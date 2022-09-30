Coolio, 59, the rapper whose playful and sometimes gritty takes on West Coast rap and anthemic hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” made him a hip-hop star in the 1990s, died Wednesday in Los Angeles. His longtime manager, Jarez Posey, said he was told that Coolio died at a friend’s house. No cause was given.

Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., achieved mainstream superstardom and critical success with “Gangsta’s Paradise” in 1995. A grim, minor-key track that featured the singer L.V. and drew on Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “Pastime Paradise,” it spent three weeks atop Billboard’s Hot 100 and was named the chart’s No. 1 song of the year. It also won the Grammy for best rap solo performance in 1996 and was later certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, outshining the movie it was featured in, the high school drama “Dangerous Minds.”

Bill Plante, 84, who was one of the leading correspondents for CBS News for more than half a century, covering the civil rights movement, the Vietnam War, 13 presidential elections and the White House under four presidents, died Wednesday at his home in Washington, D.C. The cause was respiratory failure, said his wife, Robin Smith. In more than 30 years at the White House, Plante was known for his deep knowledge of policy and his sharp questioning of presidents and their press secretaries.

Hilaree Nelson, 49, the Seattle-born pioneering ski mountaineer known for making artful turns in improbable places, with dozens of first descents from atop major and lesser-known peaks, died in an avalanche Monday while skiing from the Himalayan summit of Manaslu, the world’s eighth-highest mountain. Jim Morrison, her life and climbing partner, who accompanied her to Nepal, confirmed that her body was found Wednesday far below where she had fallen, near the summit.

Nelson was the first female captain of The North Face athlete team, a global crew of sponsored adventurers encompassing mountaineering, climbing, backcountry skiing and other pursuits. She was named a National Geographic “Explorer of the Year” in 2018. In 2019, Outside magazine called her “the most accomplished female ski pioneer of her generation.” She was as adept at going up as she was at coming down. In 2012, she climbed to the top of Mount Everest and neighboring Lhotse, the world’s fourth-highest peak, within 24 hours — the first woman to do so.

James Florio, 85, the former New Jersey governor, whose support for raising the state’s sales and income taxes led to his reelection defeat in 1993, died Sept. 25. Florio, a Democrat, was a longtime public servant who held numerous posts on the local, county, state and federal levels. He was ousted after one term by Republican Christine Todd Whitman, who tapped into voter anger over the tax hike and won the race by about 26,000 votes.

Pharoah Sanders, 81, the influential tenor saxophonist revered in the jazz world for the spirituality of his work, died Sept. 24 in Los Angeles, according to a tweet from the label Luaka Bop. “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace,” said the label’s message. Sanders launched his career playing alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s.

Hilary Mantel, 70, the Booker Prize-winning author who turned Tudor power politics into page-turning fiction in the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” trilogy of historical novels, died Sept. 22 at a hospital in Exeter, England. Mantel died “suddenly yet peacefully” surrounded by close family and friends after suffering a stroke, publisher HarperCollins said. Mantel is credited with reenergizing historical fiction with 2009’s “Wolf Hall” and two sequels about the 16th-century English power broker Thomas Cromwell, right-hand man to King Henry VIII — and in Mantel’s hands, the charismatic antihero of a bloody, high-stakes political drama.

Louise Fletcher, 88, a late-blooming star whose riveting performance as the cruel and calculating Nurse Ratched in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” set a new standard for screen villains and won her an Academy Award, died Sept. 23 at her home in the town of Montdurausse, France. The death was confirmed by her agent, David Shaul, who did not cite a cause.

Just Jaeckin, 82, a fashion photographer turned film director whose first movie, “Emmanuelle,” became a box office sensation when it was released in 1974 after being blocked by French censors because of its soft-core depiction of a young woman’s erotic adventures, died Sept. 6 in Saint-Malo, France. The cause was cancer.