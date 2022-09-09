Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, whose broadly popular seven-decade reign survived tectonic shifts in her country’s post-imperial society and weathered successive challenges posed by the romantic choices, missteps and imbroglios of her descendants, died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her summer retreat. The royal family announced her death online, saying she had “died peacefully.” The announcement did not specify a cause.

On Tuesday, she met with the incoming Conservative prime minister, Liz Truss — the 15th prime minister the queen dealt with during her reign. Her death elevated her eldest son, Charles, to the throne, as King Charles III.

Bernard Shaw, 82, former CNN anchor and a pioneering Black journalist remembered for his blunt question at a presidential debate and calmly reporting the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991 from Baghdad as it was under attack, died of pneumonia, unrelated to COVID-19, on Wednesday at a hospital in Washington, according to Tom Johnson, CNN’s former chief executive.

Moon Landrieu, 92, who reshaped racial politics in one of the nation’s most polyglot and irrepressible cities, New Orleans, where he won the mayor’s office in 1970 with a rare coalition of white and Black supporters, died Monday at his home in New Orleans.

Jason Winters, 43, a longtime commercial pilot who had loved aviation since he helped wash and load seaplanes as a high schooler in Manson, Chelan County, died after a plane he was flying crashed near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. Officials have not released details about the cause or circumstances of the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation.

Joanne Mera, 60, a business owner from San Diego who was returning home to celebrate a wedding anniversary after visiting family in the Seattle area, was among the passengers aboard a plane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. Mera was CEO of Pacific Event Production, a company with about 40 employees that works on large-scale events for corporate clients, local organizations and nonprofits.

Luke and Rebecca Ludwig, a couple from Minnesota, were among the 10 people who died Sept. 4 in last Sunday’s floatplane crash off Whidbey Island. “We have nothing to share at this time, other than we are coping with this tragedy with overwhelming support from family, friends, and a loving community,” family member Kyle Hosker wrote in a statement for the family.

Ross Mickel, 47, Lauren Hilty, 39 and their 22-monnth-old son, Remy, were passengers aboard a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island Sept. 4. Mickel was a renowned Washington vintner and founder of the Eastside-based Ross Andrew Winery, and Hilty was an accountant who worked with small businesses on payroll and accounting.

Pat Hicks, 66, a retired schoolteacher who blessed Spokane with her gentle nature and community spirit, as on her way back from a vacation in the San Juan Islands with her partner, Spokane civil rights activist Sandy Williams, when a floatplane they were aboard with eight other people went down Sept. 4 off Whidbey Island. Williams was a hugely important leader in Spokane’s Black community and at large, cherished as a helper and respected as a truth teller. Together, she and Hicks radiated love, said Jacquelynne Sandoval, a friend.

Gabby Hanna, 29, an attorney from Seattle with a zest for travel who cooked elaborate meals for her adoring family, died in the floatplane crash Sept. 4 off Whidbey Island. A graduate of Garfield High School in Seattle and the University of Washington School of Law, Hanna was an associate in the Seattle office of Cooley LLP, an international law firm.

Peter Straub, 79, whose literary novels of terror, mystery and the supernatural such as “Julia” (1975) and “Ghost Story” (1979) placed him in the top ranks of the horror-fiction boom of the 1970s and ’80s, alongside writers like Ira Levin, Anne Rice and his close friend and collaborator Stephen King, died Sept. 4 in New York City from complications after breaking a hip, his wife, Susan Straub, said.

Sterling Lord, 102, a literary agent who worked for years to find a publisher for Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road”and over the following decades arranged deals for everyone from true crime writer Joe McGinniss to the creators of the Berenstain Bears, died Sept. 3, in Ocala, Florida.

Barbara Ehrenreich, 81, the author, activist and self-described “myth buster” who in such notable works as “Nickel and Dimed” and “Bait and Switch” challenged conventional thinking about class, religion and the very idea of an American dream, died Sept. 1 at a hospice facility in Alexandria, Virginia, where she also had a home. Her daughter, Rosa Brooks, said the cause was a stroke. “She was, she made clear, ready to go,” her son, Ben Ehrenreich, tweeted Friday. “She was never much for thoughts and prayers, but you can honor her memory by loving one another, and by fighting like hell.”

Pastor Patrinell “Pat” Wright, 78, the founder and director of Seattle’s Total Experience Gospel Choir and an accomplished singer in her own right, died Aug. 30 after a long illness. Wright founded the choir in 1973 at Franklin High School for the school’s underserved Black students. Over the years, Total Experience Gospel Choir would become Seattle’s longest-running and most prominent community gospel choir, traveling across America and abroad. Singing in front of President Barack Obama — three times — was a highlight of Wright’s career. But it was her work with Black youth, however, that Wright was most proud of, said her daughter Julie Washington.