Borje Salming, 71, the Hall of Fame defenseman who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons and was a trailblazer for Europeans who later made their mark in the world’s top pro hockey league, has died, according to a statement from the Maple Leafs on Thursday. He had Lou Gehrig’s disease. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. A native of Kiruna, Sweden, Salming went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team records for assists (620) and goals (148), points (768) and playoff points (49) by a defenseman. In 1996, he became the first Swedish player inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Jason David Frank, 49, an actor and MMA fighter best known for his role in the “Power Rangers” franchise, died Nov. 20. TMZ reported Frank died by suicide in Texas, citing sources with direct knowledge. Frank played Tommy Oliver (the Green Ranger and White Ranger) on the original “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” television series from 1993 to 1996, a popular kids’ show featuring six teenage superheroes with martial arts skills.

Jay M. Pasachoff, 79, an astronomer at Williams College who spent more than 50 years traveling the world to observe solar eclipses and, with 74 sightings, probably witnessed more of them than any other human in history, died Nov. 20 at his home in Williamstown, Massachusetts. The cause was lung cancer, according to his wife, Naomi Pasachoff.

Danny Kalb, 80, a guitarist whose 1960s band the Blues Project brought New York City drive and experimentation to blues-rock, died Nov. 19 at a nursing home in Brooklyn. Kalb was diagnosed with cancer about three years ago. The Blues Project was anything but purist. Along with blues standards, it jammed its way through Chuck Berry songs, folk-club favorites and material by band members that touched on pop, folk-rock, soul and jazz. “We’re not reviving the blues,” Danny Kalb said in 1966. “We’re looking to interpret what’s happening today.”

Robert Clary, 96, a French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II who played a feisty prisoner of war in the improbable 1960s sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” died Nov. 16 of natural causes in the Los Angeles area, his niece Brenda Hancock said Thursday. “He never let those horrors defeat him,” Hancock said of Clary’s wartime experience as a youth. “He never let them take the joy out of his life. He tried to spread that joy to others through his singing and his dancing and his painting.”

Ruth Hayler, 74, longtime programmer for Seattle movie houses and the Seattle International Film Festival, died Nov. 7, a day after celebrating her 74th birthday with friends. The cause of death, her sister Barbara Hayler said, was atherosclerosis. Hayler, a movie lover with an encyclopedic memory and eclectic taste — she particularly loved literary films, but could be found at the Egyptian enjoying edgy midnight fare — Hayler helped shape Seattle’s rich appetite for art house and international cinema.

“I bet Seattle knows Kurosawa because of Ruth,” her longtime friend Dale Nash said, remembering the film series that Hayler would book at the local Seven Gables chain. These were pre-DVD days, when “she was showing things you couldn’t just go to Scarecrow and rent”: Kurosawa, 70mm films, Shakespeare series, classic Warner Bros. movies. At SIFF, where she was involved with every edition of the annual festival from its beginnings in 1976, “she had a very specific eye for international films that would attract audiences,” Artistic Director Beth Barrett said. “She was just so smart about audiences.”

Joseph Baque, 100, a local pianist and foster parent to more than 70 kids, died Nov. 6. He booked his first gig at 13 and never stopped playing. During his musical career he played with top jazz artists like Louis Armstrong and Stan Getz. He also made appearances at Carnegie Hall, on the Tonight Show, the Morning Show and the Merv Griffin Show. And throughout his life, he taught hundreds of students. In 2017, Baque was given the “Award for Excellence in the Arts” from Olympia’s Washington Center for the Performing Arts.

Edward C. Prescott, 81, whose work explaining the economic shocks of the 1970s catalyzed new ways of thinking about fiscal and monetary policy, a breakthrough that earned him a Nobel economics prize, died Nov. 6 at a care facility in Paradise Valley, Arizona. His son, Ned Prescott, said the cause was cancer.