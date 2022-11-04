Ray Guy, 72, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday. Southern Mississippi, where Guy starred before becoming the first punter ever taken in the first round of the NFL draft, said he died after a lengthy illness. He had been receiving care in a hospice in the Hattiesburg, Mississippi, area.

Guy was drafted 23rd overall by Al Davis’ Raiders in 1973 and played his entire 14-year career with the team. He was a three-time All-Pro selection. In 2014, he became the first player to make be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame exclusively for his punting. Guy ended his NFL career in 1986 with a streak of 619 punts without having one blocked.

John McVay, 91, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, died Monday at his home in Granite Bay, California.

McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities. He played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the league’s greatest dynasties that won five Super Bowl titles in a span of 14 seasons. McVay was inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame in 2013, and the team dedicated its draft room as the “John McVay Draft Room” in his honor in 2016.

Patrick Haggerty, 78, the leader of the pioneering Washington queer country-folk musical project Lavender Country, died Monday from complications related to a stroke he had suffered in September.

The lifelong activist and uncompromising singer-songwriter released what is widely considered the first gay-themed country album in 1973. Though his music career, which he viewed as a vehicle for his activism, took a decadeslong hiatus shortly after Lavender Country’s debut album, the Bremerton artist had been steadily gigging all over the country in recent years, after Haggerty’s music was pulled from the dustbins of time and caught the ear of a new generation.

He influenced artists like queer country star Orville Peck and drag star/singer-songwriter Trixie Mattel, who covered Lavender Country’s “I Can’t Shake the Stranger Out of You.” Haggerty, a charismatic spitfire and poignant storyteller, seemed to relish the increased interest in Lavender Country and his music, which he described as “anti-fascist art tools to help us in the struggle.”

The Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, 73, the Harlem preacher whose talent for oratory and political savvy was a force for social and racial justice, and who raised $1 billion to remake America’s most storied and influential Black neighborhoods, died Oct. 28 at his Harlem home. The cause was pancreatic cancer.

Butts’ impact extended far beyond his church’s walls. In 1989, he established the nonprofit Abyssinian Development Corp. to develop moderate-income housing, retail, schools and other projects in the surrounding neighborhood. Butts helped mobilize church leaders to support programs for AIDS patients in the 1980s and more recently set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Abyssinian to encourage community residents to get immunized against the coronavirus.

Butts also persuaded some record labels and radio stations to reject violent and misogynistic rap lyrics. He advocated that the creative force brought by rap should be shaped into “constructive and redemptive way our young people to continue our progress against the evils that try to crush us.”

Gerald Stern, 97, one of the country’s most loved and respected poets who wrote with spirited melancholy and earthly humor about his childhood, Judaism, mortality and the wonders of the contemplative life, died Oct. 28 in New York. Winner of the 1998 National Book Award for the anthology “This Time,” the balding, round-eyed Stern was sometimes mistaken in person for Allen Ginsberg and often compared to Walt Whitman because of his lyrical and sensual style, and his gift for wedding the physical world to the greater cosmos.

Robert F. Horan Jr., 90, who secured a murder conviction of Washington, D.C., sniper Lee Boyd Malvo during his four-decade tenure as the top prosecutor in Virginia’s largest county, died Oct. 28 in Clifton, Virginia. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people in the Washington, D.C., area over a three-week span in October 2002. Malvo was sentenced to life in prison without parole after a jury convicted him of capital murder but declined to impose the death penalty. Muhammad was executed in Virginia in 2009.

Julie Powell, 49, the bestselling author of “Julie & Julia” who famously documented her mission to cook every recipe in Julia Child’s book “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” died Oct. 26 at her home in upstate New York. The cause was cardiac arrest.

Powell rose to prominence in the early 2000s when, unsatisfied with her mundane 9-to-5 job in the Big Apple, she resolved to prepare all the meals in Child’s cookbook over the course of a year. She wrote candidly and vividly about her journey through French cuisine in a blog for the site Salon.com, which soon amassed hundreds of thousands of readers left rapt by her ambitiousness and relatability.

In 2005, Powell published a book about the life-altering, whirlwind experience titled “Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen,” which writer and director Nora Ephron later adapted into an Oscar-nominated film starring Meryl Streep as Child and Amy Adams as Powell.