Tim Page, 78, one of the preeminent photographers of the Vietnam War, known as much for his larger-than-life personality as for his intense and powerful combat photographs, died Wednesday at his home in New South Wales, Australia. The cause was liver cancer.

In a 2016 essay in The Guardian newspaper he described his “band of brothers” as “a hard core of photographers, writers and a few TV folks that were regulars in the field who understood the fear and the horror, yet who could still groove on its edge.”

Gary Gaines, 73, who coached the high school football team in West Texas that was the subject of “Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream,” a bestselling book that inspired a feature film and a television series, died Monday in Lubbock, Texas. The death, at a memory care facility, was a consequence of Alzheimer’s disease.

“He was a quiet leader who trusted his coaches to do their jobs and saw the game from all perspectives, not just one side of the ball or the other,” said Don Billingsley, a running back for the Permian Panthers of Odessa, Texas, in the 1980s. “He was a great coach and a great mentor.”

Virginia Patton Moss, 97, who appeared in more than a dozen films during the 1940s including playing Ruth Dakin, the wife of Todd Karns’ Harry Bailey, in the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life,” died Aug. 18. Patton Moss was the 1946 movie’s last living adult cast member, according to Variety. “We have another angel!” Karolyn Grimes, who played Zuzu as a child actress in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” wrote in a Facebook post last Sunday.

Joanne Koch, 92, the longtime head of the Film Society of Lincoln Center, who stared down picketers and, at times, government and church authorities to present controversial works by the likes of Godard, Scorsese and Oshima while presiding over the New York Film Festival, and who oversaw the creation of the center’s own temple for cineastes, the Walter Reade Theater, died Aug. 16 at her apartment in Manhattan.

David A. Kay, 82, a nuclear weapons expert who led a fruitless hunt for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq after the United States invasion in 2003, then resigned his position after determining that the case for going to war over Saddam Hussein’s suspected stockpile of unconventional weapons was deeply flawed, died Aug. 13 at his home in Ocean View, Delaware. The cause was cancer.

Dorli Rainey, 95, a fixture in Seattle’s progressive protest movements for decades, died Aug. 12. Anti-war, pro-housing, racial justice, public transit, anti-drone strikes, anti-big banks — the list of causes Rainey fought for is almost too long and too myriad to catalog. “She was so active because she loved this country, and she wanted to make sure that the country was good to its people,” said her daughter, Gabriele Rainey.

Rainey briefly became the face of the Occupy Wall Street movement after Seattle police pepper-sprayed her at a protest in 2011. In a photo by seattlepi.com photographer Joshua Trujillo, an old woman, scarf bound snugly around her neck, her eyes and lips red, burning, a thin milky liquid dripping off her face, is supported by two much younger men. Rainey stares dead at the camera, unbowed. The photo become a worldwide symbol for the fledgling movement.

Ann McGuiness, 65, a behind-the-scenes force in women’s health and reproductive rights who raised vast amounts of money for Planned Parenthood and other groups and then was a founder of the Contraceptive Access Initiative, which seeks to make hormonal birth control more available over the counter, died Aug. 3 in Albany, New York. The cause was leiomyosarcoma, an aggressive cancer.

Vadim Bakatin, 84, a liberal Russian politician who in the late 1980s rocketed from Siberian obscurity to President Mikhail Gorbachev’s inner circle, then in the final days of the Soviet Union took control of the KGB with a promise to curtail its size and strength — only to see it reemerge under a new name soon after he stepped down — died July 31 in Moscow.