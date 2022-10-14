Angela Lansbury, 96, the scene-stealing British actor who kicked up her heels in the Broadway musicals “Mame” and “Gypsy” and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series “Murder, She Wrote,” died Tuesday at home in Los Angeles, said a statement from her three children. She died five days shy of her 97th birthday.

Lansbury won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances, and a lifetime achievement award. She earned Academy Award nominations as supporting actress for two of her first three films, “Gaslight” (1945) and “The Picture of Dorian Gray” (1946), and was nominated again in 1962 for “The Manchurian Candidate” and her deadly portrayal of a Communist agent and the title character’s mother.

Her stardom came in middle age when she became the hit of the New York theater, winning Tony Awards for “Mame” (1966), “Dear World” (1969), “Gypsy” (1975) and “Sweeney Todd” (1979). In 2009 she collected her fifth Tony, for best featured actress in a revival of Noel Coward’s “Blithe Spirit” and in 2015 won an Olivier Award in the role.

But Lansbury’s widest fame began in 1984 when she launched “Murder, She Wrote” on CBS. Based loosely on Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple stories, the series centered on Jessica Fletcher, a middle-aged widow and former substitute schoolteacher living in the seaside village of Cabot Cove, Maine. “Murder, She Wrote” and other TV work brought her 18 Emmy nominations.

Chuck Deardorf, 68, one of the sturdiest pillars of Northwest jazz, the bassist and former head of the Cornish College of the Arts jazz department, died Oct. 9. The cause was COVID-19. “It came too fast,” said pianist Jovino Santos Neto, whose Quinteto featured Deardorf for many years. “He was one of the best in the world,” he added.

Elected to the Seattle Jazz Hall of Fame in 2010, Deardorf was a familiar face for fans, whether he was leading his own group with guitarist Dave Peterson or working as a regular member of Santos Neto’s or vibraphonist Susan Pascal’s bands. He also worked for many years with pianist Dave Peck, the late masters Bud Shank and Don Lanphere, and an encyclopedia of jazz greats including Kenny Barron, Zoot Sims, Chet Baker, Art Farmer, Marian McParland and Joe Williams.

Nikki Finke, 68, a journalist known for juicy industry scoops and gossip that skewered Hollywood’s rich and powerful through her L.A. Weekly column, Deadline Hollywood, which she eventually built into a website, died Oct. 9 in Boca Raton, Florida, after a prolonged illness.

“I didn’t set out to be a disruptor,” Finke wrote in a 2016 column reflecting on Deadline’s 10th anniversary. “I did recognize that showbiz coverage could change, because the digital platform leveled a playing field that had previously belonged to Variety and the Hollywood Reporter. Back then, the trades were slow to embrace the idea that trees no longer had to die for a media outlet to be influential.”

Billy Al Bengston, 88, the artist who helped establish the L.A. Cool School at the Ferus Gallery through his heavily lacquered geometric brand of West Coast, custom car-culture inspired Pop art, died Oct. 8 of natural causes in Venice, California.

Bengston rose to fame in L.A. during the ’60s, when he was painting works that abstracted commercial logos and car parts, as part of a group of young West Coast contemporary art luminaries, including Ed Ruscha, Ed Moses, Robert Irwin and Larry Bell. Bengston’s signature chevron — or sergeant’s stripe insignia — appears in many of his works

Art Laboe, 97, the pioneering radio DJ who read heartfelt song dedications to generations of loyal listeners and was credited with helping end segregation in Southern California during an eight-decade broadcast career, died Oct. 7 at his home in Palm Springs, California, after catching pneumonia, said Joanna Morones, a spokesperson for Laboe’s production company, Dart Entertainment. His final show was prerecorded and broadcast Oct. 9.

Toshi Ichiyanagi, 89, an avant-garde pianist and composer who studied with John Cage and went on to lead Japan’s advances in experimental modern music, has died. Ichiyanagi, who was married to Yoko Ono before she married John Lennon, died Oct. 7, according to the Kanagawa Arts Foundation, where Ichiyanagi had served as general artistic director. “In my creation, I have been trying to let various elements, which have often been considered separately as contrast and opposite in music, coexist and penetrate each other,” Ichiyanagi once said.