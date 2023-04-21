Todd Haimes, 66, who rescued New York’s Roundabout Theater Company from bankruptcy and built it into one of the largest nonprofit theaters in America, died Wednesday in Manhattan. The cause of death was complications of osteosarcoma. Haimes had lived with the cancer since 2002, when he was diagnosed with sarcoma of the jaw.

As the artistic director and CEO at Roundabout, Haimes had an extraordinarily long and effective tenure. He led the nonprofit company for four decades, turning it into a major player on Broadway, where it now runs three of the 41 theaters. Under his leadership, Roundabout won 11 Tony Awards for plays and musicals it produced and nurtured the careers of contemporary American writers, including Stephen Karam, Joshua Harmon and Selina Fillinger.

Dave Wilcox, 80, the Hall of Fame linebacker who made the Pro Bowl seven times in his 11 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, died Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Wilcox was drafted out of Oregon in 1964 by the 49ers and the Houston Oilers. He signed with San Francisco and became one of the game’s best and most durable linebackers during his era. He was known for his physical style that neutralized tight ends at the line of scrimmage but also was accomplished in coverage with 14 career interceptions. He was a key part of the defense that helped the 49ers reach the NFC title game in 1970 and ’71 before losing to Dallas both times.

Richard Riordan, 92, an investment mogul who seized a political moment with Los Angeles on edge, winning a longshot bid in 1993 to become mayor and help the city rebound after the police beating of Black motorist Rodney King and the riots that followed, died Wednesday at his home in the city’s Brentwood section. The last Republican mayor of what became a liberal city, Riordan expanded its Police Department and masterminded its recovery from the Northridge earthquake. By the time he departed eight years later, forced out by voter-imposed term limits that he himself had advocated, much of his vision for a cleaner, safer, better-functioning city had been realized. Crime was down and the local economy had rebounded.

But also on Riordan’s watch, the Rampart police corruption scandal surfaced in late 1999. Critics accused him of failing to act quickly enough on reform, and Riordan later reluctantly ceded control of the LAPD to the U.S. Justice Department in the form of a federal consent decree.

Ahmad Jamal, 92, a pianist, composer and arranger whose innovative chamber jazz style had a powerful impact on his contemporaries while gaining widespread popularity via such recordings as his bestselling interpretation of “Poinciana,” died April 16 of prostate cancer in Ashley Falls, Mass. Jamal’s now-classic 1958 live performance LP, “At the Pershing: But Not For Me,” was the first jazz album to sell more than a million copies. Born Frederick Russell Jones in Pittsburgh, he changed his name to Ahmad Jamal when he converted to Islam in 1952.

Andy Eide, 53, the Seattle-based NHL.com correspondent, freelance writer for the Kraken and contributor to the podcast and website Sound of Hockey, died April 14. He suffered a stroke in the Climate Pledge Arena press box before a Kraken game against the Edmonton Oilers on March 18 and died without ever fully regaining consciousness.

Eide feel in love with hockey ever since attending Seattle Thunderbirds junior games as a student at Juanita High School in Kirkland. It was there that he formed the background knowledge for an eventual late-in-life career switch that saw him cover that Western Hockey League team and eventually the Kraken for various media outlets once Seattle was granted an NHL expansion franchise. He died doing something he was born to do, according to friends and colleagues.

Bill Bradbury, 73, the former Oregon secretary of state who established the state’s first-in-the-nation system of voting by mail, died April 14. Bradbury also advocated for environmental issues and ran for governor, all while battling multiple sclerosis for more than 40 years.

Bradbury served 15 years in the Oregon Legislature, retiring from the statehouse in 1995 to fight the shrinking of salmon populations. Known as “Mr. Fish,” he served as director of For the Sake of Salmon until 1999, The Oregonian reported. Gov. John Kitzhaber appointed Bradbury that year to be Oregon’s 23rd secretary of state. Bradbury served for a decade, focusing on improving Oregon’s voting system and establishing more transparent campaign practices.

Rachel Pollack, 77, an award-winning writer who developed a dedicated following among fantasy and science fiction readers, was an authority on tarot cards, and created the first transgender superheroine for DC Comics, died April 7 at her home in Rhinebeck, N.Y. The cause was non-Hodgkin lymphoma, said her wife, Zoe Matoff.

Pollack was widely admired for her works of speculative fiction, which touched on themes of magic, mythology, religion and sexuality. She received the Arthur C. Clarke Award, an annual prize recognizing the best science fiction novel first published in the United Kingdom, for her book “Unquenchable Fire” (1988), which was later released in the United States.

Hedda Kleinfeld Schachter, 99, a Holocaust survivor who transformed her father’s Brooklyn fur shop into a wedding dress emporium of international renown, outfitting legions of brides-to-be who converged on Kleinfeld’s for their turn at a nuptial rite of passage, died March 29 in Manhattan.

Millions of television viewers know Kleinfeld’s as the setting of the TLC show “Say Yes to the Dress,” in which real-life brides, often in the company of an entourage, set out in search of the perfect gown for their special day. The reality-TV treatment was only the icing on the proverbial cake of Kleinfeld’s fame. For generations it had been the best known bridal store in the world, a destination for shoppers who came by appointment, not only for a dress but for the Kleinfeld’s experience.