Mary Quant, 93, the British designer who helped popularize the miniskirt and dressed much of swinging ’60s London, designing youthful, colorful clothes that came to epitomize that freewheeling era, died Thursday at her home in Surrey, in southeastern England.

Quant opened her first boutique, Bazaar, on London’s King’s Road in 1955. The shop soon became a gathering place for young people in Chelsea, attracting celebrities including Audrey Hepburn and the Beatles while serving as a launchpad for Quant’s sleek and joyous designs, including the miniskirt.

She became a fashion icon in her own right with her distinctive bob haircut, styled by her friend Vidal Sassoon, and was awarded an Order of the British Empire in 1966, for which she arrived at Buckingham Palace wearing a bright, untraditional wool jersey dress. In 2015, she was appointed a dame commander by Queen Elizabeth II.

Al Jaffee, 102, the ingenious Mad magazine illustrator who was as adept at creating wacky cartoon gags as he was at producing caustic social commentary, and whose drawings, he cheerfully suggested, helped corrupt the minds of generations of young Americans, died Monday at a hospital in Manhattan. The cause was multiple organ failure.

Jaffee was Mad’s longest-serving contributor and one of the defining voices of the magazine as it grew to become a countercultural must-read from the 1950s through the Vietnam War era and beyond. He continued to draw for Mad into his 90s and was responsible for some of its signature features, including the fold-in, “Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions,” and “Al Jaffee’s Mad Inventions.”

Anne Perry, 84, the prolific London-born author of historical and socially conscious crime fiction who in her teens served five years in prison for murder, a sordid past that came to wide attention with the release of a 1994 movie, died Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertising

Peter Jackson’s film “Heavenly Creatures,” based on a chilling matricide in New Zealand some four decades earlier in which a Christchurch woman was bludgeoned to death in a park by her daughter and then 15-year-old Perry, known as Juliet Hulme at the time, rekindled media interest in the case. The author, who sold more than 26 million books worldwide, had already become well established as a novelist when journalists tracked her down.

Michael Lerner, 81, a prolific screen actor who brought a gruff charisma to his portrayal of mobsters, street toughs and other Hollywood heavies, notably in his Oscar-nominated performance as an imposing movie mogul in the Coen brothers’ “Barton Fink,” died April 8 at a hospital in Burbank, Calif. The cause was brain seizures. Lerner amassed more than 180 film and television credits in a career that spanned 60 years. He said he was content to be known as a character actor and developed a reputation as a reliable scene-stealer, even when his scenes were brief.

Edward “Kidd” Jordan, 87, a jazz saxophonist and music teacher who showcased his musical talents across New Orleans and collaborated with Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and others, died April 7 in New Orleans. A music professor at Southern University of New Orleans, Jordan also was an instructor at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation’s School of Music for 25 years and served as artistic director for the Louis Armstrong Satchmo Jazz Camp. Prominent former students include Wynton and Branford Marsalis, Jon Batiste, Donald Harrison Jr., Tony Dagradi, Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews and “Big” Sam Williams.

Benjamin B. Ferencz, 103, the last surviving prosecutor of the Nuremberg trials, who convicted Nazi war criminals of organizing the murder of 1 million people and German industrialists of using slave labor from concentration camps to build Adolf Hitler’s war machine, died April 7 at an assisted living facility in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Ferencz was a 27-year-old lawyer with no courtroom experience when he prosecuted what would be called the largest murder case in history. Standing 5-foot-2, he nearly disappeared behind the lectern in the packed courtroom at Nuremberg, Germany, in 1947. He presented the massive case against 22 authorities of the mobile Nazi killing units, called Einsatzgruppen, that operated in Eastern Europe during World War II. All 22 defendants were convicted. Four were executed. If not for Ferencz, a former Army investigator who personally tallied the million deaths using sequestered German war documents and brought the case to his superiors, the men might never have been tried.

Mimi Sheraton, 97, grand dame of contemporary foodie culture who brought the influential restaurant review beat at The New York Times into a new era and spent decades writing about culinary worlds from Michelin-starred French hideaways to the simple joys of a perfect chicken soup, died April 6 at a hospital in Manhattan.

Advertising

Ethan Boyes, 44, a track cycling champion, died April 4, after being struck by a car while riding his bike around the Presidio, a park south of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, said U.S. Park Police. Boyes was taken to a hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead.

Boyes had a storied career that included an age-group record in a 1,000-meter time trial in 2015. He was a 10-time national champion. “Beyond Ethan’s athletic achievements, he was an upstanding member of the American track cycling community,” USA Cycling said in a statement. “His loss will be felt at local, regional, national, and world events for years, as he brought a mixture of competition and friendliness to every race.”

Chandler O’Leary, 41, an author, illustrator and lettering artist based in Tacoma, died unexpectedly April 2 from a sudden, acute case of pneumonia. A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, she was the creator of the illustrated travel blog Drawn the Road Again, and the author of “The Best Coast: A Road Trip Atlas (Illustrated Adventures along the West Coast’s Historic Highways),” and “Dead Feminists: Historic Heroines in Living Color.” She wrote on her blog that she would spend every spare moment traveling America’s winding back roads, sketchbook in hand.

Elijah Lewis, 23, a community leader, organizer and entrepreneur, was killed April 1 after what should have been a “minor, inconsequential traffic misunderstanding” on Capitol Hill, according to Seattle police. Instead, he was fatally shot, shielding a nephew he was taking to a monster rally truck.

Lewis championed an end to gun violence. In 2018, he spoke before thousands at the student-led Seattle March for Our Lives, demanding stricter gun laws.

Kwame Brathwaite, 85, a photographer whose visceral, often elegiac pictures of cultural figures like Muhammad Ali and James Brown, along with Black fashion models and ordinary citizens, were hailed as a catalyst of the “Black is beautiful” movement of the 1960s and beyond, died April 1. Brathwaite, an artist, activist and photojournalist said he aimed to depict “the essence of Black experience, as a feeling, a drive and an emotion.”