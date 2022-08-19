Nafis Sadik, 92, an obstetrician-gynecologist who in 1987 became the first woman to direct a United Nations agency — the U.N. Population Fund — and was widely regarded as one of the most effective champions of women’s reproductive rights globally, died Aug. 14 at her home in Manhattan. The cause was congestive heart failure.

Sadik, whose maternal grandmother died in childbirth, spent her early career as a medical corps officer in Pakistan’s armed forces and with the country’s family-planning program. She was horrified by her years encountering women living in squalor and giving birth to as many as 15 children, often endangering their own lives. When she joined the fledgling U.N. Population Fund in 1971, she was tasked with helping poor women all over the world gain access to contraception and health care educational materials.

Anne Heche, 53, an actor who was as well known for her roles in films like “Six Days, Seven Nights” and “Donnie Brasco” as for her personal life, which included a three-year romance with comedian Ellen DeGeneres, died Aug. 14 in Los Angeles, nine days after a devastating car crash there. Heche remained in a coma at West Hills Hospital to comply with her wishes to be an organ donor.

Heche told the New York Post in 2021 that she had been “blacklisted” in Hollywood because of her relationship with DeGeneres. “I didn’t do a studio picture for 10 years,” she was quoted as saying. “I was fired from a $10 million picture deal and did not see the light of day in a studio picture.”

Wolfgang Petersen, 81, the German filmmaker whose World War II submarine epic “Das Boot” propelled him into a blockbuster Hollywood career that included the films “In the Line of Fire,” “Air Force One” and “The Perfect Storm,” died Aug. 12 at his home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Heralded as an anti-war masterpiece, “Das Boot” was nominated for six Oscars, including for Petersen’s direction and his adaptation of Lothar-Günther Buchheim’s bestselling 1973 novel.

Cecile Pineda, 89, who burst onto the literary scene in 1985 with her debut novel, “Face,” about a Brazilian man who reconstructs his visage after a disfiguring accident, and who later grappled with the immigrant experience and dangers of the nuclear age in works that entered the canon of Latina literature, died Aug. 11 at her home in Berkeley, California.

Born in Harlem to highly educated parents — her mother was a drafstswoman and illustrator from Francophone Switzerland and her Mexican father was a philologist and linguist educated at Harvard — Pineda told the online Hippocampus Magazine about being “an orphan in the sense that I never knew from whom or where I came.” She confronted the often fraught notion of identity, among other themes, in works of fiction, nonfiction and drama spanning more than half a century.

Hanae Mori, 96, renowned fashion designer known for her elegant signature butterfly motifs, numerous cinema fashions and the wedding gown of Japan’s empress, died Aug. 11 at her home in Tokyo. Mori symbolized the rise of Japan as a modern nation and the rise of the working woman. Empress Masako wore a Hanae Mori wedding gown when she married Emperor Naruhito, then the crown prince, in 1993.

Mori designed uniforms for Japan Airlines flight attendants, bank clerks and the Japanese team at the Barcelona Olympics. Her motto: “You feel decent, no matter where in the world you wear them.”

Bill Pitman, 102, a guitarist who accompanied Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand and others from the late 1950s to the ’70s, and who for decades was heard on the soundtracks of countless Hollywood films and television shows, died Aug. 11 at his home in La Quinta, California.

In a career of nearly 40 years, Pitman played countless gigs for studios and record labels that dominated the pop charts but rarely credited the performers behind the stars. Dubbed The Wrecking Crew, they did almost everything: television and film scores; pop, rock and jazz arrangements; even cartoon soundtracks. Whether recorded in a studio or on location, everything was performed with precision and pizazz.

Abdul Wadud, 75, also known as Ronald DeVaughn, a distinctive cellist who crossed genres and was a key collaborator with Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Anthony Davis, died Aug. 10 in a Cleveland hospital. His son, R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn, said the cause was complications of multiple recent illnesses.

Raymond Briggs, 88, the children’s author whose cheeky illustrations dignified workaday British life and an audacious breadth of emotions, most prominently in the wordless escapades of “The Snowman,” died Aug. 9 in Brighton, England.

Despite primarily gearing his work toward children, some of his most successful books are meditations on death. “The Snowman” (1978), which was adapted into one of England’s most popular Christmas films, focuses on a fleeting friendship between a young boy and a snowman. “When the Wind Blows” (1982), an argument for nuclear disarmament, shows a retired English couple blithely following the government’s precautions before they are killed in a Soviet attack.

Nicholas Evans, 72, the British author of the bestselling novel “The Horse Whisperer,” died Aug. 9 at his home in London. The cause was a heart attack, said his longtime agent, Caradoc King. Published in 1995, “The Horse Whisperer,” about a trainer hired to help an injured teenager and her horse, sold more than 15 million copies worldwide and was made into a movie starring Robert Redford and Scarlett Johansson.

Roger E. Mosley, 83, whose knack for playing a tough guy with a mischievous streak earned him accolades playing an action-ready helicopter pilot on the hit 1980s television series “Magnum, P.I.,” as well as real-life figures like Sonny Liston and Leadbelly on the big screen, died Aug. 7 in Los Angeles after sustaining injuries in a car accident in Lynwood, California, last month.

Tom Alberg, 82, known best as the co-founder of Madrona Venture Group, a pioneering venture capital firm that has invested in Pacific Northwest startups for 27 years, as well as being an early investor in Amazon, died Aug. 5. An investor, lawyer, writer and conservationist, Alberg had a mix of creativity, practicality, and common sense that would usher Seattle into a new wave of innovation.

In his lifetime, he helped bring a wave of tech innovation to Seattle and pushed his passion for initiatives ranging from self-driving cars to native plants to wine. His friends and family remembered him as a private man who was nonetheless generous with his time, whether that was to help one of his children with their algebra homework or a startup founder puzzle over a problem.

Seattle-area business leaders recalled Alberg’s integrity and force. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Alberg “had a profound impact on both our industry and community.” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy lauded Alberg’s character, describing him as “as good a guy as they come.” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said on Twitter that Alberg was a “wonderful, good man. I was so lucky to have you in my life, Tom.”

Paul Coker, 93, a cartoonist who was best known for using monsters to parody clichés in Mad magazine over many decades and for creating the look of animated television characters like Frosty the Snowman, died July 23 at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Kamoya Kimeu, 84, the son of a goat herder whose preternatural gift for spotting and identifying petrified tibias, skull fragments and other ancient human remains among the arid, rocky badlands of East Africa won him acclaim as the world’s greatest fossil hunter, died on July 20 in Nairobi, Kenya.