former Cincinnati mayor who built a tabloid talk show empire, hosting a raucous, long-running series known for its onstage fights, profanity, occasional nudity and exploration of taboo topics like adultery and incest, died Thursday at his home in suburban Chicago. The cause of death was not available.

Springer, a former lawyer, served as mayor of Cincinnati in the late 1970s before working as a network news anchor and creating “Jerry Springer,” his namesake talk show. The series premiered in 1991 and aired for 27 seasons and nearly 5,000 episodes, exerting an irresistible hold on millions of Americans even as critics dismissed it as exploitative and sensationalistic.

Carolyn Bryant, 88, a central and ultimately elusive figure in the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till, a crime that stunned the nation with its brutality and helped spur the Civil Rights Movement, died Tuesday at her home in Westlake, La. More recently known as Carolyn Bryant Donham, Bryant had cancer and was under hospice care, the news site Mississippi Today reported.

Bryant was 21, a former beauty queen, working at her husband’s Mississippi grocery, when a 14-year-old African American, Emmett Till, stopped in the store for bubble gum one August evening and was said to have wolf-whistled at her on the way out. Till was later abducted, tortured and shot. His mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted that her son’s remains be displayed in an open casket, laying bare for news photographers and the public the horrors of racism in the Deep South.

Bryant’s credibility as a witness has been questioned over the years.

Harry Belafonte, 96, the singer whose dynamic a cappella shout of “Day-O!” from “The Banana Boat Song” and other music from world folk traditions propelled him to international stardom, and who used his entertainment fortune to help bankroll the Civil Rights Movement at home and human rights causes worldwide, died Tuesday at his home in Manhattan. The cause was congestive heart failure.

At a time when segregation was still widespread and Black faces were still a rarity on screens large and small, Belafonte’s ascent to the upper echelon of show business was historic. He was not the first Black entertainer to transcend racial boundaries, but none had made as much of a splash as he did, crossing the field of popular music, stage, film and TV. But his primary focus from the late 1950s was civil rights.

A confidant of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Belafonte spent years as a liaison between the Civil Rights Movement and the entertainment capitals of Hollywood and New York City. He also used his clout to promote the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa and famine relief through efforts such as the “We Are the World” recording and concerts in 1985.

Rachel Marshall, 42, owner of four Seattle taprooms and Capitol Hill watering holes Montana and Nacho Borracho, died Monday, apparently of cardiac arrest, the Seattle Met reported. The founder of the popular Rachel’s Ginger Beer, she was instrumental in launching the careers of many Seattle cooks, especially people of color and women, friends and colleagues of the late entrepreneur said.

As news of Marshall’s death made the rounds at local bars and restaurants, colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to the businesswoman who not only ran two successful bars but also turned her farmers market ginger beer stall into a regional powerhouse with four taprooms across Seattle, at Pike Place Market, Capitol Hill, University Village and near the Amazon Spheres. Many young chefs also shared how Marshall’s mentorship gave them a foothold in a competitive industry.

Herb Douglas, 101, an Olympic medalist who was inspired as a youth by Jesse Owens, emulated him as a track and field star, and then honored his memory by creating an international sports award in Owens’ name, died April 22 in Pittsburgh. He was the oldest living U.S. Olympic medalist.

At the Summer Games in London in 1948 — the 1940 and 1944 Olympics were canceled because of World War II — Douglas won the bronze medal in the broad jump, now known as the long jump, clearing 24 feet, 9 inches. In 1980, Douglas founded the International Amateur Athletic Association, which until 2001 staged an annual black-tie dinner to benefit the Jesse Owens Foundation and the U.S. Olympic Committee. Douglas was the association’s first president and later president emeritus.

Barry Humphries, 89, an Australian comedian who created and embodied the lilac-coiffed, cat-eye-bespectacled Dame Edna Everage, a character that began in the 1950s as a satire on suburbia and evolved into a global goddess of bling and irreverence who performed for British royalty and on Broadway stages, died April 22 in a Sydney hospital, after complications from a hip surgery.

The persona of Dame Edna was so complete that the character was better known than its creator. Edna’s world grew to have its own rich backstory — with a published “autobiography”— that included remembrances of a dead husband, Sir Norman Everage, and an infant daughter taken by a “rogue koala” but who escaped to become a nun. In 1999, Dame Edna opened at Broadway’s Booth Theater with her show “Dame Edna: The Royal Tour,” in which she skewered pretty much everyone and everything, on her way to a Tony Award.

Len Goodman, 78, the former head judge on the “Dancing with the Stars” television show, died April 22 in hospice care in Kent, England, following a battle with bone cancer, according to the BBC. Goodman, a former professional ballroom dancer, starred as head judge of the British reality show “Strictly Come Dancing” from 2004 to 2016 and its U.S. spinoff, “Dancing with the Stars,” from 2005 until last year. Goodman’s distinct way of announcing a contestant received a score of seven — with an emphasis on the latter syllable — became a staple of the show, as did his upbeat descriptions of performances. “You floated across that floor like butter on a crumpet,” Goodman once told a competitor on “Strictly.”

Ron Zimmerman, 75, a pioneer in farm-to-table movement and co-founder of the Woodinville restaurant The Herbfarm, died at home April 20 from liver cancer. He’s described by friends and family as a true Renaissance man, who loved fly-fishing and hiking, copywriting, beer brewing, graphic design, cooking and teaching people the joy of cooking with herbs.

Zimmerman and his wife, Carrie Van Dyck, took over his parents’ small farm and nursery in Fall City, The Herb Farm. In order to expand the business, they started a mail-order business and catalog and added classes, events and finally meals. Over the years, The Herbfarm gained a reputation as one of the best restaurants in the world, named to “Best of” lists published by USA Today, Zagat, Wine Enthusiast, National Geographic, Gayot, Travel+Leisure, Wine Spectator and Forbes.

Megan Terry, 90, an Obie Award winner, a founding member of the Open Theater group and a prolific feminist playwright who wrote and directed a rock musical on the New York City stage that predated “Hair,” died April 12 at a hospital in Omaha, Neb.

Terry’s “Viet Rock: A Folk War Movie” opened at Martinique Theater, an off-Broadway house, on Nov. 10, 1966, during the Vietnam War, after earlier performances at the Yale Repertory Company and La MaMa ETC, in the East Village. The rock numbers’ lyrics were poignant and pointed: “The wars have melted into one / A war was on when I was born.” One song advised against optimism: “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket / Baskets wear out and men die young / Better to marry trees or elephants / Men die young.”

“Viet Rock” was believed to be the first American stage work to address the Vietnam War.