Ben Shelly, 75, the former Navajo Nation president who pushed ambitious projects that included purchasing a coal mine, building an aerial tram into the Grand Canyon and reaching a water rights settlement with Arizona, died Wednesday at a Gallup, New Mexico, hospital.

Shelly took over as president on the vast reservation in January 2011 after serving one term as vice president. He lost a reelection bid in 2014, but the Navajo Nation Supreme Court extended his time in office as it was deciding a Navajo language fluency issue involving another presidential candidate.

The things he counted as successes in building a prosperous future for the tribe weren’t praised widely across the reservation. The water settlement ultimately wasn’t approved by Navajo lawmakers or the neighboring Hopi Tribe. To this day, the tribe doesn’t have rights to water in the Lower Basin of the Colorado River.

Willis Reed, 80, who dramatically emerged from the locker room minutes before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to spark the New York Knicks to their first championship and create one of sports’ most enduring examples of playing through pain, died Tuesday.

Reed’s accomplishments — seven All-Star selections and two NBA Finals MVP awards among them — would have warranted Hall of Fame induction by themselves. During the 1969-70 season, he became the first player to sweep the MVP awards for the regular season, All-Star Game and NBA Finals.

But his spot in history was secured simply by walking onto the floor on the final night of that season.

Advertising

Reed had injured a thigh muscle in Game 5 of the series between the Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers, tumbling to the court in pain. He sat out Game 6 as counterpart Wilt Chamberlain had 45 points and 27 rebounds in a Lakers romp that forced a deciding game at Madison Square Garden.

Gloria Dea, 100, the first magician to perform on what would become the Las Vegas Strip in the early 1940s, died March 18 at her Las Vegas home.

Dea was 19 when she performed at El Rancho Vegas on May 14, 1941. Her show at the Roundup Room is the first recorded appearance by a magician in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

She also appeared in several movies in the 1940s and ’50s, including “King of the Congo,” starring Buster Crabbe, in 1952.

Dea moved in 1980 from California to Las Vegas, where she was befriended in her later years by famed magician David Copperfield.

John Jenrette, 86, a colorful member of Congress who was convicted in the Abscam bribery scandal in the late 1970s, died March 17, according to his obituary from Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway, South Carolina.

Advertising

There was talk of leadership positions for Jenrette, a Democrat, after his election to the U.S. House in 1974. But his splashy, outspoken nature would be his downfall.

An FBI informant approached Jenrette and other congressional members in the late 1970s, offering bribes if they would help pass immigration bills to help get into the country foreigners who wanted to run casinos in the U.S.

“I’ve got larceny in my blood,” Jenrette said on the grainy video as the FBI, for the first time in the agency’s history, taped politicians taking bribes.