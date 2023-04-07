Nigel Lawson, 91, a Conservative politician and journalist who helped turn around Britain’s economy under Margaret Thatcher but who quit the government in a bitter dispute over monetary policy, has died. The BBC reported his death Monday but did not say where or when he died or give the cause. After his government service, Lawson went on to become a high-profile skeptic on global warming and was largely eclipsed in the public eye by his daughter, the celebrity chef Nigella Lawson.

Seymour Stein, 80, a powerhouse music executive who co-founded Sire Records, helped popularize the punk and new wave movements, and inked Madonna’s first record deal, summoning the singer to his hospital bedside to make sure a rival didn’t sign her first, died April 2 at his home in Los Angeles. The cause was cancer.

Klaus Teuber, 70, who 28 years ago created The Settlers of Catan, an enduringly popular board game that has spawned college intramural teams and international tournaments, been name-checked on “South Park” and “Parks and Recreation,” inspired a novel and sold some 40 million copies worldwide, died April 1. A family statement said Teuber had “a short and serious illness” but gave no additional details.

Teuber once told The New Yorker in 2014 that he “developed games to escape,” saying he was unhappy with his work in a dental lab. “This was my own world I created.” The popularity of his creations is even more striking considering they emerged in an area when console-based games were surging. The Settlers of Catan has sold more than 32 million sets worldwide in 40 languages, according to industry groups.

Margot Stern Strom, 81, a schoolteacher who became one of the first American educators to design a formal curriculum for the study of the Holocaust, helping her students in the 1970s — and then classrooms across the United States and around the world — find parallels between the past and the moral questions of their time, died March 28 at her home in Brookline, Mass. Her death was announced by Facing History and Ourselves, the nonprofit educational organization she co-founded in 1976.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, one of Japan’s most prominent composers and a founder of the influential Yellow Magic Orchestra techno-pop band who scored films including “The Last Emperor,” “The Sheltering Sky,” “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence” and “The Revenant,” died March 28. The cause of his death was not available, but Sakamoto said in January 2021 that he had received a diagnosis of rectal cancer and was undergoing treatment.

Equally comfortable in futuristic techno, orchestral works, video game tracks and intimate piano solos, Sakamoto created music that was catchy, emotive and deeply attuned to the sounds around him. Along with issuing numerous solo albums, he collaborated with a wide range of musicians across genres, and received an Oscar, a BAFTA, a Grammy and two Golden Globes.

Virginia Norwood, 96, a pioneering aerospace engineer who used design innovations, emerging technologies and seasoned intuition in projects that scanned the lunar surface for safe Apollo landing sites and mapped the Earth from space with digital imagery never before seen, died March 26 at her home in Topanga, Calif.

Over a four-decade career that began with slide rules and moved into the age of computer modeling, Norwood became known as a resourceful problem solver who often hit upon simple but effective solutions. She was also usually the only woman on the team — with at least one male colleague in the 1950s at Hughes Aircraft quitting rather than work under her leadership. He later returned to the company and asked to work with Norwood. She turned him down.

Julie Anne Peters, 71, a writer who pushed the boundaries of young-adult literature with novels that contained some of the genre’s first sensitive portrayals of gay love and transgender identity, died March 21 at her home in Wheat Ridge, Colo. The cause of death was not available.

Peters had spent the early years of her literary career writing amusing books for young readers, until she wrote “Define ‘Normal’ ” (2000), a novel geared toward adolescents about the friendship between two outwardly opposite girls, one a “punk” and the other a “priss.” The New York Times described a later novel, “Luna” — a finalist for a National Book Award — as “the first young-adult novel with a transgender character to be released by a mainstream publisher.”

Peterson Zah, 85, who led the Navajo Nation, the largest tribal reservation in the United States, for four years in the 1980s and then for another four in the ’90s, and who is widely credited with calming internal turmoil and advancing the economic and environmental interests of his tribe, died March 7 at his home in Window Rock, Ariz., the capital of the Navajo Nation, the tribe announced. The Navajo Nation’s current president, Buu Nygren, in a post on the tribal government’s website, called Zah “a huge tribal advocate across Indian Country and America.”