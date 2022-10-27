Mike Davis, 76, a writer whose work exposed Los Angeles’ social fractures and disquieted its most ardent boosters, and whose mark on the intellectual history of Southern California remains indelible, died Tuesday at his home in San Diego from complications related to esophageal cancer, according to his daughter and literary agent Róisín Davis.

Davis is best known for “City of Quartz: Excavating the Future in Los Angeles,” a 462-page dense, unsparing book about the ways in which powerful interests in Los Angeles — namely, real estate developers, aided and abetted by politicians and the Police Department — had ruthlessly molded the landscape of the city to their whim, principally at the expense of the working class and people of color, all while promoting myths about backyard living. The book was a bestseller and turned Davis into a public intellectual who proved prescient in his social analysis after the 1992 L.A. uprisings left swaths of the city in cinders.

Ashton B. Carter, 68, who harnessed his training in theoretical physics and knowledge of nuclear weapons to climb the leadership ranks at the Pentagon — culminating in two years as secretary of defense under President Barack Obama, a position he used to further open the military to female and transgender service members — died Monday at his home in Boston. The cause was a heart attack, his family said in a statement.

Leslie Jordan, 67, a comic actor who after a late start in his performing career became a recognizable face from roles on numerous television shows, most notably “Will & Grace,” then achieved even more fame during the pandemic when his quirky homemade videos attracted millions of Instagram followers, died Monday in a car crash in Hollywood, California.

Libor Pešek, 89, a Czech classical music conductor best known for leading the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic for a decade, died Oct. 23, said Jan Hasenöhrl, the director of the Czech National Symphony Orchestra where Pešek was a chief conductor until 2019.

Dietrich Mateschitz, 78, the Austrian man who turned a caffeinated Thai energy drink into the multibillion-dollar Red Bull empire, died Oct. 22. His company, Red Bull, announced the death to employees in an email. The cause was cancer, according to German and Austrian news reports.

Robert Louis Gordy Sr., 91, a recording artist, songwriter, producer and music executive and younger brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy, died of natural causes Oct. 21 in Marina del Rey, California.

Joanna Simon, 85, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, died of thyroid cancer Oct. 19 in Manhattan. Simon rose to fame in the opera world and as a concert performer in the 1960s. She was a frequent guest on TV talk shows. After her retirement from singing, she became an arts correspondent for PBS’ “MacNeil-Lehrer News Hour,” where she won an Emmy in 1991 for a report on mental illness and creativity.