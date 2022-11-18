Alexander Gorshkov, 76, who won the first ice dance gold medal at the 1976 Olympics and later became a leading official in Russian figure skating, “died suddenly,” The Figure Skating Federation of Russia said in a statement Thursday without giving further details.

Skating with his wife Lyudmila Pakhomova for the Soviet Union, Gorshkov won the gold medal when ice dance made its debut on the Winter Olympic program in Innsbruck, Austria, in 1976. Pakhomova’s and Gorshkov’s Olympic win started a dynasty, with six of the next eight ice dance gold medals through 2006 awarded to skaters representing the Soviet Union, and later the post-Soviet Unified Team and Russia. Gorshkov later became an official at the International Skating Union and was president of the Russian federation from 2010 until his death.

Virginia McLaurin, 113, the centenarian who danced with excitement during a 2016 visit with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the White House, died early Monday at her home in Olney, Maryland. “Rest in peace, Virginia,” the Obamas wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “We know you’re up there dancing.” A viral video accompanied the post showing McLaurin’s White House visit during a Black History Month reception in February 2016 when she was 106. “I thought I would never live to get in the White House,” she’s seen saying. “And I tell you, I am so happy. A Black president. A Black wife! And I’m here to celebrate Black history. Yeah, that’s what I’m here for.”

Born March 12, 1909, in South Carolina, the sharecropper’s daughter spent decades upon retirement doing volunteer work at schools. According to the Obama White House archives, she served as a foster grandparent and mentor to special-needs students, helping children with reading and social skills.

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, 77, an Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and whose saga loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Nov. 12 in the airport that he long called home, officials said. Nasseri lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by apparent choice.

John Aniston, 89, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, died Nov. 11, Veteran’s Day. Born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, Aniston served in the U.S. Navy.

John Aniston’s acting credits included “Search for Tomorrow,” “The West Wing” and “Gilmore Girls.” But he was best-known for his long-running role on “Days of Our Lives” as family patriarch Victor Kiriakis, the former drug lord who goes on to found the powerful Titan Industries. In 2017, his work on “Days of Our Lives” brought him an Emmy nomination for best supporting actor in a drama series. Earlier this year, he was presented a lifetime achievement Emmy.

Kevin Conroy, 66, the prolific voice actor whose delivery on “Batman: The Animated Series” was for many Batman fans the definitive sound of the Caped Crusader, died Nov. 10. The cause was cancer. Conroy was the voice of Batman on the acclaimed animated series that ran from 1992-96, often acting opposite Mark Hamill’s Joker. “He will always be my Batman,” Hamill said.