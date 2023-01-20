David Crosby, 81, the brash rock musician who evolved from a baby-faced harmony singer with the Byrds to a mustachioed hippie superstar and troubadour in Crosby, Stills, Nash & (sometimes) Young, has died.

The New York Times reported, based on a text message from Crosby’s sister-in-law, that the musician died Wednesday night.

The witty and ever-opinionated Crosby was on the front lines of the cultural revolution of the ’60s and ’70s — whether triumphing with Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young on stage at Woodstock, testifying on behalf of a hirsute generation in his anthem “Almost Cut My Hair,” or mourning the assassination of Robert Kennedy in “Long Time Gone.”

Jonathan Raban, 80, an acclaimed expatriate British writer known for his literary travels to the Middle East, down the Mississippi River, to Alaska’s Inside Passage and into eastern Montana, died Tuesday in Seattle, where he had lived since 1990.

Clare Alexander, his agent, said the cause was complications of a stroke he had in 2011.

Raban’s literary narratives of the places he visited and the people he met combined travelogue, memoir, reportage and criticism.

Lucile Randon, 118, a French nun known as Sister André who was believed to be the world’s oldest person but had been reportedly growing weary of the burdens of age, died Tuesday at a nursing home in southern France.

Randon was born in the town of Alès, southern France, on Feb. 11, 1904, and lived through the two world wars. As a little girl she was astonished by her first contact with electric lighting at school. More recently, she survived COVID-19 without even realizing she’d been infected.

Chris Ford, 74, credited with scoring the first 3-pointer in NBA history, died Tuesday, the Boston Celtics announced.

Drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1974 after a standout career at Villanova, Ford was traded to the Celtics before the 1978 season, which began a stretch of more than a decade with the franchise. He was credited with the first 3-pointer in the Celtics’ game against the Rockets on Oct. 12, 1979.

Ford spent four seasons as a Celtics player — averaging 10.3 points and 3.3 assists per game — helped guide the team to two championships as an assistant coach, and was head coach for five years, finishing with a record of 228-188.

Gina Lollobrigida, 95, the Italian film legend who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world” after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Jan. 16, her agent said.

Lollobrigida also was an accomplished sculptor, painter and photographer, and eventually dropped film for the other arts. With her camera, she roamed the world from what was then the Soviet Union to Australia.

Vivian Williams, 84, co-founder of the Northwest Folklife Festival and champion fiddler, died of Lou Gehrig’s disease Jan. 6 in Seattle.

Williams was an eight-time champion (and hall of fame inductee) at the National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Contest and Festival. With her husband, the late Phil Williams, she also co-founded the festival and the Seattle Folklore Society; became a marquee musician on Seattle’s bluegrass and old-time music scenes; and, through their record label, Voyager, a prodigious historian of Northwest music.

Albert “Ted” Goodwin, 99, for decades an Oregon state and federal judge, died Dec. 27 in Bend, Oregon, his son announced this month.

Goodwin wrote the Oregon Supreme Court opinion establishing that Oregon’s beaches are public.

In 2002, as a federal appeals court judge, Goodwin wrote a majority opinion finding that the phrase “one nation under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance violated the separation of church and state.