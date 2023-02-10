Burt Bacharach, 94, the singularly gifted and popular composer who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of “Walk on By,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose” and dozens of other hits, died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, said publicist Tina Brausam.

Over the past 70 years, only John Lennon-Paul McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled Bacharach’s genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were written. The Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner had a run of Top 10 hits from the 1950s into the 21st century, and his music was heard everywhere from movie soundtracks and radios to home stereo systems and iPods, whether “Alfie” and “I Say a Little Prayer” or “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again” and “This Guy’s in Love with You.”

Dionne Warwick was his favorite interpreter, but Bacharach, usually in tandem with lyricist Hal David, also created prime material for Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones and many others. Elvis Presley, the Beatles and Frank Sinatra were among the countless artists who covered his songs.

Pervez Musharraf, 79, the Pakistani general who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the U.S. war in Afghanistan against the Taliban, died Feb. 5, according to an official.

Musharraf, a former special forces commando, became president through the last of a string of military coups that roiled Pakistan since its founding amid the bloody 1947 partition of India. He ruled the nuclear-armed state after his 1999 coup through tensions with India, an atomic proliferation scandal and an Islamic extremist insurgency. He stepped down in 2008 while facing possible impeachment.

Later in life, Musharraf lived in self-imposed exile in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to avoid criminal charges, despite attempting a political comeback in 2012. But it wasn’t to be, as his poor health plagued his last years. He maintained a soldier’s fatalism after avoiding a violent death that always seemed to be stalking him as Islamic militants twice targeted him for assassination.

Charles Kimbrough, 86, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on “Murphy Brown,” died Jan. 11 in Culver City, California, his son and agents confirmed Feb. 5. The agents said he died of natural causes in a hospital.

Kimbrough played newsman Jim Dial across the 10 seasons of the CBS hit sitcom between 1988 and 1998, earning an Emmy nomination in 1990 for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. He reprised the role for three episodes in the 2018 reboot.

“Whether on stage or in front of the camera he was a joy to behold,” said SMS Talent, the talent agency that represented Kimbrough.

Bob Born, 98, a candy company executive known as the “Father of Peeps” for mechanizing the process to make marshmallow chicks, died Jan. 29, according to a statement from Just Born Quality Confections, the 100-year-old family-owned company Born led for much of his life.

Born’s father, Sam Born, was a Russian immigrant who started Just Born shortly before his son’s birth in New York City in 1924. The family later moved to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where Just Born is still based.

Born graduated from Lehigh University with a degree in engineering physics. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a radar specialist and a lieutenant on a destroyer in the Pacific in World War II. Later, Born applied to medical school and was accepted. But while he was waiting for his classes to begin, he went to work at Just Born, fell in love with the candy business and decided to stay.