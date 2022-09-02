Mikhail S. Gorbachev, 91, whose rise to power in the Soviet Union set in motion a series of revolutionary changes that transformed the map of Europe and ended the Cold War that had threatened the world with nuclear annihilation, died in Moscow. His death was announced Tuesday by Russia’s state news agencies, citing the city’s central clinical hospital. The reports said he had died after an unspecified “long and grave illness.”

Few leaders have had such a profound effect on their time. In little more than six tumultuous years, Gorbachev lifted the Iron Curtain, decisively altering the political climate of the world. But to many inside Russia, the upheaval Gorbachev had wrought was a disaster. President Vladimir Putin called the collapse of the Soviet Union the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.”

At home he looked to reform a legacy of official corruption, a labor force lacking motivation and discipline, factories that produced shoddy goods, and a distribution system that guaranteed consumers little but empty shelves — empty of just about everything but vodka. Gorbachev promised and delivered greater openness as he set out to restructure his country’s society and faltering economy.

It was not his intention to liquidate the Soviet empire, but within five years of coming to power he had presided over the dissolution of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. He ended the Soviet debacle in Afghanistan and, in an extraordinary five months in 1989, stood by as the communist system imploded from the Baltics to the Balkans in countries already weakened by widespread corruption and moribund economies.

Arthur Oberto, 95, a Seattle fixture who grew his father’s sausage business into a multimillion-dollar company that was at one point the largest producer of beef jerky in the U.S., died Aug. 26 at his assisted-living apartment in Seattle. Oberto had a mild stroke about a week earlier, according to his son Jimi Oberto.

The Oberto company is among Seattle’s most recognizable brands. With its Italian-flag-colored logo beneath the “Oh Boy!” slogan, the name has been splashed on bags of jerky and Cocktail Pep smoked-sausage sticks, its former storefront on Rainier Avenue South, and on hydroplanes the company began sponsoring in 1975.

Advertising

The story of the business, too, was one of Seattle lore: Oberto’s father, Constantino Oberto, came to the U.S. and settled in South Seattle, where he sold sausages created with recipes he brought over from Italy. When Constantino died on Labor Day 1943, his wife and son took over the business. Art Oberto was 16, the only high school student in class with an ulcer, according to a 1998 Seattle Times story.

Art Oberto’s wife, Dorothy, died in 2013. Five years later the family sold the business to Premium Brand Holdings, a food conglomerate based in British Columbia. The Canadian company paid $188 million to acquire Oberto.

Amy Stechler, 67, who was instrumental in the early years of Florentine Films, the company behind the Ken Burns series “The Civil War” and numerous other acclaimed documentaries, and who went on to make an Emmy-nominated documentary of her own on artist Frida Kahlo, died Aug. 26 at her home in Walpole, New Hampshire. She had been diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis in 2005.

Stechler, who was married to Burns from 1982 to 1993, was credited as the writer and a producer on “Brooklyn Bridge,” the 1981 documentary that was Burns’ first major directing credit and the first major project of Florentine Films. The company had been formed in 1976 by Burns and two college friends, Roger Sherman and Buddy Squires, with Stechler joining soon after. “It’s really important to understand how instrumental Amy was in developing the signature Florentine style,” Burns said. “We were all just sort of making it up as we went along.”

Roland Mesnier, 78, who created often-magical desserts for five presidents and their guests as White House executive pastry chef, died Aug. 26, following a short illness, at an assisted living home in Burke, Virginia. One of the longest-serving White House chefs, Mesnier was hired in 1979 by first lady Rosalynn Carter and retired during the George W. Bush administration.

Esther Cooper Jackson, 105, whose voice for racial equality in the 1940s would elevate her into the vanguard of the civil rights revolution of the mid-20th century, died in Boston on Aug. 23. A self-proclaimed revolutionary, a vocal feminist and a member of the Communist Party in the 1940s, Jackson and her husband, James E. Jackson Jr., were among the Black radicals whose pioneering voter registration drives, union organizing efforts, opposition to police brutality, and campaigns for equal rights and the desegregation of public transit, primarily in the South, provided the practical, intellectual and moral foundation for many of the legal and political gains their successors achieved in the following decades.

After she finished graduate school in 1940, Jackson became education director and executive director of the Southern Negro Youth Congress, an organization in which Black women played a leadership role, especially when men were away defending their country in World War II. “Historians view the Southern Negro Youth Congress as the predecessor of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee,” a major force in the civil rights movement, Michael Nash, director of the Tamiment Library at New York University, where the Jacksons’ papers are preserved, told The New York Times in 2007.

Larry Petree, 88, a longtime California country music fixture, and his wife were found dead, stranded on a dirt road in a remote stretch of desert east of California City, authorities said. Kern County sheriff’s deputies, who had received a report about two bodies, found the steel guitar player in the driver’s seat of his car and Betty leaning against the rear tire on Aug. 21. There were no signs of foul play. A friend, Kim Hays, told the Los Angeles Times she suspected the couple made a wrong turn and couldn’t phone for help because Petree recently told her he’d run out of minutes on his phone.